|Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by engrobidigbo: 11:20am On Nov 20
Militant: Don Wani Of Omoku Is Dead!!!
I just got the news from a friend that the dreaded militant leader in Omoku area of Rivers State has been killed this morning and his body is at the LGA headquarters. If this is really true, then peace will finally reign in that town.
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:24am On Nov 20
Ok
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by coluka: 11:42am On Nov 20
Good riddance
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by shukuokukobambi: 11:45am On Nov 20
Who killed him? Don wani can't die without ceremony or big drama.
That guy is a cat with not 9 but 19 lives!!
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 11:48am On Nov 20
He ain't dead. He's still in the custody of bakasi with his two legs shot
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by WeirdWolf: 3:53pm On Nov 20
The story isn't complete
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by BadBlaize(m): 7:50pm On Nov 20
I heard so too bt I dn knw how true
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:10am
bad people living large while am here going to church listing to all kinds of preaching just to be good for noting
anyways one pipeline for him
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:28pm
one less miscreant to worry about
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by divicode: 12:28pm
Ok
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 12:28pm
I hope this fool is truly dead.
The atrocities committed by the boi is unimaginable yet the Rivers State Government under Nyesom WikeD granted him Amnesty and paying him N50m every month.
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by Elslim: 12:28pm
rip
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by Keneking: 12:28pm
See as he resemble OPC leader
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by baby124: 12:29pm
Some women will marry anything just to eat. Shame. See the big shame now.
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by deebsman1(m): 12:29pm
For all u d so-called "Don Wany" apologists and fear-fear chickens spewing rubbish here, d guy don die.
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by brunobaba(m): 12:29pm
His dead body or adonbelieveit
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by Folaoni(m): 12:29pm
a
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by sirusX(m): 12:29pm
Thinking about wife and kids reminds me of Evans
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by Sunkyboie(m): 12:29pm
Pity the little girl
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by donklef(m): 12:29pm
His manhood lives on...
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by Tapout(m): 12:30pm
I don't trust this our government. See the kind of house he lives in, a militant!!!! They may be making plans now to take him outside the country and still place him on government payroll. Let's see his corpse first
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 12:30pm
violent,militant and cult guys and FINE BABES sha.....
its a magnetic field tin i guess, WOMEN AND BAD GUYS
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:31pm
Why do good girls like bad boys
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by KreativGenius: 12:31pm
How true is it that the town will be at peace? Won't the void be filled by his boys?
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 12:33pm
Women go marry Satan knowing clearly who he is,just as long as money dey involved.
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by sirjentul05(m): 12:34pm
Incase u neva see wetin greediness dey cause, nwanne coman see it here
I told don wanni to wait let dis year finish b4 we start anoda operation bt he refused, nw his dead nd he neva settle me self
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by tensazangetsu20(m): 12:34pm
ChiefPiiko:How do you know she's a good girl? She looks like a used up slut with pussy mileage higher than a Nigerian used Honda accord 1999 model.
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 12:34pm
Nigga was really living large off crime.
In Nigeria crime really pays ooooo
|Re: Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:35pm
No vex Sir
tensazangetsu20:
