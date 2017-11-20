₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,938 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:14 PM

Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello (9716 Views)

Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Biography| Deceased Son of former (PDP) Chairman / LWKMD!!! Check Out This Throwback Photo Of President Muhamed Buhari / Apostle Johnson Suleman Biography- History, Age & Early Life (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Seanonaira(m): 5:22pm On Nov 20
WHO IS MARYAM SANDA? | BIOGRAPHY | PROFILE| HISTORY OF WIFE WHO STABBED LATE BILYAMIN MUHAMMED BELLO HUSBAND MARYAM SANDA



A visit to Maryam’s Instagram account showed the account as a private one with “Mrs Bilyamin” as the profile name.

Her display photo on the photo sharing application showed her holding a toddler.

“Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks. And know that you are just as perfect as anyone else, exactly as you are,” Maryam wrote in the Bio section of her Instagram page.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent, spokesman for the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah confirmed that “an incident of that nature was recorded at Maitama.”

He added that a team of investigators comprising of detectives from the Command’s Criminal Investigation Intelligence Department (CIID) have taken over the case.

“The case has moved from the Maitama division to the Command’s CIID for speedy investigation,” he said. Asked if the suspect, Maryam is in custody, the police spokesman said “someone is in custody.”


It was said that the couple, Bilyaminu and Maryam had a disagreement after the wife saw a text message her husband’s phone, leading her to suspect infidelity.

The couple had a big fight, according to sources, and relatives were called to calm the storm. But later that day, the man was rushed to the hospital by Math his alleged killer. So sad!

Photos of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello and Maryam Sanda on their wedding day, two years before she allegedly stabbed him to death

This is the timeline of events according to Gidado:

“Today I witnessed the most wicked and shameful display of arrogance in Bilyaminu’s death case. #THREAD”

At about 9 to 10pm last night, tension started to build between Bilyaminu and his wife, Maryam at his residence. Maryam demanded a divorce with the threat of cutting off his manhood.

Ibrahim Aliero, Bilyaminu’s friend (in whose instance the drama started) intervened 4 times to stop Maryam from stabbing her husband.

Ibrahim called Auta (Maryam’s uncle) and Abba (bilyaminu’s cousin) who had left the house moments before the drama started to come and intervene. After a short calm, Maryam broke a bottle of grandnut and attempted to stab Bilyaminu, again.

This time he held both her hands and struggled to take the bottle from her, injuring himself in the process. Unrelenting and wild, she bit his finger. Uncle Auta had arrived this time to calm the situation.

They both committed to uncle Auta to let go of the grievances (at least for the night) After the situation had become calm, Bilyaminu and his friend went to the Phamacy to get his hand treated from the bite he sustained from Maryam.

They later went to the ATM and made a withdrawal to pay up the balance of a spare part for Maryam’s crashed car. By 11pm, Bilyaminu and Ibrahim had gone back to a calm home. Abba (Bilyaminu’s cousin) joined them in the living room.

They stayed till almost midnight and decided to call it a night. When Bilyaminu was seeing them off, he told Ibrahim that “I don’t want to go back until she’s asleep”. They called it a day. Abba and Ibrahim left.

At around 2pm, family members were summoned to Maitama Hospital, where Bilyaminu was laying in a pool of his blood with multiple stabs on his chest, shoulder, a deep cut on his inner thigh, and many bite wounds on his stomach.

Maryam had confessed to stabbing him to the hospital authorities. Maitama Police Station was the next point of call.

At Maitama Station where Maryam was asked to write her statement, story changed. She claimed they got involved in a fight and Bilyaminu sustained injuries from a broken shisha pot.

That she never stabbed or hit him. She was later taken to the FCT command in Garki II for further investigation. The police commissioner instructed that the crime scene should be visited.

That she never stabbed or hit him. She was later taken to the FCT command in Garki II for further investigation. The police commissioner instructed that the crime scene should be visited.

In the midst of this tragedy and confusion, Maryam had the audacity and courage to change her story. More disgusting is her lack of remorse and respect for the victim’s family. Someone who divorced his 1st his wife to to be with you doesn’t deserve this.

#JusticeForBilyaminu SHALL be served by the Almighty Allah on the day of resurrection. May Allah grant Bilyaminu Jannah and bless the life of his 8 months old daughter Sa’adatu.”

Whatever the truth is, a life has been lost. A child has been rendered fatherless and a wife a widow. Lives have been changed forever. Domestic Violence seems to have played a role earlier in the day according to Gidado, but we don’t know if it was responsible for Bilyaminu’s death. We await police investigation.

If you are in a dangerous situation in your relationship, don’t wait a second, Leave to Live!


http://dailymedia.com.ng/who-is-maryam-sanda-biography-profile-history-of-wife-who-stabbed-late-bilyamin-muhammed-bello-husband-maryam-sanda/

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by ogbeniolola: 1:33pm On Nov 21
Is this biography?.....olodo!

