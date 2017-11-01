₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:28am
Nollywood Actress, Oge Okoye who turned a year older recently had her birthday dinner last night and it was attended by her close friends including Ebube Nwagbo, Onyii Alex and others.
See more photos below;
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:28am
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Eco99(m): 7:29am
...
The executive directors of
Olosho group of companies worldwide
Motto : In our holes we trust
#Eco99#
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by jerryunit48: 7:35am
HBD
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:05am
Shout out to Beverly Maya and Beverly Osu for staying true to their melanin.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 8:06am
Women sha. How dem take dey sleep for night? See as all of them dey shine teeth but deep inside dem dey jealous each other.
See them.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 8:10am
Eco99:
These ones oloshoism never reach worldwide. Them still dey play local. Na the likes of Dencia and co when dey faack pogba don go international..
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:29am
Beautiful ladies...Flawless makeup
But almost all actresses are getting fairer by the day
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:31am
Let me go and Google that age...it sounds suspicious.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Secretgis: 10:32am
x
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:32am
Who dey yansh this babe sef?
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by NoFavors: 10:32am
Like play like play, her time don pass
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:33am
This Instagram thief again?
Fake friends that didn't have her back when she stole someone's dog on Instagram.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:33am
Happy birthday Oge. Many happy returns of the day.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:34am
Nice
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:34am
Smellingmouth:
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by King4Roller: 10:35am
That girl on white. Oge Okoye please send me her number.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by operika(m): 10:36am
Nice one
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Alexrayz(m): 10:36am
Holuwahyomzzy:
So they nor invite una go that wedding
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Mayydayy(m): 10:36am
Very sweet way to celebrate.God bless her new age.it sounds real
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by icon8: 10:37am
NwaAmaikpe:
She didn't steal anybody's dog. She only stole the dogs' picture
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by emmywon30: 10:37am
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by mokt(m): 10:37am
I been crushing on Oge for over a decade. Anyone that can link me up with her? For real.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by mokt(m): 10:38am
I been crushing on Oge for over a decade. Can anyone link me up with her? For real.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by icon8: 10:38am
King4Roller:
Which of 'em? Na 2 girls wear white in those pictures.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:39am
Happy for her, she rocks!
Happy for her, she rocks!
Oge freshest
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by loneatar: 10:47am
Happy birthday my sister from same state
I never forget the day I meet her in moronvia airport
Humble and simple lady
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by King4Roller: 10:49am
icon8:white gown
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Refer34: 10:50am
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 10:57am
King4Roller:Make the girl on white remove her make up, you go sing a new song
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 10:59am
Refer34:Guy you get good heart ooo as you want everyone on nairaland to be rich like you
