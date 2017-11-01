₦airaland Forum

Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos

by PrettyCrystal: 2:42pm
A philanthropist, Mr Francis Nzelu from Anambra state, built a bungalow for this poor widow. According to reports, Mr Nzelu started this project six weeks ago and has completed it. The new house was dedicated on Sunday, November 19 (yesterday) in the presence of family of friends. See photos below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/philanthropist-builds-house-poor-widow-dedicates-completion-photos.html

by PrettyCrystal: 2:42pm
by PrettyCrystal: 2:42pm
by Evablizin(f): 2:44pm
Thank you sir for putting smile on mama's face.

God continue to shower your blessings upon Mr Francis. AMEN.

by raker300: 2:45pm
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria

by newyorks(m): 2:51pm
i have hope for a progressive biafra.we never forsake our own. God bless all the kind hearted.

by MicheyJ1: 2:54pm
Ndi Igbo and kindness is 5&6

by izombie(m): 2:54pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria
and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.

by Beckino(f): 2:58pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria
You need to see a doctor A.S.A.P. I'm 99.9% sure that part of your brain is filled with cow dung.

by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:04pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria
Those people sure knows how to give generously

by Kondomatic(m): 3:12pm
izombie:
and they keep saying we hate ourselves.
Hausas so loved themselves that things meant for IDPs are being sold in the market.

by Homeboiy(m): 3:19pm
Beckino:

You need see a doctor A.S.A.P. I'm 99.9% sure that part of your brain is filled with cow dung.


Why u carry the matter for head like gala undecided

by miqos02(m): 3:25pm
wow

by HealthWealthy(m): 3:25pm
All show and no go
by fxjunkie(m): 3:26pm
Why publicising it? Why calling camera crew?
by Bede2u(m): 3:26pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria
you are right. Only Igbo man can come to village, take two or three boys to city, train them in his line of trade for 7-10 years, settle them to start their own business with his money. In few years those same boys does the same for other people's kids. Thats how Igbos came to dominate trading in Nigeria. Igbo amaka

by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:26pm
Developer, you try, you are a correct guy cool

by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:26pm
GOD BLESS YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS SIR.

Dear God bless me to do much more than this.


A good, kind and inspiring news such as this as been turn to a tribal, religion and ethnicity war in a matter of minutes, I weep for the future of my country!!


by jiinxed: 3:27pm
This is what real christianity is about; Helping those who cannot in anyway help you back. Unlike these ponzi schemes using bible quotations to deceive and scam gullible people. Owedopo, oyakhilome and the league of thieves, watch and learn.

by Joephat(m): 3:27pm
shocked

If is in the Waste or NUT

The formal will give the window, Bread ati Beans and the Later(Nut) the window will be given plate to always come every morning to be given kunu n nunu

Cursed ppl

by Dclique(m): 3:27pm
God bless him.

by HealthWealthy(m): 3:27pm
izombie:
and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.

You won't get that likes and shares you crave bro. Behave mature.

by sagerasaq(m): 3:28pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria

Nope... Only igbos show it to d whole world... He who does in secret gets his reward in secret

by bentlywills(m): 3:28pm
Good
by johnstar(m): 3:28pm
izombie:
and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.

These set of ppl do nothing

Only to show off

Useless pigs

by moscobabs(m): 3:28pm
We only have 2 type of persons.. The Good and the Bad

God knows where you belong Sir.
by Follysho707: 3:29pm
God bless this good Samaritan!
by pastorcyrus(m): 3:29pm
PrettyCrystal:
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/philanthropist-builds-house-poor-widow-dedicates-completion-photos.html

That's how we roll.good job bro,may God Almighty never forsake you in the time of need and trouble. Mama grace has found you

by Kendroid: 3:29pm
Had it been she is Afonja, her skull would probably been ...... by now grin

by sacramento1212: 3:29pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria

And that’s the problem with you people
by teemac01(m): 3:29pm
raker300:
Only igbos can do this in Nigeria


That's not true... Coming from an ibo boi

Omonile Lawyer's Rant Regarding The Demolition Of Houses In Epe / The DIY Drawing Of My Floor Plan / Laminate Flooring (see Pics)

