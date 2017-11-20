₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by easyboss1(m): 1:24pm
The wife of the President of Timi David Ministry, Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David gave advice to career women on parenting.
Pastor Mrs Timi David pointed out while speaking to dailyfamily.ng that it is important for women who are busy with their careers to try not to prioritize their jobs over family.
The woman of God revealed that as a graduate of Accountancy, she left her banking dream to work as an accountant in a small firm just to take care of her children.
She said: “A lot of women have made mistakes; some women value their jobs over their families. When the job stops suddenly or maybe they are sacked; they will see that they had jeopardized their families and they don’t have enough for their children. Their children don’t even have relationship with them but most children have relationship with the maids.”
Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David gave her advice to career women, she said: “For you to be able to take care of your children as a mother, you need to sacrifice some things. Then you realize that when you sacrifice some things, you even make more.
I do not say they should not work but they should know that it is what they desire out of life that they will get. If care is not taken, you will lose a part of your children. God will ask you, how did you do it? How did you train your children?
I think we should not put money over our children’s welfare and well being. Money is good and it will come but it is important to make the right priority.”
https://dailyfamily.ng/parenting-advice-for-career-women-from-pastor-mrs-olamide-timi-david/
1 Like
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by miqos02(m): 1:38pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:39pm
Their children don’t even have relationship with them but most children have relationship with the maids.”.........
This is so true!!
VERY GOOD ADVICE.
Hoping our working class women listen.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by Holaholaandy: 1:40pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by chigoizie7(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by awoo47: 1:40pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by FitnessDoctor: 1:43pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by Talk2Bella(f): 1:43pm
some people are really small minded
I guess Amina Mohammed doesn't have time for her kids too
children need both parents not just the mother, that's where favoritism kicks in, they either start disrespecting one of the parent while holding the other in high esteem
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by Figs(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by mrjoseph098: 1:47pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by theapeman: 1:47pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by sexiestharam(f): 1:50pm
|Re: Parenting Advice For Career Women From Pastor Mrs Olamide Timi David by fridaytheyou: 1:56pm
(0) (Reply)
