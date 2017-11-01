₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,215 members, 3,921,633 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol (1802 Views)
Robber With Fake Gun Shot Dead In Kaduna State (Graphic Photos) / Armed Robber Caught In Sapele With Locally Made Pistol (Photos) / Woman Trapped Robber With Sex Offer (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by londonrivals: 2:09pm
The efforts of the Lagos state police command to stop traffic robbery in the state seems to be paying off as the command yesterday arrested the traffic robber pictured above at Satellite town at about 8.30pm. Items found on him include a locally made pistol, one expended cartridge and, one live cartridge. The police say he would soon be charged to court.
http://metronaija.com/photo-lagos-police-arrest-traffic-robber-locally-made-pistol/
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by UbanmeUdie: 2:10pm
The wages of sin is death,
He should be wasted asap!
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by sarrki(m): 2:11pm
No more developing Lagos through criminal ways again
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by rafhell(m): 2:48pm
Name please
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Evablizin(f): 2:57pm
Good for him.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Lanretoye(m): 3:20pm
he don sharperly collect for leg.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by uzoclinton(m): 6:59pm
Naija police I hail thee.. Una try. But it still doesn't change the fact that you guys have the worst police force in the world
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by pascal558(m): 7:00pm
the score is rising and with about 20youths confirmed dead with a mother also confirmed dead too after news reached her that her son have been killed!Eiye,jewries,aye and malphite have turned edostate to a cementry with the governor folding his hand!!We can't allow this to continue,PROTEST NOW AND SAVE LIVES!!
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Chuvin22(m): 7:00pm
The least 20 years in jail. Idiooooot.
Spits.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Olafisoyem: 7:01pm
Had a situation where the police were at a checkpoint and causing ho slow so that these robbers can carry out their operation.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by phranklyn92(m): 7:01pm
The aboki out there collecting 10 naira for his services is far dignified than this whatamacallit!
I think a bullet should be fired at his unmentionable! that will serve as a deterent to others
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by emerazz(m): 7:02pm
..
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by BruncleZuma: 7:03pm
How many people him wan kill?
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by cashlurd(m): 7:03pm
Let him cool off in the cell na
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by soberdrunk(m): 7:03pm
When will Nigerians realize that 'criminals' have rights too? The fact that someone commited a crime doesn't make them less human, it is "2017" for crying out loud and we are still treating petty criminals like it is medieval times
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Lomprico2: 7:03pm
rafhell:
Zaheed!
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by uzoclinton(m): 7:04pm
pascal558:Even your Governor is a cultist
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by ijbeauty(f): 7:04pm
Good for him
Seems satellite town is their new breeding home
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by latecoinvest: 7:04pm
rafhell:Raphel
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by nawtyme: 7:04pm
Na dem
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by innobets: 7:05pm
.
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by kidman96(m): 7:05pm
Ty
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by charytea(f): 7:05pm
Nice 1, I knw that smday we shall get to that point when 9JA Police force wl b equal to the task, when the RIGHT leaders, that frown at crime n corruption, wl b there. Time Will Tell.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by BafanaBafana: 7:06pm
Naija police sef. Can't they parade a suspect in one piece? Always swollen eyes and lips
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Davifeghe(m): 7:06pm
Lomprico2:mutata
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by Mufasa27(m): 7:10pm
Lol,
Those sarz boys go use you flex muscle
|Re: Lagos Police Arrest Traffic Robber With A Locally Made Pistol by pascal558(m): 7:11pm
uzoclinton:But the governor is nt killing!!Been a cultist is nt a licence to will arms nt to talk of killing with it...Nd what is the excuse of the security agenciesBros things need to change oh,we youths need to take our future in our own hands if we go even see d future with the way d country is going!!this is the time to voice our mind oh,thats what they do in advanced societies!
(0) (Reply)
Lagos-ibadan Expressway: Notorious Robbery Gang Arrested / Insects From Hell Bees Sting Mother, Child To Death In Delta State / Church Camps 900 Boko Haram Victims In Edo
Viewing this topic: JUO(m), jimony30, Kokopos(m), sijuwade5, peace2all(m), Obascoetubi, ellbreziy(m), cobishop(m), imonisweet(m), poby(m), danelson007, cytell56, Letslive, valdetino(m), kokomilala(m), DonSolo3013, edo3(m), Genes1s, Smfa, shanga, derommyvent, swiz123(m), mokane28, BafanaBafana, Fredosky247(m), AbuuAbdullah, Mufasa27(m), Vacora(m), uktopux, Firefire(m), Kaellivi(m), papascode, Trustworthiness, Ejegbleje(m), Jesse01(m), learned0007, phranklyn92(m), vincente274(m), jr3, accelion(m), Appraizzal, akigbemaru, data123(m), Samuel1106(m), pryzlez, lafuria1(m), trustworthy1, safepaulooo, pascal558(m), oye1889, buchilino(m), lightest(m), Kaygray, NaijaElba(m), Rufai055, Lusile(m), dbuktown(m), Built2last, Bowale007(m), jiggalo(m), adjosh901, ayovi(m), otetwo, tracrbloc and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4