D'banj also share his view about paying tithes and trust nigerians they reacted as expected

I dedicate this FTC to the Flying Spaghetti Monster, The one true God who created everything but does not demand anything from his creations unlike fake gods like Yahweh who is all sufficient but needs your money regardless 13 Likes 3 Shares

Oshe!!! The kokomaster has spoken and that's final!!!! 19 Likes 2 Shares

To those that believe in paying tithes as if your success in life depends on it, Y'all really need to sit and think well.



If you are successful, you are because you are successful..not because of the money you contribute for your pastor's private jet and upkeep. If you think giving to your pastor is what makes you fulfilled and successful, give to the obvious needy and see the fulfilment and blessing you ll get in return.



Dbanj should pay more tithe to revive his dying career if it actually pays to pay your tithe. 90 Likes 6 Shares

It Definitely Pays to pay your Tithe 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol. So these are the kind of people paying the tithes. No wonder the pastors too want to be flashy like them.

Modern pastors are not different from hiphop stars. They are all about the beef, bitches and blings.



Beef:

If u criticise them, they will start a beef with u on their pulpit. And start talking about how their blessings is making u hate them more. Same thing hiphop stars do.



Bitches:

They also like to show off the nice ladies in their churches and their wives too. Nice curvy ladies come to attend to them in front of the congregation or line up to welcome them during a visit.

Most even go ahead to hump those ladies in the churches. Same as hiphop stars.



Blings:

They like the shiny and flashy. They show off their cars their mansions and their shoes. One of the even wears blings literally. Soon they might start going shirtless. Like hiphop stars do.



You guys aren't churches with pastors. You are just groupies with a hiphop-star-wannabe that you follow. Stop deceiving yourselves. 68 Likes 9 Shares

The more tithe I pay the more I would be rich right? Money doubling ponzi scheme lol 30 Likes 4 Shares

Since this tithing controversy started see how all the A list Pastorprenuers have taken to the pulpit to intimidate their Sheepples and make sure their main source of revenue is not eroded. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Everybody wants to sound relevant and use this tithing jargon to trend. What we fail to ask ourselves is why is a God so powerfully potriated in the Bible needs physical cash? As powerful potraited he must be omnipotent and omnipotent don’t need a specific house for worshipping nor does he need money?

I guess it has to do with IQ. And Common Nigerians, the white invaded your land, forced you into submitting to a religion which plagiarized the doctrines of the Egyptian worshippers (note: Egyptology existed 5000BC), made you believed a man far away in Bethlehem died for you (in Africa; really) 2000years ago and forced you into believing a Bible with no known or stable author.

Truly critical thinking is well lacked in this country.

I implore you to read, research, watch documentaries and ask questions.



Well everyone need a placebo to feel serene and religion is the most powerful placebo. 7 Likes 1 Share

Religion is a colonial scam



Lately is now an avenue to get rich.



Buhari, If you're really a hard man, instead of sending soldiers to kill innocent citizens.





Just start collecting TAX from all churches and prove your hard man, this ppl exploit ignorance citizens to get rich.



Collect the money and use it judiciously or better allow your cabal to loot it but the best thing to do is to use the money to increase Npower monthly allowance and it will touch the lives of an average Nigeria paying such tax.



Our vagabonds won't think that direction



Just look at this God of Men. 13 Likes

Indoctrination: this shows the mindset of an average Nigerian. Tithes is meant to be paid by the uneducated. I’m not talking about the academically educated..... that’s another type of indoctrination 3 Likes

Every Tom, Dick and Harry now has a say in Tithes. The pastors don't point a gun to your head to pay. If you think you're doing the man of God a favour then save your money. They don't need it. Those who think it's alright to pay tithe would. I wonder how some of you want to worship God in a serene environment but can't pay tithe 'cause you think you're enriching a pastor. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Never pictured brother DAPO as a sheeple

Paying tithe is good but paying it to the pastors is what is against the bible





Bible says eat your tithe remembering the poor and pastors but today no one including debang and pastors remembers the poor 6 Likes 1 Share

Instead of dashing pastor your money, give it to certain persons who are in need. They'll value it more and their hearts would pray for u.



sowing and reaping is a natural law, not a spiritual law. Even if an atheist or animist gives, he also receives.



Most of those who pay tithes are usually poorer than those who give to charity. Tithers try to bribe God by giving to receive, not freely but expecting something in return. Those who give to charity give freely, not expecting anything in return.



This is why you find the highest number of churches in the poorest areas. The poverty in Nigeria is to the benefit of the churches in Nigeria. 18 Likes 3 Shares

if God need our money he wud send angel gabriel with basket to come fetch it. if God need our money he wud send angel gabriel with basket to come fetch it. 3 Likes



If you work hard, you'll be successful. Miracles don't happen. YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW. If we can touch the lives of people around us, the world will be a better place. See sick people dying everyday, lots of homeless people in the streets, children and youths with potentials but nobody to help them, yet we build churches as big and as beautiful as heaven and worship our pastors/let them control our lives. You pay tithe of 50k to your pastor every month but there's a young girl living across the street who dreams of getting a quality formal education. You know about that yet you pay your tithe to yout pastor. Na religion we go chop? Whatever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me. Forget whatever your pastor told you about paying tithe, look into your heart and ask yourself these questions; am i selfish or am I doing what's right? Thousands of churches everywhere yet it's like nothing is happening..

