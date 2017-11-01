₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,769 members, 3,923,513 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos (10725 Views)
Old Widow Gets A New Bungalow As Gift In Abia (Photos) / Man Builds House For Old Poor Childless Widow In Oraifite, Imo (Pics) / From Foundation To Completion, Pictures Of What We Built For A UK Based Client (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:42pm
A philanthropist, Mr Francis Nzelu from Anambra state, built a bungalow for this poor widow. According to reports, Mr Nzelu started this project six weeks ago and has completed it. The new house was dedicated on Sunday, November 19 (yesterday) in the presence of family of friends. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/philanthropist-builds-house-poor-widow-dedicates-completion-photos.html
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:42pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/philanthropist-builds-house-poor-widow-dedicates-completion-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:42pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:44pm
Thank you sir for putting smile on mama's face.
God continue to shower your blessings upon Mr Francis. AMEN.
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by raker300: 2:45pm
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by newyorks(m): 2:51pm
i have hope for a progressive biafra.we never forsake our own. God bless all the kind hearted.
10 Likes
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by MicheyJ1: 2:54pm
Ndi Igbo and kindness is 5&6
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by izombie(m): 2:54pm
raker300:and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Beckino(f): 2:58pm
raker300:You need to see a doctor A.S.A.P. I'm 99.9% sure that part of your brain is filled with cow dung.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:04pm
raker300:Those people sure knows how to give generously
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Kondomatic(m): 3:12pm
izombie:Hausas so loved themselves that things meant for IDPs are being sold in the market.
31 Likes
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 3:19pm
Beckino:
Why u carry the matter for head like gala
8 Likes
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by miqos02(m): 3:25pm
wow
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by HealthWealthy(m): 3:25pm
All show and no go
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by fxjunkie(m): 3:26pm
Why publicising it? Why calling camera crew?
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Bede2u(m): 3:26pm
raker300:you are right. Only Igbo man can come to village, take two or three boys to city, train them in his line of trade for 7-10 years, settle them to start their own business with his money. In few years those same boys does the same for other people's kids. Thats how Igbos came to dominate trading in Nigeria. Igbo amaka
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:26pm
Developer, you try, you are a correct guy
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:26pm
GOD BLESS YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS SIR.
Dear God bless me to do much more than this.
A good, kind and inspiring news such as this as been turn to a tribal, religion and ethnicity war in a matter of minutes, I weep for the future of my country!!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature. . .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by jiinxed: 3:27pm
This is what real christianity is about; Helping those who cannot in anyway help you back. Unlike these ponzi schemes using bible quotations to deceive and scam gullible people. Owedopo, oyakhilome and the league of thieves, watch and learn.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Joephat(m): 3:27pm
If is in the Waste or NUT
The formal will give the window, Bread ati Beans and the Later(Nut) the window will be given plate to always come every morning to be given kunu n nunu
Cursed ppl
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Dclique(m): 3:27pm
God bless him.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by HealthWealthy(m): 3:27pm
izombie:
You won't get that likes and shares you crave bro. Behave mature.
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by sagerasaq(m): 3:28pm
raker300:
Nope... Only igbos show it to d whole world... He who does in secret gets his reward in secret
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by bentlywills(m): 3:28pm
Good
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by johnstar(m): 3:28pm
izombie:
These set of ppl do nothing
Only to show off
Useless pigs
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by moscobabs(m): 3:28pm
We only have 2 type of persons.. The Good and the Bad
God knows where you belong Sir.
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Follysho707: 3:29pm
God bless this good Samaritan!
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by pastorcyrus(m): 3:29pm
PrettyCrystal:
That's how we roll.good job bro,may God Almighty never forsake you in the time of need and trouble. Mama grace has found you
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by Kendroid: 3:29pm
Had it been she is Afonja, her skull would probably been ...... by now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by sacramento1212: 3:29pm
raker300:
And that’s the problem with you people
|Re: Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos by teemac01(m): 3:29pm
raker300:
That's not true... Coming from an ibo boi
Omonile Lawyer's Rant Regarding The Demolition Of Houses In Epe / The DIY Drawing Of My Floor Plan / Laminate Flooring (see Pics)
Viewing this topic: uwemjack(m), baal(m), Rudewaterz(m), martinsfm(m), daddyiel(m), dumga, phildee77, Ascenxionpoi, Prince4945(m), talk2saintify(m), chordben(m), Jigsville(m), Authoreety, phyphor, mokrak(m), frankpro27(m), lexzhy(m), kingraj01, Oilwell(m), joeaz58(m), GOGMIG(m), nwabuking9790, estheremma(f), KcAngel(m), stillondmatter, igwegeorgiano(m), Neurokam09(m), babfet(m), maxdean, stanluiz(m), Mboi2, raphafire, Hereigns4eva, chidiogo123(f), nelsonjj, HVILLE, hakinz87, andysnoopy(m), DJInfluence, yankison(m), moremoney007(f) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9