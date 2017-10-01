₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by GibsonB(m): 1:59pm
You an Freeze are good friends until you tell him, that you pay tithe, both of you becomes enemies, lol.. So Ubi Franklin had made a post that only ''Matured believers'' pay tithes, And following the widespread news the divorcee is stingy, a fan asked him if its true that his stingy, and Freeze took up the case from there, saying there's nothing like ''Matured believer'' and that the father of one is trying to deceive young minds, see all the Drama that went down below!
'I was copied in this post done by @king_chidozie so I will address it.
Firstly, my dear @ngoziobiosa how are you today? I have read your comments several times so I know you are a smart lady. You raised a valid question; “is it true @ubifranklintriplemg is stingy?” Well from my own experience the answer is NO!
I remember Ubi calling me from the front of my office. He just came from a trip abroad and got me an IPad without me asking. He said “Bro I just thought of you and got you this.” I still use that iPad today, several years later, so I don’t consider Ubi stingy in any way.
I also agree with Ubi saying tithing is not to be imposed on anyone, it’s the ‘matured believers’ part that sets my alarms off. There is no such thing as a mature believer and you guys have to be careful not to take what pentecostal pastors, especially that gentleman that drives a G63 and has a huge church not far from OANDO in lekki, teaches you about tithing, hook line and sinker! (He doesn’t mention my name when he preaches about me, so let me return the favor in this particular ‘experience’)
Although I agree with many of his teachings on grace, I totally disagree with his take on tithing and his attempt to justify it through Melshizedek.
You see dear Christians, tithing in itself, with regards to the teachings of Christ, is a false doctrine, so it’s not an honor or a trust system, ITS MANIPULATION! ~FRZ
When God gave the commandment of tithe, He clearly stated who would pay the tithe; who would receive the tithe; and the purpose for receiving the tithe. He said the tithe would be paid by Israelites (except those from the tribe of Levi). He said that only the Levites were permitted to receive tithe and also said it was for their service in the tabernacle of the congregation. God actually gave them the tithe as an inheritance (Numbers18: 21-24). For you to be eligible to pay tithe, you have to come from any of the tribes of Israel, apart from the tribe of Levi.
News From Ebiwali- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/its-manipulation-freeze-reminds-ubi.html
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by itspzpics(m): 2:10pm
he's right
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Chiedu4Trump: 2:58pm
Joshua conquered all because of God's blessings NOT tithes.
Deuteronomy 11:25
There shall no man be able to stand before you: for the Lord your God shall lay the fear of you and the dread of you upon all the land that ye shall tread upon, as he hath said unto you.
Now Our Blessings are in Jesus not Tithes.
Noitce it says ALL not some
Ephesians 1:3
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
So choose which is better, money or Jesus
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Khonvicted(m): 2:58pm
This daddy freeze and tithe matter sef av tire person jare
I'm convinced he paid for this to get to FP, like how uncle puppi is accused of buying IG verification
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by joliejanville: 2:58pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by hacmond(m): 2:58pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by LastSurvivor11: 2:58pm
Daddy Fridge abi daddy freezer, why are you always arguing with people
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by ikombe: 2:58pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Spylord48: 2:59pm
This man should stop spoiling business for some of these pastors. Don't he know that unemployment is too much in this country?
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by DopeBoss: 2:59pm
I still dnt get why everything dis guy posts is always concerning Tithe
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Drniyi4u(m): 2:59pm
It's daddy Fridge again, oni wahala somebody. Always giving pastors headache
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by madjune: 2:59pm
Why is freeze all over the news lately sef?
Make him kukuma open his own non tithe giving church naa.
Trust he will get sharp followers like conductors wey no dey give change.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by NPComplete: 2:59pm
So Ubi Franklin too is a matured believer?
Religion is now a bragging right in this country. Do anything u like, behave however u want, promote anything promotable. Steal as much as u can when occupying an office. But just call the name of a god and make yourself feel better.
Nigerian brand of Christianity is a joke.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by SmartyPants: 2:59pm
Of course there is something like a mature believer... what is this one saying?
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by adahlee(f): 3:00pm
this daddy freeze is an agbaya. Enough of him already. I love the way Timi dakolo handled him. old fool
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by ramdris(m): 3:00pm
This Guy just want to spoil business for many Pastors.....
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by anibi9674: 3:00pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Chartey(m): 3:01pm
adahlee:I hope you are not a Christian. If you are, then you'll know it's a sin to call someone "fool" but it's not a sin not to pay tithe.
Christians nowadays know very little of the Bible. Most are not even qualified to be called Christian but the churches don't mind, there's "grace", just "pay your tithe".
These days tithers are called to the altar every Sunday but altar calls for salvation are so rare now.
