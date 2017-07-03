₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Muckross1122(m): 8:16am
Nigerian singer "Wizkid" has reportedly welcome a new born baby boy and the mother is his manager, "Jada Pollock".
According to reports, she gave birth, weeks ago, in London, but has been keeping it under wraps. The duo are said to have been having a romantic affair for over a year now.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by haykes: 8:31am
Noted
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Evablizin(f): 8:31am
Nice one wizkid,you can be better than 2baba in this area, ride on.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by internationalman(m): 8:33am
Evablizin:Who knows, he might've criticized 2baba while growing up though.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Smellingmouth: 8:36am
Wizkid keeps welcoming male children while davido keeps welcoming female children...
Later in life, Davido's daughters will Fall in love with wizkid's sons..Na so Davido and Wizzy go Come Closer and become in laws..
Hahhhaa. Abeg make una nor mind me, na too much AfricanMagic Epic cause am..
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Threebear(m): 8:36am
Father of all nations, he keeps making babies while Davido keeps making hits.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Evablizin(f): 8:44am
internationalman:Don't mind him,wizkid continue producing babies,you're free to move your career towards children production
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by UbanmeUdie: 9:27am
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by chriskosherbal(m): 9:30am
Congratulations wizzy.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Smartlife(m): 9:31am
Go into the world and multiply.... Baby factory celebrities.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Roon9(m): 9:52am
They are busy impregnating ladies everywhere. It's like they sing with their mouths but use their deeks as microphone
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by hostine316(m): 10:17am
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by veekid(m): 10:37am
Ride on wizzy, you're always ahead of the frog
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:43am
How do guys cope with different baby mama wont it affect your kids, arent u suppose to supervise their growing up and be part of their lives
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Olakunletalks: 10:44am
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by FarahAideed: 10:44am
Starboy i have always suspected he was knacking her so no suprises
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Factfinder1(f): 10:44am
2 baba junior.....you and davido don compete for music finish now na baby mama....hope you are investing and making plans for all this kids.....things don't always remain the same....am sorry I can't tell you congratulations for an illegal act
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by 9jakohai(m): 10:44am
Muckross1122:
Baby that will never see his dad full time.
Thank God for marriage!
I think we should start criticizing these music stars that have children anyhow. A child needs both parents full time. If i am not mistaken , this is the third woman in wizzy's life.
I mean, this is not right. It shows lack of discipline, and a total disregard for the other two women in his life.
Those that will hail him would call their fathers wicked if they went and had kids outside.
Plus...how is Wizzy going to face God? How would he be bringing up his kids properly?
Time we men stuck with one woman. Not having five kids from different women...and then our kids grow up with part-time daddy.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by NwaAmaikpe: 10:44am
Endtime generation
Forebearers of unfortunate bastards.
With the rate it's going,
The future generations will see it as very odd if you have a father or were born in wedlock.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by NoFavors: 10:44am
Make I no talk Wetin dey my mind before dem call me hater
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Lanretoye(m): 10:44am
foolish bloggers...
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by BruncleZuma: 10:45am
Searching for my missing fuçk...BRB
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by tonio2wo: 10:45am
fuckeers
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by DavidTheGeek: 10:46am
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Adaumunocha(f): 10:46am
Lies!!!!
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Beryl007: 10:46am
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by MrWondah(m): 10:46am
Baby mama Champions League B.M.C.L
WizKid 3:2 Davido
Ref: 2Baba
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Sharon6(f): 10:46am
Na wa o
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Marleek(m): 10:46am
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:47am
Bighead
Adaumunocha:
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by TallPck1: 10:47am
The news is as fake as the blogger.
|Re: Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:47am
For real?
