http://metronaija.com/photo-lagos-police-arrest-traffic-robber-locally-made-pistol/ The efforts of the Lagos state police command to stop traffic robbery in the state seems to be paying off as the command yesterday arrested the traffic robber pictured above at Satellite town at about 8.30pm. Items found on him include a locally made pistol, one expended cartridge and, one live cartridge. The police say he would soon be charged to court.







The wages of sin is death,







No more developing Lagos through criminal ways again

Good for him. Good for him. 1 Like

he don sharperly collect for leg.

worst police force in the world Naija police I hail thee.. Una try. But it still doesn't change the fact that you guys have the 1 Like 1 Share

the score is rising and with about 20youths confirmed dead with a mother also confirmed dead too after news reached her that her son have been killed!Eiye,jewries,aye and malphite have turned edostate to a cementry with the governor folding his hand!!We can't allow this to continue,PROTEST NOW AND SAVE LIVES!!

The least 20 years in jail. Idiooooot.



Had a situation where the police were at a checkpoint and causing ho slow so that these robbers can carry out their operation.



I think a bullet should be fired at his unmentionable! that will serve as a deterent to others The aboki out there collecting 10 naira for his services is far dignified than this whatamacallit!I think a bullet should be fired at his unmentionable!that will serve as a deterent to others

How many people him wan kill?

Let him cool off in the cell na

When will Nigerians realize that 'criminals' have rights too? The fact that someone commited a crime doesn't make them less human, it is "2017" for crying out loud and we are still treating petty criminals like it is medieval times

Name please

the score is rising and with about 20youths confirmed dead with a mother also confirmed dead too after news reached her that her son have been killed!Eiye,jewries,aye and malphite have turned edostate to a cementry with the governor folding his hand!!We can't allow this to continue,PROTEST NOW AND SAVE LIVES!! Even your Governor is a cultist Even your Governor is a cultist

Good for him



Seems satellite town is their new breeding home

Name please Raphel Raphel

Nice 1, I knw that smday we shall get to that point when 9JA Police force wl b equal to the task, when the RIGHT leaders, that frown at crime n corruption, wl b there. Time Will Tell. 1 Like 1 Share

Naija police sef. Can't they parade a suspect in one piece? Always swollen eyes and lips

Those sarz boys go use you flex muscle Lol,Those sarz boys go use you flex muscle