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by kay29000(m): 6:48pm
Hmm
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Krafty006: 6:49pm
a minute of anger could give you years of regret...... sadly her actions cannot be reversed . may I not marry a murderer in Jesus name...Amen.

4 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by NwaAmaikpe: 6:49pm
shocked


Maryam Sanda is the wife of the foolish husband who allowed himself to be treaded on like sandals.

Stupid man that was petting his wife.
Forming romantic gentleman.
He was amongst the loudest to call men who discipline their wives cowards.

Now he has shown us the definition of true bravery.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by ArchangeLucifer: 6:49pm
Thunder fire every violent nairaland feminist

12 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by purem(m): 6:50pm
This comment of mine is not meant
to offend the readers, but to clarify
that the poster (me) has nothing to
say concerning what I just read lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Please like if you're not offended wink smiley

1 Like

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by theapeman: 6:51pm
Seanonaira:



http://dailymedia.com.ng/who-is-maryam-sanda-biography-profile-history-of-wife-who-stabbed-late-bilyamin-muhammed-bello-husband-maryam-sanda/
were are those useless women who keep thinking that only men engage in marital violence!


were are those useless feminist here who will open there dirty mouth related to any thread of women's right!


behold! there are hiding there head with shame and disgrace to there womanhood!


shame unto our naija women for stupidness is there second name!


shame unto those men who think by petting there wife is an act of men!


shame unto those men who don't beat the hell outa there wife for there will follow the same road of thee brother who die by this foolish way!

2 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by chikeze(m): 6:52pm
ArchangeLucifer:
Thunder fire every violent nairaland feminist
You go wait tire guy. It can only happen if reverse was the case.

2 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 6:52pm
There are some cruel acts that shouldn't be left for God to judge alone. Let her trial start from here.

1 Like

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by verygudbadguy(m): 6:52pm
Eleyi gidigan o.

Well, there are 3 versions to every story. Your version, my version and the truth. The twitter narrator has represented the dead while the suspect, the wife also narrated a shisha pot version. The truth can only be unveiled by Baba Gode. We might have to get to heaven to hear the true version because our God is a patient God.

RIP to the dead

1 Like

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by moscobabs(m): 6:52pm
I was expecting a Bio data of a murderer
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by simplemach(m): 6:52pm
Let me go and ask Iffa, I think Iffa will explain better
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by free2ryhme: 6:52pm
Seanonaira:



http://dailymedia.com.ng/who-is-maryam-sanda-biography-profile-history-of-wife-who-stabbed-late-bilyamin-muhammed-bello-husband-maryam-sanda/

Same old trash story

Nothing special
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by danthamccoy(m): 6:52pm
Misleading title. You claim you're going to give us the murderess' biography and profile but all we get is a regurgitation of the same story everybody already knows by now.
Abi Instagram bio is what you meant? Smh.

5 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by seunfape(m): 6:52pm
She is a tout
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Kobicove(m): 6:53pm
Maryam Sanda is a nutcase!!! angry
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Evablizin(f): 6:53pm
shocked

He divorced his first wife and married his own disaster.

2 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by 1acre: 6:53pm
Scary MMovie..... please oh, Lets learn
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Beesluv: 6:53pm
Hmmmmm. May we not be popular for the wrong course
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by NaijaFutbol: 6:53pm
Serious!!
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by itiswellandwell: 6:53pm
Sad
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Robisky001: 6:54pm
Hell has no fury like a Woman scorned... Closed minded people are the most dangerous people to get married to cause after a hit up you wouldn't really know what they are cooking in their mind.

1 Like

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by Benekruku(m): 6:54pm




That`s why I advice men to use there girl friend or wife for money rituals


2 Likes

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by danchuzzy(m): 6:55pm
New addition to the English Dictionary.

Maryam Sanda: To kill

e.g. If you don't keep quiet, I will Maryam Sanda you!

Synonym: Slay, Kill, Murder, Massacre, Take Out etc
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by simplemach(m): 6:55pm
Eya na so this woman take turn celebrity for Naija

Imagine, over four threads to her alone on Nairaland in just one day
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by AbdulAdam56(m): 6:56pm
A
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by ashala(m): 6:56pm
The guy played a gentleman and it cost him his life. Imaging being soft with a woman who broke bottle and wanted to stab you. If its me , I will either match her weapon to weapon or leave the house entirely for her.

