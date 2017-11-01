



The late cyclist with his passenger entered the expressway from the road leading to Teachers House beside the Library wall and was riding against the traffic when an on coming SUV from the opposite direction hit and brought them down and the lorry which was behind the SUV crushed them to death. Policemen who were on election duty were able to stop the trailer driver some metres from the scene of the incident while the SUV driver ran away.



Personnel of Road Safety Corps who arrived the scene promptly took away the remains of the victims but refused to talk to journalists.



Below are photos of Ukadike Chisom Doris the passenger who died in the incident.May their souls RIP.Amen!





