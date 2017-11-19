₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,215 members, 3,921,633 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Experience With An Atm Swindler (2175 Views)
Facebook, Google Lose $123m To Swindler / Is It Mandatory One Must Use An ATM Card? I Feel Like Suing GT Bank. / Lagos Security Man Picks Lost Wallet With Cash & 8 ATM Cards, Gave It Owner (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Experience With An Atm Swindler by aszunky: 12:16pm
Yesterday will ever remain an unforgettable experience for me.As i headed home from luth college gate,just as i advanced to take 'marwa' heading towards ilasa area just close to the 'okada' park a guy approached asking for directions to a particular place where they reset broken bones,i told him i dont know the place.He wwnt on to ask another guy as i was about to leave the guy he went to meet came back to me that the guy came from ado ekiti and he has a particular it that is being sought after by yemkem and is sold for 800k.
The guy told me that we should assist him and take him to the place that the guy may end up falling into wrong hands there loosing the entire 800k and the item,he further told me that we can collect 5k each from him.So we took two okadas to the back of luth gate(i and the guy that said we should help were on one while the guy that wants to sell was on the other)while on the bike the guy picked a fake call and told the person he was speaking with that he is on his way to the bank but my memory didnt snapped to the fact that it was a saturday and that it was already past 5.
We eventually got to a street,we now planned that we should say we are brothers.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by aszunky: 12:34pm
As we were walking round the street the guy that wants to sell the item now saw one man he now told us that he is the one he saw on tv with yemkem,we approached him and explained our mission to him.He took us to the back of one uncompleted building,we told him that we were family and we wanted to sell the stuff to him,we first told him that we would sell it for 1.2million,the man now said he wants to test if its original or fake,asked for an handkerchief,he was given he instructed the guy with the supposed item to drop it on to the handkerchief,after numerous incantations he told us that we were lying that we werent family and that we just met by the road and we decided to help.He told us to tell the truth or else he would hit us with charm we now told him the truth,he told us to bring whatsoever we had in our pockets ranging from money to keys to atm cards.He said we should place it on the ground and step on it that he wants to help us.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by Evaberry(f): 12:44pm
greed is very bad.
12 Likes
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by aszunky: 12:52pm
He brought the 'hanky' and said we should pray on it for goodluck.He now said that each of us should tell him all the money we have either with us,at home or in the bank ,i told him mine likewise the other guy.He said that one one the money is possessed that i should i go home and bring it,i told him that my money is in the bank,he asked me to go home and bring my atm that i should wrap it in a nylon bag meanwhile he asked of my atm pin which i divulged to him.
He now asked us to stand up he brought out something that looked like a dried seed,recited some incantations on it then used it to hit our stomachs,it now looks as if it entered inside us.He told us that we have like four hours to go home to bring our atms and come back because of the efficacy of the charm that if it has passed that we would start vomitting blood.He asked how much do i have left i told him nothing he brought 500 from the 2500 i dropped and told me to go and come back.He said i should leave my phone that was wen i snapped back to reality,i reached for my money,i was able to take back 1k,i reached for my phone we started to struggle,my phone fell inside water i eventually got it out,he gave me a slap i shouted then i ran away.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by aszunky: 12:55pm
That was how it went yesterday,only God saved me if not i would have lost my phone.My other saving grace was that i dropped my atm at home.
I want to advise people to be more careful when dealing with strangers
1 Like
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by temmyt20(m): 1:08pm
lol, this trick is common..na so dem go tel u make u go carry ur papa car come
1 Like
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by aszunky: 1:11pm
temmyt20:i dey tell u i never knew the three of dem were working together
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by uboma(m): 5:13pm
aszunky:
Next time, don't get carried away by the promise of monetary rewards by total strangers.
You might not be this lucky next time.
be contented with the little that you own.
2 Likes
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by soberdrunk(m): 6:53pm
If you were my younger brother and you came back to tell me this monkey story, the kind of beating i would have given you will upgrade your IQ from windows 95 to windows 10 manually.......
5 Likes
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by MaryBenn(f): 6:53pm
Wait.... Lemme read
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by hemartins(m): 6:54pm
If this trick had worked on you , then you can never have sense.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by cashlurd(m): 6:54pm
Shine your eyes
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by Anijay1212(m): 6:55pm
Thank God you recieved sence on time. I never knew some peeps are still ignorant of this old modus operandi.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by phranklyn92(m): 6:55pm
K
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by ladyF(f): 6:55pm
Blame it on greed. Thank God you came out unhurt, the ending could have been very different.
I won't be surprised if someone else falls for this tomorrow.
Make una come rate my new dp on a scale of 1 to 5. La dp la hot!
It's LadyF again.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by DiegoNakel(m): 6:55pm
aszunky shey Na Ogun street for mushin dem carry u go abi Na for inside idi araba, which one ?
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by kidman96(m): 6:56pm
It's funny you let it get to that extent... You must be very young and inexperienced in life.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by coolie1: 6:56pm
d
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by omamush(f): 6:56pm
smh
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by NextGovernor(m): 6:56pm
aszunky:
Person u dont know u agree say una be brother.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by chillychill(f): 6:56pm
Ure greedy jor
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by Blackfyre: 6:57pm
aszunky:
Like you were careful when you heard 800k and 5k that you forgot it was a Saturday
3 Likes
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by naptu2: 6:57pm
They tried this nonsense on me in 1996.
