|Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by SageTravels: 1:23pm
Man Of The Year
4 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by fuckerstard: 1:24pm
he should contest for governorship now or start to lead ipob
-No hard feelings
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by SageTravels: 1:26pm
More
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:30pm
Nice one from my 042 peeps.
Great show of love
We always show him love even though he doesn't deserve it anymore.
I dedicate my FTC to ZORRO a.k.a Swagbag;
The man who has taken the rhymes from Phyno and gives him sleepless nights.
To Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the lady who single-handedly helped break up the most formidable team in Africa, P-Square.
And to my woman;
The one who loves me unconditionally despite my insanity.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by iyke926(m): 1:30pm
042__City of beautiful chics
6 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by Sheun001(m): 1:30pm
.
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by tofolo(m): 1:30pm
Meanwhile in the red chambers...
4 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:31pm
THIS IS MASSIVE!!
I bet the World Cup final next year in Russia can't boast of more crowd than this!!
Thumbs up man!!!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by opethom(m): 1:31pm
E get fans pass buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 1:31pm
.the guy on blue in the fourth pix looks bored.
5 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by utips: 1:31pm
Wow nice one
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by Dottore: 1:31pm
Na wao
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 1:31pm
SageTravels:
Thanks for sharing
Hmmm, that guy with the watch in the last pic is obviously somewhere else...
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:31pm
Yeah,this is real definition of "Crowd".
EZE NNUNU.
4 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:31pm
cool
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by joepentwo(m): 1:31pm
for im ;Dmine
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by registration(m): 1:31pm
Ah .. this one make sense..
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by PastorMB(m): 1:31pm
We from the east. Nice one!!
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by prynsex(m): 1:31pm
looks like the feeding of the 5000 in the bible
the guy wearing blue in the 3rd picture tho! e b like dem don rob hin phone o
2 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 1:31pm
v
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by Chiefly(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by tiamiyukunle69(m): 1:32pm
This is massive. Was it free or what?
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:32pm
Na crusade?
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by kenbee(m): 1:32pm
Phyno the Man of the year 2017
2 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 1:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:WHICH KIND NETWORK U D USE MBOK
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by paschal9(m): 1:32pm
tarh!!! alobam
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by princeade86(m): 1:32pm
more Dan hall of fame one musician hired in London and don't let us hear word
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:33pm
PastorMB:no wonder mouth and body odour full everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by MrHenri: 1:33pm
.
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 1:33pm
See Crowd
See Money
2 Likes
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by SlimChizzy4(m): 1:33pm
ezennunu...... Red cap hip-hop, sounds for the chief
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Pulled A Crowd At Enugu Phynofest 2017 (Photos) by Qsscruz(m): 1:33pm
Ezege, Eze nnunu, Pacman, Play maker..Keep winning bigi man...
