https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/mentally-deranged-couple-spotted-loved-mood-delta-state-photo.html A mentally challenged man and woman were spotted in a loved up mood in Sapele area of Delta state. According to reports, the couple were seen in a public display of affection at Igbe festival practice which was held yesterday in the area before they were pictured on their way home. 2 Likes









Love is universal!





Mentally challenged people fall in love too. There is nothing strange about this.



What is holding of hands compared to the kerewawa they do with excitement.





Mad people are loveable, don't despise them!

Maybe they were lovers before village people struck them with madness . 1 Like

LOVE IS MAD!! 4 Likes

This is what we call madlove 2 Likes

there's surely no peace for the wicked...





They may both be couples before madness

wow



Benvolio:

I pray thee, good Mercutio, let's retire.

The day is hot, the Capels abroad,

And if we meet we shall not 'scape a brawl,

For now, these hot days, is the mad blood stirring.



~ Romeo and Juliet; Act III/ Scene I

[b][/b]

lol, they are mad but sensitive

OK

Mologi:

LOVE IS MAD!!

LOL,

LOVE IS ACTUALLY CRAZIEEEE,

nothing wey anybody talk go make sense to you!!







so make we fry breeze







They are obviously in love and that in itself is a proof that they are truly mad.



Because my wise grandfather once told me,



"My son,

Only mad people believe love exists.

Women follow men because of their money,

Men follow women because of sex and to preserve their lineage.



They are obviously in love and that in itself is a proof that they are truly mad.

Because my wise grandfather once told me,

"My son,

Only mad people believe love exists.

Women follow men because of their money,

Men follow women because of sex and to preserve their lineage.

Don't allow any woman deceive you to believe thay love exists. It is simply a mirage"

pre wedding photoshoot

NwaAmaikpe:

Tiwaa aki nsugbe!

Tiwaa aki nsugbe!

Lols.. heading straight to za oza room.

True love never dies... Please someone should adopt their child in advance







NwaAmaikpe:



Oya empty your dosbin

Maybe the jazz nack them on Valentines day when they were playing love and holding hands





Nairaland is actually becoming a stupid site day by day making news out of every irrelevant nonsense trying to figure out BTW naira land and yaba left who makes the most news out of every irrelevant nonsense 1 Like

UNIVERSAL IS THE LANGUAGE......

DONT PUT ASUNDER

Lovers

this is d real "mad over you"... run town na learner where dem dis ones dey

J

Mologi:

LOVE IS MAD!!



It seems even mad people knows more about love than most of our celebrities

May God deliver them from spirit of madness

I Dedicate Dis My Booking Space To All Mad Nairalanders 1 Like