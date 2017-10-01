So much misinformation by the clergy class. There was more than one tithes that the "law covenant" brought upon the Israelites. They were to bring a tenth of different things and these tenths are for different purposes. There's a particular tenth that can be paid in cash but to pay it in cash you must add additional fifth to it.



Additionally, there's a particular tenth of animal offspring that's expected to be brought in. This and many other tithes are for the direct benefits of the levies and the priests. A tenth of whatever is given to the Levites as tithe is also given to the priests. This is because these two classes of people do not work.



However, there's another tenth that is a form of contribution to be made by each person to the temple. This is gathered througout the year and is used for the benefits of all worshippers who come to the temple for the annual festival. All the worshippers will wine and dine with whatever is gathered as this particular tenth.



Question is, are Christians under the law covenant?



Did the apostles who were directly under the tutelage of Jesus and who took over after him have a job of their own or not? Is there anywhere in the Bible that it was recorded that the early Christians were compelled to pay their tithes?



Apostle Peter had a family and he took care of them. Luke was a physician. Paul was a tent maker, despite that he was a traveling overseer. Moving from one congregation to the other. While it was expected that the brothers would take care of some of his expenses, however, please note what Apostle Paul said below to the Thesasalonians:



1 Thessalonians 2:9

Surely you remember, brothers and sisters, our toil and hardship; we worked night and day in order not to be a burden to anyone while we preached the gospel of God to you.



Don't you remember, dear brothers and sisters, how hard we worked among you? Night and day we toiled to earn a living so that we would not be a burden to any of you as we preached God's Good News to you.



◄ 2 Corinthians 11:9 ►

And when I was with you and needed something, I was not a burden to anyone, for the brothers who came from Macedonia supplied what I needed. I have kept myself from being a burden to you in any way, and will continue to do so.



And when I was with you and didn't have enough to live on, I did not become a financial burden to anyone. For the brothers who came from Macedonia brought me all that I needed. I have never been a burden to you, and I never will be.



Lastly, please note the kind of giving that God appreciates:



2 Corinthians 9:7



Let each one do just as he has resolved in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.



From the above what can we deduce?



1. Christians are not under the law covenant. If they are they'll be expected to also offer up animal sacrifices.



2. Church leaders are not supposed to feed off their congregation. They are not levites and as such they can work to earn their living. However, if they have tí be financially supported so that they can face their clergy work, they shouldn't be seen living a flamboyant lifestyle while their congregants are in penury. How many church goers can enroll their children in school owned by their church today?



3. God loves a cheerful giver. There will be times when church goers should rally around fellow members and the church as a whole. It could be when a member has a very serious issue to care for and it may be when there is an important project to be embarked upon by the church. As such times, members are expected to increase their contributions so that they can truly be a brother born for when there's distress or calamity. Otherwise, let each person do just as his heart has resolved.



