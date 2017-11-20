₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by iGISTMORE: 6:27am
A Nigerian man was spotted inside commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke, on his way to his wedding on Saturday, somewhere in Umuahia. Happy man!
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by izzou(m): 6:37am
No car guarantees a lasting marriage
If you can't afford a car, rent one
If you can't rent one, rent a keke
If you can't rent a keke,take a bus
If you can't pay your bus fare, trek
Happy married life sir
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Modelqwen(f): 7:00am
The guy above me thou
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by ifex370(m): 7:16am
izzou:
Let some slay queens catch you first
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:03am
Getting married is the plan; doesn't matter how he got der
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:04am
Joy!!!
One clue to making a better life is self-contentment. Exotic and well decorated cars don't determine a blissful marriage.
And vice versa.
But all the same,
You don't have to borrow what you don't have to please people. People will come and eat and leave. Ceremony is just for a day.
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:04am
Reactants
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:05am
kool
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:05am
All na motor!
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:05am
Make he sha reach venue
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by ugolinze123: 10:06am
only if u can understand how simple and easy life is...u will enjoy it...dont kill urself for things that wont last...he did it with what he had
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:06am
No time. As e dey hot.
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:06am
He thinks its a joke abi,
Somethings are very spiritual.
He should not complain when his business, family and job progresses at the speed of a 'keke'
One prophet told me,
"The success of a marriage and it's speedy growth is directly proportional to the speed of the vehicle that conveyed the partners to the venue where it was contracted."
This marriage was set out on a bad, faulty foot.
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Sheggun1: 10:06am
blood of jesus
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Gentlevin: 10:06am
izzou:No shout, make slay Queen's no hear u...
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 10:06am
The so-called Slay marriages been crashing after six months..
Happy Married Life sir..
Respect+
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by macaranta(m): 10:06am
K
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Ruhamah23(m): 10:06am
This kind wedding go last wella
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 10:07am
NwaAmaikpe:
As usual, I am behind whatever you have to say
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by danduj(m): 10:08am
izzou:God bless you
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by bastien: 10:09am
Na so, Keke convo better pass one car
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by johncallidon(m): 10:10am
izzou:Yhu have said it all dude. thumb to him. wishe him Long lasting relationship and happy married life.
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:14am
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:14am
Happy married life. His Happiness is all that matters...
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by EfogheOsagie: 10:14am
Gentlevin:
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 10:14am
washere ma niqqa
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by cystem(m): 10:15am
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Mynky: 10:15am
SEE WHAT BUHARI'S ADMINISTRATION HAS CAUSED!
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by Johngla(m): 10:15am
Modelqwen:life is only good when you gat money. Your dp
|Re: Groom Rides In Keke To His Wedding In Umuahia (Photos) by originalKsp(m): 10:15am
