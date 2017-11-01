₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:53am
A Nigerian lady, Mary Ogie, has highlighted the importance of giving and sowing good seeds after receiving a brand new Apple iPhone 8 worth over N270,000. The excited lady took to her twitter account to share a picture of the new gadget with the words below;
When u sow good seeds, u definitely reap good fruits! Got a gift of a brand new iPhone 8 !it pays to give, cos u would always get!# note to self#
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-lady-shows-off-her-new-iphone-she-got-as-gift.html
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:53am
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:58am
I still don't understand what she gave
And
That seed she said she sow....Hope say no be ungodly seed
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 8:59am
♤SlayQueén
♤Tell us what you "gave "
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Kalatium(m): 9:32am
What did she give and how did she got the iPhone
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Secretgis: 10:53am
WHAT DID SHE DO TO COLLECT IT IDK
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Smellingmouth: 10:54am
What did you give madam? Na puzzazee?
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by hucienda: 10:54am
So, madam, what did you give to get this one?
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 10:54am
Givers never lack, beggars always ask.
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:54am
True, givers of puna never lack
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by hotwax: 10:54am
SO Iphone (Toys) is a blessing right?
Are we meant to be this daft in Africa?
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by parcydrix(m): 10:54am
Who dey give all dis gifts like this?
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by maverickdude(m): 10:55am
Some people will start asking what she gave, just watch them come at her
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:55am
She must have sown the forbidden fruit
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 10:55am
Olosho She gave toto and got phone in return
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 10:55am
You must have cured more than 400k worth of conji
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by b0rn2fuck(m): 10:55am
An achievement? The pussycat would have suffered
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Darkseid(m): 10:55am
They say what you sow, that is what you'll reap. If you sow apple seeds, you'll reap apple seeds.
If you sow kpekus, you'll reap iPhone 8. Ladies take note
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by adudu208(m): 10:55am
When we understand what is the opportunity cost of this iphone 8 then we can start analyzing how much it really pays to be a giver.
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 10:56am
Hnmm
It all depends on what you gave MADAM
you gave out puna in the other room and you receive iphone 8 in return
ALL IS GIVING
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Whizkeey(m): 10:56am
Good fruits like banana cos am not understanding
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:57am
Pusssssssy on duty
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Esepayan(m): 10:57am
abana don sow seed of punany get iphone .......she try no be hin mate dey sow their own collect benz......she must be a fool
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:57am
whateverkay:no mind am
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by talk2ekpa(m): 10:58am
Which seed did you sow. Tell us the seed and we will know the value of the Gift
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 10:58am
The question is 'what did she give that warranted the receiver to reward her with a phone'?
Let her continue giving oh! Indeed it pays to GIVE
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:58am
b0rn2fuck:. Hahahahah. U no well walahi
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:58am
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:58am
Samsung > iPhone.
But that's my own preference.
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by netflicks: 10:58am
Sell it and donate to charity instead of celebrating....ask Pope what he did with his lambo...
To show u are indeed a giver. .
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:58am
maverickdude:we already knew what she gave,so no need of us asking her.
|Re: Lady Gets Iphone 8 As Gift, Says "It Pays To Give" (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:59am
Seen..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
