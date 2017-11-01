Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) (21100 Views)

Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) / Don Wanny Shot Dead In Rivers. He Was Chieftaincy Title Holder, Lived In Mansion / Charms, Guns, Other Items Recovered From Kidnappers Apprehended By Police.Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Various items including human skulls, arms and ammunition, life jackets among other things.



In October last year, he embraced the Rivers State Government amnesty program.



He has been accused of continuing in with crime even after receiving the state pardon.



His death has not been confirmed.



Source; Here are some of the items security operatives discovered from notorious ex-militant Don Wanny's multimillion naira estate at his home town, Aligwu, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Governor Area of Rivers state. He was reportedly killed last night with other militants, Nov. 19, 2017 by the Local Security Taskforce during a joint operation in the area.Various items including human skulls, arms and ammunition, life jackets among other things.In October last year, he embraced the Rivers State Government amnesty program.He has been accused of continuing in with crime even after receiving the state pardon.His death has not been confirmed.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/soldiers-raid-mansion-dreaded-militant-leader-don-wanny-rivers-state-photos.html 1 Like 3 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Oh my God 6 Likes 2 Shares









The wicked shall never go unpunished!





The Nigeria Army should please auction those skulls. My friends from the South West, Ogun state to be precise will be readily interested. The wicked shall never go unpunished!The Nigeria Army should please auction those skulls. My friends from the South West, Ogun state to be precise will be readily interested. 62 Likes 3 Shares

na wa

Even Nigerians don't know what they want.



How can a man with that much money be doing with those items.







When your village people say your time is up the devil always watch the highlight.





Who blow the whistle self? 6 Likes

UbanmeUdie:









The wicked shall never go unpunished!





The Nigeria Army should please auction those skulls. My friends from the South West, Ogun state to be precise will be readily interested. U don divert from d topic U don divert from d topic 12 Likes

I m just tired of human beings..... the wickedest creatures God created.... Always thinking evil continuously.... 1 Like

The military should as a matter of urgency raid all ipob members houses.



They are harbouring same things in there mud houses.



Kudos to our gallant soldiers.



Ipobs shall never have peace. Very wicked set of people. 30 Likes

I think Buhari needs to be re-elected.....

There are still people like this in the hiding and it is only this type of government who doesnt asslick all this men from the underworld can fish them all out........

Gej might be a good man but i dont think he got the guts.... 44 Likes 2 Shares

PDP has wrecked Niger Delta. I am not saying it as an APC supporter, I am saying it under the direction of God. It is very SAD. 25 Likes 1 Share

ohhh bad day

Good news , No place for diabolic people

Israeljones:

I think Buhari needs to be re-elected.....

There are still people like this in the hiding and it is only this type of government who doesnt asslick all this men from the underworld can fish them all out........

Gej might be a good man but i dont he got the guts....

This is not enough reason to re elect Buhari again, Buhari is too dull and shallow to make any impact on the economy of Nigeria abeg. This is not enough reason to re elect Buhari again, Buhari is too dull and shallow to make any impact on the economy of Nigeria abeg. 33 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like

FarahAideed:





This is not enough reason to re elect Buhari again, Buhari is too dull and shallow to make any impact on the economy of Nigeria abeg. okay, Thats ur opinion bruh.... you are entitled to it... okay, Thats ur opinion bruh.... you are entitled to it... 21 Likes

Oh my God

FarahAideed:





This is not enough reason to re elect Buhari again, Buhari is too dull and shallow to make any impact on the economy of Nigeria abeg. "Economy of Nigeria". Do you know what it means?. I am sorry they have sold you already. You want to know about economy ?. Work hard, save, study, innovate, take calculated risks in business. This stupid " too dull for the economy" is the half educated, Nigerian bred, yahoo yahoo self delusion that there is magic wand aside from these five things. Maybe ifvyou have ever lived or worked in an advanced country you will have small sense.

I am so sorry for young people in Nigeria. They will hear it. "Economy of Nigeria". Do you know what it means?. I am sorry they have sold you already. You want to know about economy ?. Work hard, save, study, innovate, take calculated risks in business. This stupid " too dull for the economy" is the half educated, Nigerian bred, yahoo yahoo self delusion that there is magic wand aside from these five things. Maybe ifvyou have ever lived or worked in an advanced country you will have small sense.I am so sorry for young people in Nigeria. They will hear it. 26 Likes 2 Shares

UbanmeUdie:





The wicked shall never go unpunished!



The Nigeria Army should please auction those skulls. My friends from the South West, Ogun state to be precise will be readily interested.

Typical pig from the tribe of Judas Iscariot. They can sell their father's testicles to get money to enter bus to Lagos. Typical pig from the tribe of Judas Iscariot. They can sell their father's testicles to get money to enter bus to Lagos. 26 Likes

Adminisher:



"Economy if Nigeria". Do you know what it means?. I am sorry they have sold you already. You want to know about economy ?. Work hard, save, study, innovate, take calculated risks in business. This stupid " too dull for the economy" is the half educated, Nigerian bred, yahoo yahoo self delusion that there is magic wand aside from these five things.

I am so sorry for young people in Nigeria. They will hear it.

Buhari is not a good leader PERIOD !!!! His thought process is very shallow and can only cause more problems for hardworking people like me ..I know what his bad leadership has caused 3 of my start ups that were doing very very well before he came . Buhari is not a good leader PERIOD !!!! His thought process is very shallow and can only cause more problems for hardworking people like me ..I know what his bad leadership has caused 3 of my start ups that were doing very very well before he came . 8 Likes 1 Share

Ok

He embraced amnesty and was still into his crime.









Devil dey really use this one turn stew for many years now 1 Like

UbanmeUdie:









The wicked shall never go unpunished!





The Nigeria Army should please auction those skulls. My friends from the South West, Ogun state to be precise will be readily interested.



Why you wan divert attention away from the topic na ? No be ur brother ?? Criminals!! Why you wan divert attention away from the topic na? No be ur brother?? Criminals!! 1 Like

dainformant:

Here are some of the items security operatives discovered from notorious ex-militant Don Wanny's multimillion naira estate at his home town, Aligwu, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Governor Area of Rivers state. He was reportedly killed last night with other militants, Nov. 19, 2017 by the Local Security Taskforce during a joint operation in the area.



Various items including human skulls, arms and ammunition, life jackets among other things.



In October last year, he embraced the Rivers State Government amnesty program.



He has been accused of continuing in with crime even after receiving the state pardon.



His death has not been confirmed.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/soldiers-raid-mansion-dreaded-militant-leader-don-wanny-rivers-state-photos.html

we all know d ppl who specialize in skull business we all know d ppl who specialize in skull business

Hmmm, nawa o.



Customs, though are trying, need to do more. The rate at which weapons and substandard items are being smuggled in eh.



Its really unfortunate.

kai

Were those from the living or the died?