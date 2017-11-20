Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) (6773 Views)

A Nigerian man was spotted inside commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke, on his way to his wedding on Saturday, somewhere in Umuahia. Happy man!



cc; lalasticlala







No car guarantees a lasting marriage



If you can't afford a car, rent one



If you can't rent one, rent a keke



If you can't rent a keke,take a bus



If you can't pay your bus fare, trek





Happy married life sir













Getting married is the plan; doesn't matter how he got der





Joy!!!





One clue to making a better life is self-contentment. Exotic and well decorated cars don't determine a blissful marriage.

And vice versa.



But all the same,



kool

All na motor!

Make he sha reach venue

only if u can understand how simple and easy life is...u will enjoy it...dont kill urself for things that wont last...he did it with what he had

No time. As e dey hot.





He thinks its a joke abi,

Somethings are very spiritual.



He should not complain when his business, family and job progresses at the speed of a 'keke'



One prophet told me,



"The success of a marriage and it's speedy growth is directly proportional to the speed of the vehicle that conveyed the partners to the venue where it was contracted."

This marriage was set out on a bad, faulty foot.



The so-called Slay marriages been crashing after six months..



Happy Married Life sir..



Respect+

This kind wedding go last wella

Na so, Keke convo better pass one car

Happy married life. His Happiness is all that matters...





