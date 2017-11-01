₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:30pm
Here are some of the items security operatives discovered from notorious ex-militant Don Wanny's multimillion naira estate at his home town, Aligwu, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Governor Area of Rivers state. He was reportedly killed last night with other militants, Nov. 19, 2017 by the Local Security Taskforce during a joint operation in the area.
Various items including human skulls, arms and ammunition, life jackets among other things.
In October last year, he embraced the Rivers State Government amnesty program.
He has been accused of continuing in with crime even after receiving the state pardon.
His death has not been confirmed.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/soldiers-raid-mansion-dreaded-militant-leader-don-wanny-rivers-state-photos.html
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:30pm
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:33pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by binajiya(m): 8:35pm
Oh my God
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:39pm
The wicked shall never go unpunished!
The Nigeria Army should please auction those skulls. My friends from the South West, Ogun state to be precise will be readily interested.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Taiwo20(m): 8:41pm
na wa
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 8:48pm
Even Nigerians don't know what they want.
How can a man with that much money be doing with those items.
When your village people say your time is up the devil always watch the highlight.
Who blow the whistle self?
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:49pm
UbanmeUdie:U don divert from d topic
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Atiku2019: 8:50pm
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 8:52pm
I m just tired of human beings..... the wickedest creatures God created.... Always thinking evil continuously....
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Antipob777(f): 8:57pm
The military should as a matter of urgency raid all ipob members houses.
They are harbouring same things in there mud houses.
Kudos to our gallant soldiers.
Ipobs shall never have peace. Very wicked set of people.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 9:11pm
I think Buhari needs to be re-elected.....
There are still people like this in the hiding and it is only this type of government who doesnt asslick all this men from the underworld can fish them all out........
Gej might be a good man but i dont think he got the guts....
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Adminisher: 9:14pm
PDP has wrecked Niger Delta. I am not saying it as an APC supporter, I am saying it under the direction of God. It is very SAD.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Danmutuwa: 9:16pm
ohhh bad day
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:16pm
Good news , No place for diabolic people
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:19pm
Israeljones:
This is not enough reason to re elect Buhari again, Buhari is too dull and shallow to make any impact on the economy of Nigeria abeg.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:20pm
Hmmm
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 9:20pm
FarahAideed:okay, Thats ur opinion bruh.... you are entitled to it...
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by ifeakayahooco(m): 9:22pm
Oh my God
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Adminisher: 9:24pm
FarahAideed:"Economy of Nigeria". Do you know what it means?. I am sorry they have sold you already. You want to know about economy ?. Work hard, save, study, innovate, take calculated risks in business. This stupid " too dull for the economy" is the half educated, Nigerian bred, yahoo yahoo self delusion that there is magic wand aside from these five things. Maybe ifvyou have ever lived or worked in an advanced country you will have small sense.
I am so sorry for young people in Nigeria. They will hear it.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by EponOjuku: 9:26pm
UbanmeUdie:
Typical pig from the tribe of Judas Iscariot. They can sell their father's testicles to get money to enter bus to Lagos.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:27pm
Adminisher:
Buhari is not a good leader PERIOD !!!! His thought process is very shallow and can only cause more problems for hardworking people like me ..I know what his bad leadership has caused 3 of my start ups that were doing very very well before he came .
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Promismike(m): 9:50pm
Ok
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:51pm
He embraced amnesty and was still into his crime.
Devil dey really use this one turn stew for many years now
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by cashkid: 9:51pm
UbanmeUdie:
Why you wan divert attention away from the topic na? No be ur brother?? Criminals!!
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Leez(m): 9:52pm
dainformant:we all know d ppl who specialize in skull business
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by jojonas198(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by designVATExcel: 9:53pm
Hmmm, nawa o.
Customs, though are trying, need to do more. The rate at which weapons and substandard items are being smuggled in eh.
Its really unfortunate.
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by kopi99: 9:53pm
kai
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by sonnie10: 9:54pm
Were those from the living or the died?
|Re: Items Recovered From Don Wanny's Mansion In Rivers State (Photos) by Leez(m): 9:54pm
EponOjuku:Fixed
