Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 8:15am
It was a black Sunday in Awka as a trailer lorry crushed to death a commercial motorcyclist and his female passenger at the Kenneth Dike Library axis of the Awka - Onitsha Expressway.
The late cyclist with his passenger entered the expressway from the road leading to Teachers House beside the Library wall and was riding against the traffic when an on coming SUV from the opposite direction hit and brought them down and the lorry which was behind the SUV crushed them to death. Policemen who were on election duty were able to stop the trailer driver some metres from the scene of the incident while the SUV driver ran away.
Personnel of Road Safety Corps who arrived the scene promptly took away the remains of the victims but refused to talk to journalists.
Below are photos of Ukadike Chisom Doris the passenger who died in the incident.May their souls RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/trailer-crushes-motorcylist-and-his.html?m=1
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 8:16am
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 8:17am
zoba88:more
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by PenlsCaP: 8:21am
oh Rip.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:26am
Oh no, RIP.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by raker300: 8:31am
Okada has been banned so many times on that express.
Because of election, Obiano had to soft-peddle that policy.
Now see what it costs us?
I want to see a total ban of okada in anambra major cities including; awka, nnewi, onitsha, ekwulobia, ogidi etc
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by 4Ken: 8:57am
Some 4ken people will come and say "see fine girl" like it's only ugly people that bad things should happen too.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:29am
They both got to their final destination in peace.
Such is life!
Death is inevitable.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Secretgis: 10:39am
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Efostick(m): 10:39am
RIP to the dead.
I'm only seeing pics of the girl, nah only she die
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Frankbond1: 10:39am
RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Frankbond1: 10:40am
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Exceptionalgod(f): 10:40am
rip ... beautiful lady... if death respects beauty, some wioild still be alive
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 10:40am
So sad.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by bumheit(m): 10:41am
RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:41am
rip
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by bayocanny: 10:42am
I pray tragedy will not befall us...RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by kingthreat(m): 10:42am
When on a bike. Caution the bike man please. May their souls RIP
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:42am
Very sad. RIP.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by ayoblinks: 10:44am
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by triple996: 10:45am
Rest in peace
Bt Wat about d okada-man
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by Ngene44: 10:51am
Always talk to your driver when he is misbehaving. Life no get photocopy
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:53am
All this bike people always riding on the opposite direction. Rip.to them
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:53am
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by GrandFinale2017(m): 10:55am
Exceptionalgod:shut up. U are talking trash. So u mean the okada who may not be attractive would deserve death bah?
U can't even spell.
|Re: Trailer Crushes Okada Man & Female Passenger Dead In Awka (Graphic Photos) by obitee69(m): 10:58am
