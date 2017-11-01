Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Anambra Man Builds House For Poor Widow, Dedicates It After Completion. Photos (10725 Views)

Source; A philanthropist, Mr Francis Nzelu from Anambra state, built a bungalow for this poor widow. According to reports, Mr Nzelu started this project six weeks ago and has completed it. The new house was dedicated on Sunday, November 19 (yesterday) in the presence of family of friends. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/philanthropist-builds-house-poor-widow-dedicates-completion-photos.html 3 Likes

Thank you sir for putting smile on mama's face.



Thank you sir for putting smile on mama's face. God continue to shower your blessings upon Mr Francis. AMEN.

Only igbos can do this in Nigeria 36 Likes 5 Shares

i have hope for a progressive biafra.we never forsake our own. God bless all the kind hearted. 10 Likes

Ndi Igbo and kindness is 5&6 13 Likes 1 Share

and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.

You need to see a doctor A.S.A.P. I'm 99.9% sure that part of your brain is filled with cow dung.

Those people sure knows how to give generously

Hausas so loved themselves that things meant for IDPs are being sold in the market.

Why u carry the matter for head like gala

wow 1 Like

All show and no go

Why publicising it? Why calling camera crew?

you are right. Only Igbo man can come to village, take two or three boys to city, train them in his line of trade for 7-10 years, settle them to start their own business with his money. In few years those same boys does the same for other people's kids. Thats how Igbos came to dominate trading in Nigeria. Igbo amaka

Developer, you try, you are a correct guy 1 Like

GOD BLESS YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS SIR.



Dear God bless me to do much more than this.





A good, kind and inspiring news such as this as been turn to a tribal, religion and ethnicity war in a matter of minutes, I weep for the future of my country!!





This is what real christianity is about; Helping those who cannot in anyway help you back. Unlike these ponzi schemes using bible quotations to deceive and scam gullible people. Owedopo, oyakhilome and the league of thieves, watch and learn.





If is in the Waste or NUT



The formal will give the window, Bread ati Beans and the Later(Nut) the window will be given plate to always come every morning to be given kunu n nunu



If is in the Waste or NUT The formal will give the window, Bread ati Beans and the Later(Nut) the window will be given plate to always come every morning to be given kunu n nunu Cursed ppl

God bless him. 1 Like

and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.

You won't get that likes and shares you crave bro. Behave mature.

Only igbos can do this in Nigeria

Nope... Only igbos show it to d whole world... He who does in secret gets his reward in secret

Good

and they keep saying we hate ourselves. Only an igbo man can wake up one day and decides to give scholarships to everyone from his village. And igbo man will use his money and tar roads in his community, build school, hospital, give people money to start up their own busineses. And yet haters keep saying we hate ourselves.

These set of ppl do nothing



Only to show off



These set of ppl do nothing Only to show off Useless pigs

We only have 2 type of persons.. The Good and the Bad



God knows where you belong Sir.

God bless this good Samaritan!

see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/philanthropist-builds-house-poor-widow-dedicates-completion-photos.html

That's how we roll.good job bro,may God Almighty never forsake you in the time of need and trouble. Mama grace has found you

Had it been she is Afonja, her skull would probably been ...... by now 1 Like 1 Share

Only igbos can do this in Nigeria

And that's the problem with you people