|''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by NaijaCelebrity: 5:07pm
After a lavishing traditional wedding held yesterday between Banky W and Adesua Etomi, a video surfaced online were Adesua Etomi said she don't like big weddings.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZf1vRkeTzw
http://news.nollyzone.com/dont-like-big-weddings-adesua-etomi-says-old-interview/
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by Lionbite(m): 5:10pm
Who come force both of una to do big wedding. Cos both of you are saying you dont like it
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by Homeboiy(m): 5:18pm
Na who no get money dey talk say Small stout bitter
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by wordbank(m): 5:25pm
Cashew head
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by pocohantas(f): 6:36pm
Okay. It's getting interesting
Banky's change of mind was blamed on the woman.
Let's see who NLders will blame now
Their parents? Ancestors? Friends? Instagram followers?
Grabs a drink and waits for the hypocrites to arrive...
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by makydebbie(f): 6:36pm
People change their mind about stuffs nau. Trust people to carry this matter on their heads like gala, you'll think Banky collected loan from them.
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by millionboi2: 6:36pm
Pretender
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by TallPck1: 6:36pm
The wedding na small one now abi wetin na? Wedding wey me I was not invited is that one a big one....
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by Lamzee(m): 6:36pm
Now I can see she's not a shouty person
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by dfrost: 6:36pm
People will never hear and never learn. Keep your private life off social media. Internet never forgets.
It's they wedding some will say but it has also painted them in a different light. They will end up making jokes out of it but the truth is that they have said something else, meant something else and did something else.
.
Celebrity lifestyle no easy ooo. Men don go dig the matter as e dey hot sharp sharp.
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by ibkayee(f): 6:37pm
Lol people change their minds sometimes, it happens
I used to want a small wedding but now I'll probably go big
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by SLOVFO(m): 6:37pm
Ok.
The internet never forgets.
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by aminubako1: 6:37pm
لول
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by princesweetman2(m): 6:37pm
Homeboiy:
God bless u bro
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by royalamour(m): 6:37pm
It shows that both of them are not people of their words.
Two sleeky
One heck of a lifetime and forever with each other.
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by romoruyi(m): 6:37pm
hmmmm
Homeboiy:
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by Sezua(m): 6:37pm
Take the words of celebrities as truth at your own peril.
Should we blame buhari for the big wedding?
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:38pm
Poverty make u dey talk nonsense
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:39pm
It's getting too much....Kilode!!!....
When will this Banky and Adesuwa's news come to an end
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by yeyerolling: 6:39pm
Typical nigerians. Double faced hypocrites. Na our way . Say one tin do anoda
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by SageTravels: 6:40pm
My Lecturer said to me one day that the day you started school, people are counting days for you. if don't graduate when you are supposed to, people will still no. People are always watching. Banky Tot people will forget not to talk of Internet
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by Ndyoo(m): 6:40pm
You can't blame her...being a celebrity comes with publicity. You don't expect a whole banky to have a small wedding...
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by AlexandriaToria: 6:40pm
I want a big posh wedding
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by dfrost: 6:40pm
asawanathegreat:
I think it's status that makes one talk nonsense, albeit some people keep true to their words. Coming to America comes to my mind.
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by konshency(m): 6:40pm
money speak for the
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by otswag(m): 6:41pm
Lol
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by makydebbie(f): 6:41pm
ibkayee:I'm invited abi?
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by iammaKING(m): 6:41pm
I don't like Big wedding...But Big wedding like You..
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by ibkayee(f): 6:42pm
makydebbie:Lmao of course sweetie
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by pahen1991: 6:43pm
as i no get money i don hide my face
|Re: ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:44pm
I also want an invite
ibkayee:
