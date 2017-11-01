₦airaland Forum

Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:28am


Nollywood Actress, Oge Okoye who turned a year older recently had her birthday dinner last night and it was attended by her close friends including Ebube Nwagbo, Onyii Alex and others.

See more photos below;













Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:28am
cool
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Eco99(m): 7:29am
...

The executive directors of
Olosho group of companies worldwide

Motto : In our holes we trust


#Eco99#

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by jerryunit48: 7:35am
HBD
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:05am
Shout out to Beverly Maya and Beverly Osu for staying true to their melanin.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 8:06am
Women sha. How dem take dey sleep for night? See as all of them dey shine teeth but deep inside dem dey jealous each other. cheesy

See them.

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 8:10am
Eco99:
...

The executive directors of
Olosho group of companies worldwide

Motto : In our holes we trust


#Eco99#

These ones oloshoism never reach worldwide. Them still dey play local. Na the likes of Dencia and co when dey faack pogba don go international..

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:29am
Beautiful ladies...Flawless makeup

But almost all actresses are getting fairer by the day
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:31am
grin grin grin grin

Let me go and Google that age...it sounds suspicious.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Secretgis: 10:32am
x
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:32am
Who dey yansh this babe sef?
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by NoFavors: 10:32am
Like play like play, her time don pass
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:33am
shocked


This Instagram thief again?

Fake friends that didn't have her back when she stole someone's dog on Instagram.

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:33am
Happy birthday Oge. Many happy returns of the day.

Happy birthday Oge. Many happy returns of the day.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:34am
Nice
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:34am
Smellingmouth:
Women sha. How dem take dey sleep for night? See as all of them dey shine teeth but deep inside dem dey jealous each other. cheesy

See them.

Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by King4Roller: 10:35am
That girl on white. Oge Okoye please send me her number.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by operika(m): 10:36am
Nice one
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Alexrayz(m): 10:36am
Holuwahyomzzy:


Nollywood Actress, Oge Okoye who turned a year older recently had her birthday dinner last night and it was attended by her close friends including Ebube Nwagbo, Onyii Alex and others.

See more photos below;













Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/oge-okoye-celebrates-birthday-dinner.html





So they nor invite una go that wedding
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Mayydayy(m): 10:36am
Very sweet way to celebrate.God bless her new age.it sounds real
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by icon8: 10:37am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This Instagram thief again?

Fake friends that didn't have her back when she stole someone's dog on Instagram.

She didn't steal anybody's dog. She only stole the dogs' picture grin cheesy tongue
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by emmywon30: 10:37am
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by mokt(m): 10:37am
I been crushing on Oge for over a decade. Anyone that can link me up with her? For real.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by mokt(m): 10:38am
I been crushing on Oge for over a decade. Can anyone link me up with her? For real.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by icon8: 10:38am
King4Roller:
That girl on white. Oge Okoye please send me her number.

Which of 'em? Na 2 girls wear white in those pictures.
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:39am
Happy for her, she rocks!
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Olakunletalks: 10:45am
Oge freshest


Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by loneatar: 10:47am
Happy birthday my sister from same state
I never forget the day I meet her in moronvia airport
Humble and simple lady
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by King4Roller: 10:49am
icon8:

Which of 'em? Na 2 girls wear white in those pictures.
white gown
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by Refer34: 10:50am
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 10:57am
King4Roller:
That girl on white. Oge Okoye please send me her number.
Make the girl on white remove her make up, you go sing a new song grin
Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates 37th Birthday Dinner With Friends (Photos) by sweetkev(m): 10:59am
Refer34:

Guy you get good heart ooo as you want everyone on nairaland to be rich like you grin

