According to reports, she gave birth, weeks ago, in London, but has been keeping it under wraps. The duo are said to have been having a romantic affair for over a year now.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/wizkid-reportedly-welcomes-another.html Nigerian singer "Wizkid" has reportedly welcome a new born baby boy and the mother is his manager, "Jada Pollock".According to reports, she gave birth, weeks ago, in London, but has been keeping it under wraps. The duo are said to have been having a romantic affair for over a year now.Source: 1 Like

Nice one wizkid,you can be better than 2baba in this area, ride on. Nice one wizkid,you can be better than 2baba in this area, ride on. 22 Likes 1 Share

Nice one wizkid,you can be better than 2baba in this area, ride on. Who knows, he might've criticized 2baba while growing up though. Who knows, he might've criticized 2baba while growing up though. 1 Like





Later in life, Davido's daughters will Fall in love with wizkid's sons..Na so Davido and Wizzy go Come Closer and become in laws..



Hahhhaa. Abeg make una nor mind me, na too much AfricanMagic Epic cause am.. Wizkid keeps welcoming male children while davido keeps welcoming female children...Later in life, Davido's daughters willin love with wizkid's sons..Na so Davido and Wizzy goand become in laws..Hahhhaa. Abeg make una nor mind me, na too muchcause am.. 71 Likes 7 Shares

Father of all nations, he keeps making babies while Davido keeps making hits. 5 Likes

internationalman:



Who knows, he might've criticized 2baba while growing up though. Don't mind him,wizkid continue producing babies,you're free to move your career towards children production Don't mind him,wizkid continue producing babies,you're free to move your career towards children production 3 Likes

Congratulations wizzy.

Go into the world and multiply.... Baby factory celebrities. 1 Like

They are busy impregnating ladies everywhere. It's like they sing with their mouths but use their deeks as microphone 4 Likes

Roon9:

They are busy impregnating ladies everywhere. It's like they sing with their mouths but use their deeks as microphone

This is savage.. Roon9:

They are busy impregnating ladies everywhere. It's like they sing with their mouths but use their deeks as microphone

This is savage.. This is savage..This is savage..

Ride on wizzy, you're always ahead of the frog

How do guys cope with different baby mama wont it affect your kids, arent u suppose to supervise their growing up and be part of their lives 2 Likes





i have always suspected he was knacking her so no suprises Starboyi have always suspected he was knacking her so no suprises

2 baba junior.....you and davido don compete for music finish now na baby mama....hope you are investing and making plans for all this kids.....things don't always remain the same....am sorry I can't tell you congratulations for an illegal act 1 Like

Muckross1122:

Baby that will never see his dad full time.



Thank God for marriage!



I think we should start criticizing these music stars that have children anyhow. A child needs both parents full time. If i am not mistaken , this is the third woman in wizzy's life.



I mean, this is not right. It shows lack of discipline, and a total disregard for the other two women in his life.



Those that will hail him would call their fathers wicked if they went and had kids outside.



Plus...how is Wizzy going to face God? How would he be bringing up his kids properly?



Time we men stuck with one woman. Not having five kids from different women...and then our kids grow up with part-time daddy. Baby that will never see his dad full time.Thank God for marriage!I think we should start criticizing these music stars that have children anyhow. A child needs both parents full time. If i am not mistaken , this is the third woman in wizzy's life.I mean, this is not right. It shows lack of discipline, and a total disregard for the other two women in his life.Those that will hail him would call their fathers wicked if they went and had kids outside.Plus...how is Wizzy going to face God? How would he be bringing up his kids properly?Time we men stuck with one woman. Not having five kids from different women...and then our kids grow up with part-time daddy.







Endtime generation

Forebearers of unfortunate bastards.





With the rate it's going,

The future generations will see it as very odd if you have a father or were born in wedlock. Endtime generationForebearers of unfortunate bastards.With the rate it's going,The future generations will see it as very odd if you have a father or were born in wedlock.

Make I no talk Wetin dey my mind before dem call me hater

Searching for my missing fuçk...BRB 3 Likes

Lies!!!!

Baby mama Champions League B.M.C.L



WizKid 3:2 Davido



Ref: 2Baba 2 Likes

Na wa o





Bighead

Adaumunocha:

Lies!!!!

The news is as fake as the blogger.