The tithes are accepted not caring about the salvation status of the person paying the tithe.
Christianity is dead.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by itzMizELo(f): 3:01pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by somegirl1: 3:02pm
I don't agree that only Israelites are to pay tithe. However, I don't believe Christians would be penalised for not paying tithe.
I refuse to enrich "pastors" and no longer/ would not pay tithe to any churches led by Nigerian or American pastors.
I also would not pay tithe to any churches where the founder / senior pastor would boycott missionary work in underdeveloped areas in favour of establishing "ministries" in church-infested urban areas.
I am happy to pay tithe to a ministry where charity work, not just for publicity, and evangelism are the focus.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by holluwai(m): 3:02pm
Which one be “matured believers” again?
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by PrimadonnaO(f): 3:03pm
Just do what works for you.
Tithing works for me. So, I go ahead and pay my tithe regardless of anything. My money, my business, my faith.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Marshalxv(m): 3:03pm
This man is a living prove that age is not maturity.
How can a man be this old yet childish at the same time!��
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by Yinxies(f): 3:04pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by nairavsdollars: 3:04pm
Daddy freeze, deep freezer fall on you
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by unitysheart(m): 3:05pm
So much misinformation by the clergy class. There was more than one tithes that the "law covenant" brought upon the Israelites. They were to bring a tenth of different things and these tenths are for different purposes. There's a particular tenth that can be paid in cash but to pay it in cash you must add additional fifth to it.
Additionally, there's a particular tenth of animal offspring that's expected to be brought in. This and many other tithes are for the direct benefits of the levies and the priests. A tenth of whatever is given to the Levites as tithe is also given to the priests. This is because these two classes of people do not work.
However, there's another tenth that is a form of contribution to be made by each person to the temple. This is gathered througout the year and is used for the benefits of all worshippers who come to the temple for the annual festival. All the worshippers will wine and dine with whatever is gathered as this particular tenth.
Question is, are Christians under the law covenant?
Did the apostles who were directly under the tutelage of Jesus and who took over after him have a job of their own or not? Is there anywhere in the Bible that it was recorded that the early Christians were compelled to pay their tithes?
Apostle Peter had a family and he took care of them. Luke was a physician. Paul was a tent maker, despite that he was a traveling overseer. Moving from one congregation to the other. While it was expected that the brothers would take care of some of his expenses, however, please note what Apostle Paul said below to the Thesasalonians:
1 Thessalonians 2:9
New International Version
Surely you remember, brothers and sisters, our toil and hardship; we worked night and day in order not to be a burden to anyone while we preached the gospel of God to you.
New Living Translation
Don't you remember, dear brothers and sisters, how hard we worked among you? Night and day we toiled to earn a living so that we would not be a burden to any of you as we preached God's Good News to you.
He also said to the Corinthians:
◄ 2 Corinthians 11:9 ►
New International Version
And when I was with you and needed something, I was not a burden to anyone, for the brothers who came from Macedonia supplied what I needed. I have kept myself from being a burden to you in any way, and will continue to do so.
New Living Translation
And when I was with you and didn't have enough to live on, I did not become a financial burden to anyone. For the brothers who came from Macedonia brought me all that I needed. I have never been a burden to you, and I never will be.
Lastly, please note the kind of giving that God appreciates:
2 Corinthians 9:7
Let each one do just as he has resolved in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.
From the above what can we deduce?
1. Christians are not under the law covenant. If they are they'll be expected to also offer up animal sacrifices.
2. Church leaders are not supposed to feed off their congregation. They are not levites and as such they can work to earn their living. However, if they have tí be financially supported so that they can face their clergy work, they shouldn't be seen living a flamboyant lifestyle while their congregants are in penury. How many church goers can enroll their children in school owned by their church today?
3. God loves a cheerful giver. There will be times when church goers should rally around fellow members and the church as a whole. It could be when a member has a very serious issue to care for and it may be when there is an important project to be embarked upon by the church. As such times, members are expected to increase their contributions so that they can truly be a brother born for when there's distress or calamity. Otherwise, let each person do just as his heart has resolved.
I drop my pen here.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by webngnews: 3:05pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by yeyerolling: 3:06pm
if there was not tithe , churhes no go plenty. one jobless man go start church from shop, dem expand to 2 shops, use member money later move to permanent site. but the church documents show his wife and kids as owners alongside him. Fraudsters everywhere
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by obataokenwa(m): 3:06pm
I will recommend everyone read this book by Kenneth Hagin and set yourself free from all the calamity of Church giving and tithing.
After I read this book, I've made my decision about giving as far as it doesn't stop me from making heaven.
Re: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Ubi Franklin On Tithe Payment by maxiuc(m): 3:06pm