1 Like

Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by kokozain(m): 6:57pm
Hmmm
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by BruncleZuma: 6:57pm
grin grin cheesy grin
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by kennygee(f): 6:57pm
It was a shock to hear this manner of news.
Re: Who Is Maryam Sanda? Profile Of Wife Who Stabbed Husband Bilyamin Muhammed Bello by BenzEne1(m): 6:57pm
Na wa o. He should have stayed away from home tho. Dem no dey use life dey do play play. Once you.don carry weapon na dia our tory togeda reach. RIP tho.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Bizzare: Education Minister's Son despoils Six Months Pregnant Woman In Dad's Hotel / Slits Girlfriend’s Throat,had Sex With Her As She Bled To Death(GRAPHIC WARN) / Case Of Radical Student Who Stabbed Ex-unilag’s Vc

Viewing this topic: oyedepoadekunle, saucekid(m), Nmaudu, Neyo230(m), Nigeriasam, Damfostopper(m), HumanistMike(m), erimmy(m), kokomaster3d, hernyhorla, solace8(m), AXYZ, ngwababe, grunerite, olayinka59, arukwe123, manci(m), Townhighlights(m), Vanillaskin(f), elenite101(m), odiboo(m), mubarak89(m), drshamo, IamShiningStar(f), jonaboy, Ethelia(f), luminouz(m), pope191, vivlyviv, tobloj(m), Nevee, Reallymilky(f), Olabenjamen22(m), elninosanz, kimoyo, flowfury(m), abhosts(m), starpower(m), Figger(m), onos217(m), uhabeeb, AyodeleAkindele, kenx1(m), Benz4pimp(m), bustamode, chinoify, mambani, PsalmieD(m), kalebsky, Nna17(m), bb4522(m), Firstcitizen, Tonyclems(m), jejetaiwo(m), PharmAlfred, abedammy, ignatiusez, Rhyzer, MamaOO, soul2, mailalaba, happney65, obicentlis, sirmwell92, optimismlaz(m), vicuto, OKWUSIGO(m), smithj01, smartkid(m), blinxbest(m), Emotionless100, majesty05, usmanbma(m), Sirwifi, lonelydora(m), olasaad(f), nelsonpreneur, tipdrips, Uniquewise, Apina(m), informatix, gominau(m), mufasasa, muchroom, justus7(m), herrlekan(m), Lantern042, congorasta, BITSWORKS, fatymore(f), ogocology, Windflower(f), buskie13(m), ja2ken(m), debasco1(m), southernbelle(f), seyilabi(m), Almaiga, Vycko(f), staymore, Ups01(m), Maycher(m), georgementday(m), efolsam(m), Nwulia(f), seunmacaulay, Meetmeat(m), kelvinos2002(m), coolcatty, lummy247, Ebemusty(m), 4kizo(m), nzeadachie, knick(m), holatimmy(f), oyatake200, Highbhee(m), jofatek9200(m), SlowlybtSurely, engrusmankudu34(m), TheShopKeeper(m), spencekat(m), IcecoldDon, JVector, zeemad, NaMe4, Donpruddy, dudley1459, stevenosa, aguyph, adeniyi3971(m), Joephat(m), valentival, oluplus(m), stinggy(m), Hope1, raecabal, succyreal(m), remele2(f), osas4ty, clitah, atrix4g(m), theapeman, Birminghamvirgo(m), abioz(m), keximus(m), LebanonCedars2(m), mirexxx(f), GCFR696(m), manmidtexy(m), jimjemo, Henitan24(f), cold(m), habeebao(m), ojun50(m), Lloydfather, aare07(m), UyaiHarley(m), PhawoleMT(m), Vested(m), Benekruku(m), Thanlease, Eaglesence(f), ochiosa(m), Chuksdede(m), alenwup(m), tonob, phenol33(m), muyiwa1979, Pesuzok(m), WORLDPEACE(m), jeffery456, olaxx, eddyjasper, blessingee, Lacomb(m), Raymeg, God2man(m), Aisha85, Mpanyi, Akataka, sallee(f), polymath9ja(m), mhunt, winnar(f), felixsjesusemen, Welder(m), Original015, Dav77(m), suleiman3308, uncletech(m), Zipporah9, kidman96(m), onyeka205(m), Kotansibe(m), Tomjazzy2, GreatHorizon, alan056, Upaka(f), Elhadjvaserce, Dtarmon(m), Ronneby, ubergold(m), Ngutor(m), iyerim, verifielive, Armstrong33(m), Iblad0994(m), OYAY(m), Moyo4u, Owoblow55, moneyissues(f), madcityng, optimusprime2(m), sunnymighty(m), dumo1(m), kelemodes, bioemmy, arent88(m), cloud9usher, confidencetimi, Kedonojo(m), uplink(m), dupsai(f), mcfynest(m), Targatarga(f), TABITHA1, David0(m), swtdrms(m), Rayd502(m), Damix007(m), greenguy, cdizz(m), olente, Rubbiish(m), kitchen(m), XVIER(m), Richyspice(m), jolyment, pocohantas(f), HeGeMon(m), yusuf01(m), choo, stanikechi, reveal, horlus(m), boman2014, GeeCee(m), toniabella(f), chamber2(m), yipata, IkemChris(m), joeleerules(m), Acehart, aalangel(f), Ewoma45(f), Wishaky(f), halohs, quiverfull(m), Nowenuse, francezB(m), laamilaaka, Jigba(f), austinzee007, portablechizzy(f), sammieguze(m), mice(m), alhajiwada(m), Rajisa01(m), cpapa, Sponge3(m), blogbaby(f), Sagamite(m), aycorporat(m) and 407 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.