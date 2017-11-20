Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''I Don't Like Big Weddings'' - Adesua Etomi Says In Throwback Interview (Video) (3306 Views)

I Want To Go With Bally To A Vacation, Bisola Says In First Interview / Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) / Pulsetv's Tiwa Savage Interview Video Sets New Record On Youtube Nigeria. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









After a lavishing traditional wedding held yesterday between Banky W and Adesua Etomi, a video surfaced online were Adesua Etomi said she don't like big weddings.







Watch Video Below..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZf1vRkeTzw







Source:

http://news.nollyzone.com/dont-like-big-weddings-adesua-etomi-says-old-interview/ @nollyzoneAfter a lavishing traditional wedding held yesterday between Banky W and Adesua Etomi, a video surfaced online were Adesua Etomi said she don't like big weddings.Watch Video Below..Source:

Who come force both of una to do big wedding. Cos both of you are saying you dont like it 1 Like

Na who no get money dey talk say Small stout bitter 14 Likes

Cashew head







Banky's change of mind was blamed on the woman.

Let's see who NLders will blame now

Their parents? Ancestors? Friends? Instagram followers?



Grabs a drink and waits for the hypocrites to arrive... Okay. It's getting interestingBanky's change of mind was blamed on the woman.Let's see who NLders will blame nowTheir parents? Ancestors? Friends? Instagram followers?Grabs a drink and waits for the hypocrites to arrive... 4 Likes 1 Share

People change their mind about stuffs nau. Trust people to carry this matter on their heads like gala, you'll think Banky collected loan from them. 3 Likes

Pretender

The wedding na small one now abi wetin na? Wedding wey me I was not invited is that one a big one.... 2 Likes

Now I can see she's not a shouty person





People will never hear and never learn. Keep your private life off social media. Internet never forgets.



It's they wedding some will say but it has also painted them in a different light. They will end up making jokes out of it but the truth is that they have said something else, meant something else and did something else.



.



Celebrity lifestyle no easy ooo. Men don go dig the matter as e dey hot sharp sharp. People will never hear and never learn. Keep your private life off social media. Internet never forgets.It's they wedding some will say but it has also painted them in a different light. They will end up making jokes out of it but the truth is that they have said something else, meant something else and did something else.Celebrity lifestyle no easy ooo. Men don go dig the matter as e dey hot sharp sharp. 2 Likes

Lol people change their minds sometimes, it happens



I used to want a small wedding but now I'll probably go big 7 Likes 1 Share

Ok.

The internet never forgets.

لول

Homeboiy:

Na who no get money dey talk say Small stout bitter

God bless u bro God bless u bro

It shows that both of them are not people of their words.



Two sleeky Players people.



One heck of a lifetime and forever with each other. It shows that both of them are not people of their words.Two sleekypeople.One heck of a lifetime and forever with each other. 1 Like





Homeboiy:

Na who no get money dey talk say Small stout bitter hmmmm

Take the words of celebrities as truth at your own peril.

Should we blame buhari for the big wedding?

Poverty make u dey talk nonsense

It's getting too much....Kilode!!!....

When will this Banky and Adesuwa's news come to an end 1 Like

. Say one tin do anoda Typical nigerians. Double faced hypocrites. Na our way. Say one tin do anoda

My Lecturer said to me one day that the day you started school, people are counting days for you. if don't graduate when you are supposed to, people will still no. People are always watching. Banky Tot people will forget not to talk of Internet

You can't blame her...being a celebrity comes with publicity. You don't expect a whole banky to have a small wedding...

I want a big posh wedding

asawanathegreat:

Poverty make u dey talk nonsense

I think it's status that makes one talk nonsense, albeit some people keep true to their words. Coming to America comes to my mind. I think it's status that makes one talk nonsense, albeit some people keep true to their words. Coming to America comes to my mind.

money speak for the

Lol

ibkayee:

Lol people change their minds sometimes, it happens



I used to want a small wedding but now I'll probably go big I'm invited abi? I'm invited abi? 1 Like

I don't like Big wedding...But Big wedding like You.. 1 Like

makydebbie:

I'm invited abi? Lmao of course sweetie Lmao of course sweetie

as i no get money i don hide my face