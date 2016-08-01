Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / What Will Our World Look Like In A Thousand Years From Now? (9233 Views)

I just got thinking about what our world will look like in a 1000 years.



You can answer from any POV or perspective you want, but mine's gonna be from an archaelogical one.

This is because I believe that this current civilisation, epoch if you will, will not exceed the next 5000 years, and that's giving it a long long time. One short reason: technological advancement + advanced sociopaths = nuclear weapons capable of obliterating human existence as we know it.



So, I feel that in a millenium, archaelogists (if they're still called by that appelation then). will sift through the ruins of this epoch and find plastic bottles, used condoms, carcasses of electronic appliances, hectares upon heaps of car, train, plane and ship scrapyards, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Wutang CDs, polythene bags; in short all these biodegradable materials with half-lives of thousands of years.





So, what's your take on what the world as we know it would look like in a thousand years?





Let me be a Prophet for now. Though I didn't go to church today!











The very first thing that came to my mind is Nairaland. There may not be Nairaland by then.



Well all I know is that by then, I'd be a fossil.



The world will be in chaos!!! Immorality will be at its peak!!!





The Technology will be mind-boggling. Our scientists and technologists may by then have developed space probes and bodies that can travel at the speed of light.



More discoveries will be made in Astronomy and other fields.



Homosexuality, Transgender, Paedophilia will be nothing by then even in Nigeria. 79% of people in world will not believe there is a God.



Most Churches will become shrines.





The society will fall apart as all systems will fail.



Be it financial system, family system, religious system, educational system.



We will go round back to the middle ages but without any morality. 1 Like

Throwback:

The society will fall apart as all systems will fail.



Be it financial system, family system, religious system, educational system.



We will go round back to the middle ages but without any morality.



I can predict for the next 50 years



China becomes the world's biggest economy, followed by US, then India. No single bully superpower means less conflict in the world.



Africa becomes a major economic growth centre of the world, Europe stagnates.



Britain's economy flourishes after over a decade of pain from Brexit. It is the most dynamic economy in Europe.



Israel given up most of occupied Palestine due to international pressure stemming from continued declining support of the occupation from American Jews. The conflict is over.



Of the 20 largest companies in the world, 19 are tech.



Driverless cars ubiquitous, car ownership collapses, most car manufacturers go bust. 60% of the world’s automated cars are driven by Google (Waymo).



Mass unemployment due to automation, wealth inequality at unprecedented levels.



Google (Alphabet) is easily the largest company in the world.



Apple does a BlackBerry.



40% of higher education courses have more cloud-based teaching than physical teaching.



The life expectancy in Nigeria is '53.05 years', i am a heavy smoker and drinker, it will be a medical miracle if i survive 40 more years so i will be ancient history by then so i dont like to think of it but judging by the way things are today i dont reckon humanity will still be 'humanly' by that time........ 7 Likes

Logically you can extrapolate the extend of advancement to come in the next millennium by examining the advancement that took place 1000 yrs ago. Within those years , Airplanes, cars, nuclear technology, space research came into existence. Also, there was a great human psychological and behavioural evolution witnessed with those years.

.

Scientifically, humans just use a little above 10% of their brain power or capacity,, the most genius of humans use like 15% of theirs......In the next 1000 years, due to the level of sophistication, robotics, advancement..any human still using 10-15% of their brain power will be regarded as dull and archaic.

I don't know what the world will look like 1000 years from now, but i know it won't have Nigeria in it or making any significant progress. We most likely would long have ceased to exist... destroyed by our own incompetence, rampant corruption and self-inflicted hunger. 7 Likes 1 Share

Either better or worse....

The world is going to end soon 4 Likes 1 Share

useless question, nobody knows tomorrow.

abeg if you are a billionaire, and you use nairaland, I want to tell you that, by next 100 years, you won't be alive to use that money, so why you stingy with it..

send me just 20k..

abeg if it's blood money abeg I no want 8 Likes 1 Share

K

I Dono what will happen but I'm still team frog voice for life





All I know is that in that 1000years.. People will go back to crude days. Ppl will see unclothedness as swag and nobody will be wearing cloth.



Sex will be very affordable and rape will be rampant. There will high level of security and crime will be reduced.



Talking about Nigeria, Nigeria might av been divided before 1000years and afonja by then will officially be proclaimed as slaves to the Fulanis All I know is that in that 1000years.. People will go back to crude days. Ppl will see unclothedness as swag and nobody will be wearing cloth.Sex will be very affordable and rape will be rampant. There will high level of security and crime will be reduced.Talking about Nigeria, Nigeria might av been divided before 1000years and afonja by then will officially be proclaimed as slaves to the Fulanis 10 Likes

It would look like what it would look like. Face your current problems u wud b long dead





You are not even looking up to 5/10 years, worry not!



See Only God the creator can't determine that.You are not even looking up to 5/10 years, worry not!See HEALTH TIPS: 13 RULES OF LONGEVITY

With rapid advancements in science and technology, two surefire things are bound to happen in the next 1000 years; The world, through same technology, implodes on itself or divines a way to sustain human existence, maybe permanently.



We may not be able to confirm the existence of aliens but the fact is that, undoubtedly, there are extraterrestrial threats to human existence (meteors, planetary collisions, christian rapture and all-what-not), but all these are nothing compared to the threats posed by human technology.



Hence my prediction.. In the next 1000 years, humans MAY destroy humanity. 3 Likes 1 Share





2. If man still exists, Nigeria will be a bad memory kept alive only in the history books. People will wonder if the tales about the wickedness and stupidity of people in this African country could really be true or made up. 1. If Bobrisky and his sympathizers have their way, other species would have come to dominate the earth and man would be extinct.2. If man still exists, Nigeria will be a bad memory kept alive only in the history books. People will wonder if the tales about the wickedness and stupidity of people in this African country could really be true or made up. 5 Likes 1 Share