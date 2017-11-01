₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says biometrics will soon be used for transactions on the automated teller machine (ATM).
Pin codes are currently being used.
Dipo Fatokun, chairman, Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) and CBN director of banking and payment system, made this statement at 2017 annual retreat of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) in Ibadan during the weekend.
Fatokun said the introduction of biometrics would help in the fight against electronic fraud.
He said sharing ATM pin codes with a third party is against the policy of banking sector but could not be avoided in some circumstances especially in situations where the account owner is not literate or incapacitated.
“Your pin and account details are not supposed to be disclosed to third person but as you rightly said, we have some people who are not literate or incapacitated and that makes them to disclosing their details to third party,” he said.
“What we are canvassing is that in a time soon to come, with the BVN in place, biometrics will be used for transactions on ATM.
“That means if you want to transact with your ATM, you will need to use your biometrics. There is no way you can give your finger to a third party. If that is enabling, it will make our system to be more secure and make all our transactions to be validated.
“But biometric electronic devices are very expensive because of the technologies involved but I am sure, we shall get there soon.”
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by Maisillion:
Thats good nt until they start cutting people fingers off.this might be the worst
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by 4kings:
Maisillion:
That's an interesting and scary possibility.
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by amunkita:
People who exhume corpses just to get their fingers..
Ambulance would be seen queuing at ATM gallery...
Finally, thumps would start missing nd won't be surprise seeing people protect their fingers with "burglary proof"...
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by crownedprinz:
hian.......abek oh......what if the bad guys start cutting thumbs off?? see examples above me
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by handsomeclouds:
Ok
Anti-Christ loading
It won't be possible. Not in my generation
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by jashar:
Banks would start charging for 'Finger Maintenance Fee'.
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by GlorifiedTunde:
Good
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by oscarnoble:
Nawa oo
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by theunnamed:
This is not good
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by 989900:
I will never subscribe to this . . . might be good for some people though.
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by RichiB:
This is not making sense expecially in nigeria where the biometric machines will not be maintained or in a case where one is hospitalised and need to make payment before medication is rendered.
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by classicalbenson:
at least my pospsi wount be sending me to go and stand on the long queue for him
he will be going himsef
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by IMASTEX:
Okay. But facing out ATM codes completely will be a challenge to the incapacitated ones
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by holusormi:
This is the stupidest shii AV heard all day , what if there's an emergency and the acct owner can't physically go to the atm to withdraw cash , what do we do ?? Cut the account owner's fingers or remove their eyeballs ??
The people making these decisions are too stupid to be alive Abeg
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by nony43:
B
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by phpfx:
very dumb idea....
it kills the purpose of the invention of ATM in the first place.
its better I stand in queue inside the bank with AC than outside....since they are the same cus I must still be the one to transact myself
in cases of people who lost their life or who is too I'll to go to the ATM and needs bills for medical care nko?
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by ThinkWISELY:
4kings:
i swear
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by PissedOffWeed:
Don't wanna lose my damn finger you leeches!!!
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by GAZZUZZ:
Not cool. Robbers will take off fingers.
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by IamProdigy:
Thats the Future!
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by Millz404:
There should better make it an option. I am not ready to lose a finger
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by BigBelleControl:
What about those who need to make withdrawals but are in the hospital?
What about handicaps with no fingers?
What about those who may lose their fingers to accident?
What if the finger print is cloned?
No perfect security feature exist but the card and the pin is still a convenient option.
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by itiswellandwell:
Better
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by nattyGENT:
So na now crime for papa & mama to send pikin ATM? Misplaced priority, any customer the compromises his/ her ATM card should blame self
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by illicit:
oh boy them go cut person finger o
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by olumaxi:
amunkita:i tel u ....Dat greedy rich man wil not even rest in peace
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by sinaj:
This is not good. How will sick people or old people withdraw money in the case of emergency
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by MrWondah:
In their bid to curb fraud they are complicating things for the common man.
So if my papa dey sick and I need to withdraw money from his account I go first cut him finger ?
Make them no forget mobile and internet banking dey o
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by konkonbilo:
Some Nigerian fraud stars will still find a way of duping people
Re: Biometrics To Replace Atm's Soon - CBN by free2ryhme:
End time things
