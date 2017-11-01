₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,466 members, 3,926,295 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 12:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home (21507 Views)
Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Husband, Bilyamin Muhammed Bello / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Maryam Sanda, His Wife / Teenager Narrates Heart-breaking Rape By ‘uncle’, Torture By Wife (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Angelanest: 8:35pm On Nov 21
Here are photos from the scene at the Abuja residence of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, who was stabbed to the death by his wife, Maryam Sanda, the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu over the weekend.
It was gathered that the incident happened following an allegation of infidelity against Muhammed. Maryam reportedly saw text message on the deceased’s phone which infuriated her. She was alleged to have stabbed Bilyamin (her husband) three times in the back and severally on his private part at their Maitama home in Abuja.
Prior to this, Maimuna had inflicted injury on her hubby.
Muhammed has been buried, yesterday, according, Islamic rites.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/photos-scene-son-former-pdp-chairman-killed-wife.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Angelanest: 8:35pm On Nov 21
cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by madridguy(m): 8:36pm On Nov 21
OP how many name the wife get? Not possible to have two islamic name. Correct yourself before I comment
2 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Angelanest: 8:41pm On Nov 21
it's like you have not been following the story
madridguy:
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Joephat(m): 8:41pm On Nov 21
I wish our women can be doing this to our politicians..
Ashia do this n all the Nigerians will make you a heroine..
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Evablizin(f): 8:43pm On Nov 21
I guess i should fry this scene and use it to resurrect the dead man?
This scene is only useful to security agencies.
RIP .
2 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by madridguy(m): 9:09pm On Nov 21
Maryam Sanda, the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu over the weekend.
Prior to this, Maimuna had inflicted injury on her hubby
Angelanest:
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by kay29000(m): 9:53pm On Nov 21
Sad story. And the girl doesn't even look like a violent person. The worst thing that can happen to a man is to be killed in your sleep by the one who says she loves you.
5 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by FarahAideed: 9:55pm On Nov 21
Typical Hausa living room ..nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:55pm On Nov 21
A family that highs together, sticks together, why was their case different
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Blackfyre: 9:56pm On Nov 21
Looks like a fight happened....Oh well dead men tell no tales...
4 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by niggi4life(m): 9:56pm On Nov 21
Na wa o, this is so scary!!! From the scene, it looked like a scuffle between both parties and the lady had an opportunity to get hold of a weapon for defense..
But just like a Nairalander said, The dead have no story to tell...
RIP to the dead
4 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by soberdrunk(m): 9:56pm On Nov 21
This story doesn't add up, how in the name of Zeus can a woman stab a full grown man three good times in the back and in the private part till he dies without sustaining any type of injury?
3 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by pocohantas(f): 9:56pm On Nov 21
RIP to him.
If only he could turn back the hands of time, maybe he wouldn't have married her or he wouldn't return after fleeing from the violent woman. But it's too late now.
Let's all be careful of the kinda partners we go for.
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Divay22(f): 9:56pm On Nov 21
Phew!
A little patience would have averted all this
RIP
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by EWAagoyin(m): 9:57pm On Nov 21
He left his first wife to marry killer and demon ...that's karma for you ... Same fate awaits my ex that dating hoodlums in our street now and tarnishing my image in da neighborhood ...U reap what you sow
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by I124U: 9:57pm On Nov 21
God should pls keep these kinda girls away from me, she might catch me cheating one day and decide to castrate me
2 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by EponOjuku: 9:58pm On Nov 21
Joephat:
This exactly is what Bianca should have done to Ojuku. At least, she won't produce flatheaded cowards like the bearded coward who got 3M of his people killed and ran to Abidjan dressed like Bobrisky.
I guess instead of doing that, she decided to have her kids by a Yoruba dreg named FFK.
13 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by madridguy(m): 9:58pm On Nov 21
Hatred will consume you like wild fire
FarahAideed:
3 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:59pm On Nov 21
the blood of the innocent masses whose money was stolen and greedily spent on the politicians and their family is crying
who would have thought that the rich also cries
4 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by niggi4life(m): 9:59pm On Nov 21
pocohantas:your DP looks scary and no one will go for you under normal circumstances except when "High"
How do you manage to log into your account and view your DP daily?
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by I124U: 10:02pm On Nov 21
Religion or no religion, I THINK Northerners are d most violent people here in Nigeria.
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by saviola1: 10:04pm On Nov 21
nawaaa oooo, from I love u to I kill u.
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by rattlesnake(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
the guy sef
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Augiiee(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
FarahAideed:Those chairs alone can buy ur future...#StopHating
5 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by tdbankplc: 10:07pm On Nov 21
Did poopoo come out after the stabbing ni? What's all dog poopoo like on the floor.
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by JoeyBlack: 10:07pm On Nov 21
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:07pm On Nov 21
pocohantas:
You mean he actually flee from his house at some point because of a woman? Was he such a sissy? I guess that's what emboldened the bltch. He should have since sent the bltch packing. No man should flee from his home because of a woman.
4 Likes
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by delzbaba(m): 10:10pm On Nov 21
money is not everything apparently
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Mrnakeina(m): 10:13pm On Nov 21
Hausa girls get bad temper o! I'm telling you!
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by rozay12345: 10:16pm On Nov 21
This is very sad and makes domestic violence very real. Couples need to really understand each other before getting married, it should not be about, here is the daughter of Alhaji this and that. May the soul of the guy rest in perfect peace.
1 Like
|Re: The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home by Dronedude(m): 10:24pm On Nov 21
No be shisha pipe i dey see for ground??
That explains the type of home and drug using couple or rich kids they are.
She got high n obviously didnt know when the acts was committed.
I said it something must have instigated this devilish act..
2 Likes
Nigerian National To Serve 37 Months For Conspiracy To Commit Bank Fraud / LG Workers’ Salaries Snatched At Gun-point In Enugu / Execution Of A Nigerian In Singapore, Heartbreaking - Abike Dabiri-erewa
Viewing this topic: Temidyben, Excellence12(m), ippis, ishua, Pabloosas(m), Coldfeets, Csan, ejembi28(m), 1EmmyKay, yomzy123, egbuwe, ichommy(m), Famoustemmy, magicremmy(m), Okuss12(m), jonbat(m), emmaBS(m), bhankie(m), Smioy, chrisbaxtian(m), baseball1, Bsalka10, lovingyouhun, passwelle, samolu1, adetola007(m), quisera(m), Magnifico2000, exe0(m), akanbiaa(m), Blessedmum(f), otunba1979, beejay4all(m), LordVoldemort(m), ashjay001(m), olabrad, tibass(m), FroshJaynex(m), Samtowo(m), MichaelGood17(m), foyeks2001(f) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24