I work hard and I have sleepless nights and I see the results. I'm a Christian but the issue of paying tithe is totally unnecessary. If you work hard, you'll be successful. Miracles don't happen. YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW. If we can touch the lives of people around us, the world will be a better place. See sick people dying everyday, lots of homeless people in the streets, children and youths with potentials but nobody to help them, yet we build churches as big and as beautiful as heaven and worship our pastors/let them control our lives. You pay tithe of 50k to your pastor every month but there's a young girl living across the street who dreams of getting a quality formal education. You know about that yet you pay your tithe to yout pastor. Na religion we go chop? Whatever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me. Forget whatever your pastor told you about paying tithe, look into your heart and ask yourself these questions; am i selfish or am I doing what's right? Thousands of churches everywhere yet it's like nothing is happening.. I'd love to continue but the more i type, the angrier I get... This life sha.

D'banj disappointed me, if truly that's his verified Facebook page because I don't think D'banj post stuff on Facebook, I only know of Instagram and Twitter.

Many of these guys shouting ' I Tithe' don't pay any tithe oooo. But are the sheepies complaining to Daddy Freeze of being caged? 1 Like

You pay or you dont is none of anybody's business, whoever the Lord has chosen to bless he'll bless whether you pay or not, so people should get their thinking right....I know of someone who pays tithe and still died in poverty and another who doesn't but living large, the difference is one is paying to receive but the other doesn't but instead give out to the needy(which is like giving to God).

Tithing Was Never Money Or Income Based. Tithing Was Land Based

If two farmers had crops of 10 carrots each, they would both be obligated to tithe one carrot. Under the agrarian (land based) tithing system it didn't matter If one sold the remaining 9 carrots for N5 and the other sold his remaining 9 carrots for N10. The tithe of the harvest was unrelated to the income of the harvest. Plain and simple - THE TITHE WAS NOT 10% OF INCOME, it was 10% of the harvest. The tithe was agrarian which means BASED ON THE LAND.

The Jews under the law were NOT obligated to give 10% of their incomes! This simple fact alone is enough to destroy the unscriptural doctrine that God DEMANDS you pay 10% of your income or be cursed.

Money was rarely, if ever, the thing tithed in the Bible. [Nehemiah 13:10-13] To be truly biblical, tithing was NOT based on your income or money AT ALL! [Deuteronomy 14:22-23, Deuteronomy 18:1-5,Deuteronomy 26:12 (See Deep Study on this verse), Nehemiah 10:38-39, Nehemiah 12:44, Leviticus 27:30-33, Joshua 13:14] Pre-law tithing was voluntary and profit based and law tithing was mandated and land based (agrarian). Agrarian means "of the land," and agrarian tithing was based on what you were able to produce from the land, plants or livestock.

During the period of the Mosaic Law, God commanded people bring a tenth of what they produced from the land regardless of the income they received from it. Tithing wasn't income based BEFORE OR AFTER the law and the tithe was NOT money!

In fact, it was against the law to sell the tithe. One was to bring the PRODUCT, not what the product was worth. [Leviticus. 27:28] There are many references to tithing the "increase" [Example: Deuteronomy 14:22 using the Hebrew tbuw'ah] which literally means fruit or produce and in the tithing verses EATING the tithe is often referred to. Note in Nehemiah 13:10, the Levites went to THE FIELD to replace missing tithes. During the time of agrarian law tithing bartering was common but there were also MONEY SYSTEMS in place. [Genesis 23:15-16 and Genesis 42:25,Jeremiah 32:9-11, Deuteronomy 14:25 andMalachi 3:5] Yet the tithe remained agrarian (land based).

According to the Douglas/Tenney NIV Bible Dictionary Leviticus 27:31 makes clear a penalty of 20% of the tithe was exacted from one who redeemed (exchanged for money) his tithes and refused to use the money to pay for a substitute. Again, this shows the tithe was not income or money based.

God gave Israel's tithes to the Levites as an inheritance in lieu of land. [Joshua 13:14,Deuteronomy 10:6-9, Deuteronomy 18:1-5,Numbers 18:21, Numbers 18:24] The Levites gave tithes and offerings out of the tithes to the priests [Nehemiah 10:38,Numbers 18], but they apparently didn't have to tithe the income from the sale of inherited property. [Deuteronomy 18:6-8] The Levites and priests were dependent on tithes for FOOD. God's house was a STOREHOUSE and DISTRIBUTION POINT for the sacrifices, the Levites, the priests and those in need. [Malachi 3:10 "Bring all the tithes into the STOREHOUSE that there may be FOOD in My House." [Nehemiah 13:10-13 1 Samuel 8:15 1 Samuel 8:17 2 Chronicles 31:11 Deuteronomy 12:6-7,Deuteronomy 12:17-19, Deuteronomy 14:22-23]

There was one exception for converting a tithe into money that was allowed early in the law. According to many scholars, this exception was abolished later.Deuteronomy 14:24-27 gives this early exception proving money systems were in place without tithing being based on money. In this early exception one could sell the tithe given specific circumstances and spend the money on whatever one desired provided one shared what one bought with the local Levite. Also, these verses make clear, "if the distance was too long for you to CARRY YOUR TITHE" proving the tithe was NOT money (coin) based. The New Testament shows Pharisees tithing, not income or money, but what they OWNED and GREW. [Luke 18:12,Matthew 23:23] These verses show examples of both AGRARIAN (land) based tithing and PROFIT based tithing. ‎ 6 Likes

Dawo Dawo, Dawo sile orphanage

Owo orphans, e ma fi ra private jet.

Mumu. Every artist goes through this phase, you can't be on top in music forever. When you give, you receive. Dbanj is already blessed, he is a legend



It pays to pay tithe right Where has all your tithe landed you? One would expect u be chilling with Jay Z now, but the reverse is the case.

People are successful because they works hard and smart not because they gave a rich greedy pastor some extra cash. 1 Like

Genesis what sir? Genesis what sir? 1 Like

