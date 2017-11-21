Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Militant: Don Wanny, His Wife And Child (Photos) (4809 Views)

Militant: Don Wani Of Omoku Is Dead!!!



I just got the news from a friend that the dreaded militant leader in Omoku area of Rivers State has been killed this morning and his body is at the LGA headquarters. If this is really true, then peace will finally reign in that town. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good riddance





That guy is a cat with not 9 but 19 lives!! Who killed him? Don wani can't die without ceremony or big drama.That guy is a cat with not 9 but 19 lives!!

He ain't dead. He's still in the custody of bakasi with his two legs shot

The story isn't complete

I heard so too bt I dn knw how true

bad people living large while am here going to church listing to all kinds of preaching just to be good for noting

















anyways one pipeline for him 3 Likes

one less miscreant to worry about

I hope this fool is truly dead.

The atrocities committed by the boi is unimaginable yet the Rivers State Government under Nyesom WikeD granted him Amnesty and paying him N50m every month.

rip

See as he resemble OPC leader

Some women will marry anything just to eat. Shame. See the big shame now. 1 Like

For all u d so-called "Don Wany" apologists and fear-fear chickens spewing rubbish here, d guy don die.

His dead body or adonbelieveit

Thinking about wife and kids reminds me of Evans

Pity the little girl

His manhood lives on...

I don't trust this our government. See the kind of house he lives in, a militant!!!! They may be making plans now to take him outside the country and still place him on government payroll. Let's see his corpse first

violent,militant and cult guys and FINE BABES sha.....

its a magnetic field tin i guess, WOMEN AND BAD GUYS

Why do good girls like bad boys

How true is it that the town will be at peace? Won't the void be filled by his boys?

Women go marry Satan knowing clearly who he is,just as long as money dey involved.

Incase u neva see wetin greediness dey cause, nwanne coman see it here





I told don wanni to wait let dis year finish b4 we start anoda operation bt he refused, nw his dead nd he neva settle me self

ChiefPiiko:

How do you know she's a good girl?

Nigga was really living large off crime.



In Nigeria crime really pays ooooo