I noticed that strange people usually approached me to ask for directions to an estate and I knew that the estate did not exist, so I usually ignored them. I guessed that they were fraudsters.
However, I was curious, so one day I decided to stop and listen to them in order to find out what the scam was about.
The first guy approached me and asked for directions to the estate. He had a fake French accent. I told him that I didn't know where the estate was. He said that he came from Ivory Coast to sell goods to a woman that lived in the estate.
The second fraudster appeared on cue. He said that this was a great opportunity for both of us. He said that we could buy the goods off the guy and sell them ourselves because they are very cheap.
I said, "You are not serious" and walked away.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by MasViews: 6:57pm
You see your life. All because of greedness
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by princely83(m): 6:57pm
Say No to Greed?
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by CarlyX8(m): 6:57pm
ewo
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by jagabanban: 6:57pm
Oloju Kokoro.....
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by oshe11(m): 6:58pm
OP wanted to blow like Davido
U get luck, Ur eyes for clear.....
NA PEOPLE LIKE YOU FIT GO CHOP poo
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by joliyp(f): 6:58pm
hahaha
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by Sezua(m): 6:58pm
These days i dnt even answer strangers. The painful part about this is, people who need genuine help wont be getting any.
|Re: My Experience With An Atm Swindler by segebase(m): 6:58pm
g
Public Attack Human Eaters In Lagos / Pictures Of A Brutally Flogged 7yr Old Boy In Abakiliki,ebonyi State Capital. / Sentenced To Hang In Singapore: The Case Of Chijioke Stephen Obioha
Viewing this topic: UncutSk(m), Prec1ous(m), femakins, frank4578(m), twentyk(m), jigga40(m), Akinsolacupid(m), Nnaabros, hapiness44(f), ibnzubair(m), Linux007(m), larrybee2017(f), lordthunderbolt(m), Mariner006(m), akpunda86, jorhney(m), rayvelez, ojladi(m), ojonugwap(m), vivypretty(f), arizonalusa, iFirst, Afriifa(m), aquila3, GoroTango, Naturestyle, Vuvuzela101, Sheun001(m), HapiNna, idowuolanipekun, pesco1, senrino(m), owunabastard, temmytope68(m), Raydans, Emekayoung(m), Duru009(m), IANAGI(m), akinsdeji, bestabigaelever, aubumeyang, dgifted, skytouch2(m), skyhighweb(m), eltata(m), chrisco4christ(m), ladi02(m), guente02(m), eightsin(m), Chiadikaobi(m), Edwin02110(m), Tinny23(m), Transcends, hebex12(m), WhoDeyThere(m), wasbag, abioz(m), Sexytemi(f), exlinklodge, Boyeseth(m), Charleynmuo, Veetee(m), RFaggie, Tommmy(m), Naijamate, chaliebee(m), Papaaldrich, kenesh(f), KazOlufemi, kondum1, Abiolabalogun(m), humble100(m), Osyxcel(m), en1gma12, yomibabe(f), fanedrive(m), Kenndee(m), ehispapa(m), prinzstiles(m), TheTrueSeeker, Emestar1999, Anijay1212(m), nullboss, fidoko74, phlame(m), stunt353(m), tobdee, thernee, jjbest123, SHEEGO2015(m), murphybladino(m), lekonso, belloabd1914(m), Pearl05(f), justwise(m), Anthony478(m), adebtech(m), TRADEMARK(m), MrWondah(m), academicjosh(m), hoodboy(m), ganye1, remi1444(m), ijesuoboikxp1(m), obi2m, chimimi(f), honeyjoyce(f), harizonal123(m), vickylincon(m), elda2303(m), Obinkita(m), Sezua(m), babamadiba(m), illitrate(m), Csami(m), andersonbaba(f), realalesh, C4Ltd, napoleon77(m), kendiddy(m), Dacman(m), TSK32, dmaygee(m), TheMainMan, Jesusgirl92(f), Elank(m), moscobabs(m), Esseite, granely(f), favringee, ImmaculateIam(m), beebi5(f), lanreabbey(m), tonyirore(m), arent88(m), asdfjklhaha(f), mhizcovy(f), Dondbuzor, DonFreshmoney(m), JustK, Euhedral(f), dadavivo, Kelaondona, Ahijo1990(m), Osama10(m), Welder(m), xplicity1(m), BEENUEL, Aleruchi3(m), Jibola10(m), Nicolars(m), chimaria(f), Rochero(m), Hacktod, imma2(m), LogoDWhiz(m), bleepmate(m), Nmaudu, bodejohn(m), destiny4luv(m), DebTem(f), majalong(m), exclusive7(m), KlasysTech(m), PistolPete, snoopylinus(m), checkithup, MasViews, MxFactor(m), salisu2007(m), zang(m), bjhaid, abmarine(m), Momoh7(m), sexybbstar(f), otunbaa(m), Tmmycash(m), kommy27(f), felixzo1(m), lekan2012, Bibiangel(f), remmydada(m), obidevine(m), yinkaellamz(m), Comradesylva, yeyerolling, sanerugwei, Davoneskay(m), siroms, iliyande(m), dljbd1(m), wizb, naptu2, hopefulLandlord, ufilim, Smartfeek, odiereke(m), oduncojamaica, Lomprico2, Daewoods(m), VictorAB, funsowilliams(m), ifex370(m), Asour and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7