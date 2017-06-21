Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 5 Survival Tips For Raising A Large Family (2741 Views)

Be Organized



This is one of the most important ways to efficiently manage a large family. You must learn to plan for everything around your family. All you need is 10 to 15 minutes to yourself to lay down a plan to help guide your family related activities, and this will do wonders in helping you sail through the day. These few minutes can be early in the morning before you get up from bed. A ‘To-Do’ list to prioritize your activities can help with this, and a calendar to keep track of everyone’s schedules can also be priceless in helping to keep you organized.



Plan Your Meals



It’s very helpful to put together menus (or meal plans) for a week, two weeks or even a month to help save a lot of stress in the area of meal preparation. Meal planning helps take away the burden of having to consider each day what the family will eat. With a good meal plan, all you need to bother about is how to get the ingredients for the meals you’ve already laid down in the plan. A meal plan also helps you shop efficiently for groceries, since you already know what you need, and it also makes it easier for you to buy in bulk, which saves you a lot of time and money.



Try to Avoid Clutter



Teach your children at a young age to keep their things organized. Your spouse should also try to pull their own weight in this area. Clutter is synonymous with large families and it can be extremely frustrating to have to clear it up all the time. So, getting everyone aware of their responsibility to keep things as organized as possible can relieve some of the stress in this area. Also, you should try to commit about 10 to 15 minutes of your time daily to just clearing things up in the house, to prevent them from mounting up into a clutter.



Make Time for One Another



Large families tend not to be so close-knit because there is usually a lot going on and family members hardly have time to just be with each other. Try to address this by making it a priority to make out private time for one another. Use these times to strengthen familial bonds and to get comfortable being around each other, to really know one another. Make time to be together and let it be clear that the time spent together as a family is the most valuable of any time spent.



Save Time and Money by Doing Things in Groups



Let your children share a bedroom, of course this depends on their number and on the size of the room. For example, five children can be split between five bedrooms. Plan your vacations as a group and take advantage of group and family discounts. Teach your children how to take care of one another, and how to manage portions like food portions etc. In addition, you can save time by grouping your errands so you can take care of as many things as you comfortably can within the same time.



Why raise a large family? 7 Likes

Joavid:

Why raise a large family?

To increase your prospects of financial exuberance at old age.



Very shallow minded reason..you'd term it









0b10010011:

Large family, large problem!



Any family above 4 is a crowd already! Above 4 you typed??



Any family above 2 children is over-crowded,over-populated and should not be tolerated!



Why cant a couple reproduce beinq of same number..Why flood the earth with unnecessary offsprings? These are reasons we find it hard to curtail crimes and other social vices.





2 Likes

Mass Economy

Nice One For We Following Father Abraham's Footsteps 3 Likes

yeye post, , ,,,,mmttwsss 2 Likes

Poor man will read this thread and think it's that easy. When it doesn't work they'll become frustrated and start transferring aggression. 2 Likes

The Real 5 Survival tips For Raising A Large Family:

1. Make money

2. Make more money

3. Make some more money and add to the one u have

4. Make a little bit more money if u can, when added to d one u already have it can be very helpful.

5. Some Extra money Added to the one you've made so far will definitely Help the situation.



Follow these Steps and You can Raise A full Village if you want to. I rest My Case. 5 Likes

Very vague article.



1.What is the definition of large? In today's economy, large = man+wife+more than 6 kids



So what is the solution to taking care of a large family?

Have more than one source of income.

Note : Any man that has more than 3 children and only one source of income is a curse unto himself.

Large family, large problem!



Any family above 4 is a crowd already!



twitter - @iambuksman why raise a large family tho?twitter - @iambuksman

Joavid:

Why raise a large family?

Why raise a small family? Why raise a small family?

This is suicidal

Team small family



My ideal family :



Maximum kids = 4



Minimum = 2



I know my Igbo crush wouldn't agree.

6. Use the dullest for money rituals...



7. Eat the fattest and laziest during a famine



1 Like





There's no survival tip





Just offload them,



Born them as many as you like

Worst case scenario, you give them tray pan to hawk satchet water or you give them enamel plate to begin babi-Allah There's no survival tipJust offload them,Born them as many as you likeWorst case scenario, you give them tray pan to hawk satchet water or you give them enamel plate to begin babi-Allah

IMO if you're not the head of a large family, then all this write up na story. IMO if you're not the head of a large family, then all this write up na story.

mehn.... the pen!s sef go hear am

TheHistorian:





To increase your prospects of financial exuberance at old age.



Very shallow minded reason..you'd term it





True but Sad.



It's the devilish mindset of the average Nigerian parent.



They are so poor, yet they procreate like pigs and back it up with one yeye religion.



They are never making use of their brains.



Always putting pressure on their kids thereby forcing the kids to do anything to make money. I always pity the first born in every African home. True but Sad.It's the devilish mindset of the average Nigerian parent.They are so poor, yet they procreate like pigs and back it up with one yeye religion.They are never making use of their brains.Always putting pressure on their kids thereby forcing the kids to do anything to make money. I always pity the first born in every African home.



There is only one survival tip when it comes to managing a large family.



BE WEALTHY All this one na story.There is only one survival tip when it comes to managing a large family.BE WEALTHY

kool



Is to get autonomous award Another reason for raising polygamyIs to get autonomous award

the major tip is not to even have a large family and start running up and down looking for how to make ends meet.Dont die before ur time

Nice post and it's ok. But any person marrying many women must be just to them all in sharing his time and resources and ladies, please don't insist on being d only wife. If ur husband is capable and willing to marry more give him ur blessing - after all there are so many ladies outside who are without capable men to marry them and they and their parents are really troubled that they may never get married. Normally I will usually ask a woman who refuses her husband marrying more wives that how will she feel if her daughters are approaching 40 and no eligible single men to marry them, except the already married?

StephDamielola:





True but Sad.



It's the devilish mindset of the average Nigerian parent.



They are so poor, yet they procreate like pigs and back it up with one yeye religion.



They are never making use of their brains.



Always putting pressure on their kids thereby forcing the kids to do anything to make money. I always pity the first born in every African home. Our forefathers got married to countless number of wives thus making the number of children in hundreds due to the Agrarian system then.



The family with the highest number of children qets more prosperity from farming.Unfortunately, that is not the case today,everyone wants education and vocabulary.



So,if we re-visit the system of Agrarian, having numerous offspring will not be regarded as an issue.



Abi..wah do yhu think??





jauntty:

Team small family



My ideal family :



Maximum kids = 4



Minimum = 2



I know my Igbo crush wouldn't agree.



I see lot of poor afongees having up to 3 wives with nothing less than 10 children without caring for them. Kindly explain I see lot of poor afongees having up to 3 wives with nothing less than 10 children without caring for them. Kindly explain

large family in this recession?