It was gathered that the incident happened following an allegation of infidelity against Muhammed. Maryam reportedly saw text message on the deceased’s phone which infuriated her. She was alleged to have stabbed Bilyamin (her husband) three times in the back and severally on his private part at their Maitama home in Abuja.



Prior to this, Maimuna had inflicted injury on her hubby.



Muhammed has been buried, yesterday, according, Islamic rites.



OP how many name the wife get? Not possible to have two islamic name. Correct yourself before I comment 2 Likes

OP how many name the wife get? Not possible to have two islamic name. Correct yourself before I comment it's like you have not been following the story

I wish our women can be doing this to our politicians..





Ashia do this n all the Nigerians will make you a heroine.. 18 Likes 1 Share







I guess i should fry this scene and use it to resurrect the dead man?



This scene is only useful to security agencies.



RIP . I guess i should fry this scene and use it to resurrect the dead man?This scene is only useful to security agencies.RIP . 2 Likes





Prior to this, Maimuna had inflicted injury on her hubby



it's like you have not been following the story Maryam Sanda, the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu over the weekend.Prior to this, Maimuna had inflicted injury on her hubby 1 Like

Sad story. And the girl doesn't even look like a violent person. The worst thing that can happen to a man is to be killed in your sleep by the one who says she loves you. 5 Likes

Typical Hausa living room ..nonsense 3 Likes

A family that highs together, sticks together, why was their case different 1 Like

Looks like a fight happened....Oh well dead men tell no tales... 4 Likes

Na wa o, this is so scary!!! From the scene, it looked like a scuffle between both parties and the lady had an opportunity to get hold of a weapon for defense..



But just like a Nairalander said, The dead have no story to tell...





RIP to the dead 4 Likes

This story doesn't add up, how in the name of Zeus can a woman stab a full grown man three good times in the back and in the private part till he dies without sustaining any type of injury? 3 Likes

RIP to him.

If only he could turn back the hands of time, maybe he wouldn't have married her or he wouldn't return after fleeing from the violent woman. But it's too late now.



Let's all be careful of the kinda partners we go for.



A little patience would have averted all this



RIP Phew!A little patience would have averted all thisRIP 1 Like

...U reap what you sow He left his first wife to marry killer and demon ...that's karma for you ... Same fate awaits my ex that dating hoodlums in our street now and tarnishing my image in da neighborhood...U reap what you sow



God should pls keep these kinda girls away from me, she might catch me cheating one day and decide to castrate me God should pls keep these kinda girls away from me, she might catch me cheating one day and decide to castrate me 2 Likes

I wish our women can be doing this to our politicians..



Ashia do this n all the Nigerians will make you a heroine..

This exactly is what Bianca should have done to Ojuku. At least, she won't produce flatheaded cowards like the bearded coward who got 3M of his people killed and ran to Abidjan dressed like Bobrisky.



I guess instead of doing that, she decided to have her kids by a Yoruba dreg named FFK. This exactly is what Bianca should have done to Ojuku. At least, she won't produce flatheaded cowards like the bearded coward who got 3M of his people killed and ran to Abidjan dressed like Bobrisky.I guess instead of doing that, she decided to have her kids by a Yoruba dreg named FFK. 13 Likes





Typical Hausa living room ..nonsense Hatred will consume you like wild fire 3 Likes

the blood of the innocent masses whose money was stolen and greedily spent on the politicians and their family is crying



who would have thought that the rich also cries 4 Likes

RIP to him.

If only he could turn back the hands of time, maybe he wouldn't have married her or he wouldn't return after fleeing from the violent woman. But it's too late now.



Let's all be careful of the kinda partners we go for. your DP looks scary and no one will go for you under normal circumstances except when "High"



How do you manage to log into your account and view your DP daily? 1 Like

Religion or no religion, I THINK Northerners are d most violent people here in Nigeria.

nawaaa oooo, from I love u to I kill u.

the guy sef

Typical Hausa living room ..nonsense Those chairs alone can buy ur future...#StopHating Those chairs alone can buy ur future...#StopHating 5 Likes

Did poopoo come out after the stabbing ni? What's all dog poopoo like on the floor. 1 Like

RIP to him.

If only he could turn back the hands of time, maybe he wouldn't have married her or he wouldn't return after fleeing from the violent woman. But it's too late now.



Let's all be careful of the kinda partners we go for.

You mean he actually flee from his house at some point because of a woman? Was he such a sissy? I guess that's what emboldened the bltch. He should have since sent the bltch packing. No man should flee from his home because of a woman. You mean he actually flee from his house at some point because of a woman? Was he such a sissy? I guess that's what emboldened the bltch. He should have since sent the bltch packing. No man should flee from his home because of a woman. 4 Likes

money is not everything apparently 1 Like

Hausa girls get bad temper o! I'm telling you!

This is very sad and makes domestic violence very real. Couples need to really understand each other before getting married, it should not be about, here is the daughter of Alhaji this and that. May the soul of the guy rest in perfect peace. 1 Like