|Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by ChangeIsCostant: 7:48am
A mentally challenged man and woman were spotted in a loved up mood in Sapele area of Delta state. According to reports, the couple were seen in a public display of affection at Igbe festival practice which was held yesterday in the area before they were pictured on their way home.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/mentally-deranged-couple-spotted-loved-mood-delta-state-photo.html
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by UbanmeUdie: 7:52am
Love is universal!
Mentally challenged people fall in love too. There is nothing strange about this.
What is holding of hands compared to the kerewawa they do with excitement.
Mad people are loveable, don't despise them!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Airforce1(m): 7:52am
Maybe they were lovers before village people struck them with madness .
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Mologi(m): 7:57am
LOVE IS MAD!!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Kenzico(m): 8:09am
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by okosodo: 8:17am
This is what we call madlove
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:16am
there's surely no peace for the wicked...
They may both be couples before madness
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by miqos02(m): 10:16am
wow
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by BruncleZuma: 10:16am
Benvolio:
I pray thee, good Mercutio, let's retire.
The day is hot, the Capels abroad,
And if we meet we shall not 'scape a brawl,
For now, these hot days, is the mad blood stirring.
~ Romeo and Juliet; Act III/ Scene I
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by HeWrites(m): 10:16am
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by bumheit(m): 10:17am
lol, they are mad but sensitive
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by sotall(m): 10:17am
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:17am
Mologi:
LOL,
LOVE IS ACTUALLY CRAZIEEEE,
nothing wey anybody talk go make sense to you!!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature......
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:17am
so make we fry breeze
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17am
They are obviously in love and that in itself is a proof that they are truly mad.
Because my wise grandfather once told me,
"My son,
Only mad people believe love exists.
Women follow men because of their money,
Men follow women because of sex and to preserve their lineage.
Don't allow any woman deceive you to believe thay love exists. It is simply a mirage"
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Baterista: 10:18am
pre wedding photoshoot
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Sirheny007(m): 10:18am
NwaAmaikpe:Tiwaa aki nsugbe!
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by freshinko: 10:18am
Lols.. heading straight to za oza room.
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Olakunletalks: 10:19am
True love never dies... Please someone should adopt their child in advance
Tired of losing to soccer betting and scammers
I give out Guaranteed Fix-ed Games for PAY AFTER WIN
If you're interested in getting this game What's APP - 090-3-7-50-7-3-7-6
Only for High stakers
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by ceeroh(m): 10:19am
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya empty your dosbin
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Factfinder1(f): 10:19am
Maybe the jazz nack them on Valentines day when they were playing love and holding hands
Nairaland is actually becoming a stupid site day by day making news out of every irrelevant nonsense trying to figure out BTW naira land and yaba left who makes the most news out of every irrelevant nonsense
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by nancyxxx: 10:19am
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by cutefergiee(m): 10:19am
UNIVERSAL IS THE LANGUAGE......
DONT PUT ASUNDER
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:19am
Lovers
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by dview001(m): 10:19am
this is d real "mad over you"... run town na learner where dem dis ones dey
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by 0temAtum: 10:19am
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by operika(m): 10:20am
Mologi:
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by maberry(m): 10:21am
It seems even mad people knows more about love than most of our celebrities
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Baawaa(m): 10:22am
May God deliver them from spirit of madness
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by Richardabbey(m): 10:22am
I Dedicate Dis My Booking Space To All Mad Nairalanders
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man And Woman Hold Hands In Public In Delta State. Photo by DesireBenjamin: 10:22am
[quote author=AFONJAPIG post=62544789]so make we fry breeze [/quote
Boring
