Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by nemdy(m): 7:24am
Davido is turning 25-year-old tomorrow and has been splurging on luxury gifts for each member of his loyal crew. The 'IF' crooner purchased the new iPhone x for them some days ago and bought Rolex watches today. See more photos below.

for more details http://www.gistlover.com/davido-buys-crew-rolex-celebrates-birthday-tomorrow/

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by jamexborn(m): 7:25am
FTC


Money is good, Mr Davido help the needy

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by yungmoney447(m): 7:33am
I thought they are the one dat suppose to buy him gift,why is he d one buying dem gift...David the sharp guy he don use all the destiny of his crew finish..

6 Likes

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by updatechange(m): 7:33am
Davido camp go soon blike IDP camp when guys go won share out of these too many freebies grin
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:45am
When ur crew is just b red and this other guy in the pic there's alot you can do
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by NairalandCS(m): 7:52am
Just like the last supper, he buys Rolex and iPhone for them before he puts them in the grave. lipsrsealed

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by designer01(m): 8:09am
NairalandCS:
Just like the last supper, he buys Rolex and iPhone for them before he puts them in the grave. lipsrsealed
You are older than him u know

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by tolexy007(m): 8:09am
Nice one Davido, haters will COME CLOSER now and hate, but who cares...
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by KnowMore: 8:09am
That's nice of Davido.
He should give them money to invest in business too.

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Hivazinc: 8:09am
See as money dey fly.
he for buy them a plot of land instead of this thrash


Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by SirMichael1: 8:09am
DuBLINGreenb:
When ur crew is just b red and this other guy in the pic there's alot you can do

Just read what you wrote. Does it make any sense to you?? undecided

10 Likes

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by McINoWell: 8:09am
I no well ooooh
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Ericaikince(m): 8:10am
This post is for Davida and his fans but Wizkid fans will be the ones commenting lol grin just as the person below me

2 Likes

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:10am
ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR, ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Comrade360(m): 8:10am
Lol... always buying Rolex just for 2 people
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:10am
ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR, ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Blackfyre: 8:10am
Who is that guy on blue?....looks like an henchman....him face no just pure....undecided
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by TheTechMan: 8:10am
Just few posts and straight to front page. These mods will leave educative threads and push nonsense to front page without delay. Sense fall on the mods. angry

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by bjhaid: 8:10am
Baller
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by TechPanda(m): 8:11am
there is more from where that came.

FIA burn all of them IF they say you go FALL grin

oga AirForce1 , e don tey wey i dey carry your brief case, abeg come buy me something. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by kingandamy4life: 8:11am
woooooow...nice one bro.please remember visiting the IDP CAMP AND MOTHERLESS BABY HOME TO SHOW YOUR LOVE TOO FOR LIFE, AND FOR SEEING YOU PASS THROUGH AL THIS TRIALS AND CHALLENGES THIS YEAR
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Blackfyre: 8:11am
NtoAkwaIbom:
ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR,
ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?


Which keyboard is this?
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by johnstar(m): 8:11am
Frog voice
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by BreezyCB(m): 8:11am
What IF Davido Fall inside FIA

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by uzoclinton(m): 8:11am
Obo
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by free2ryhme: 8:12am
nemdy:
Davido is turning 25-year-old tomorrow and has been splurging on luxury gifts for each member of his loyal crew. The 'IF' crooner purchased the new iPhone x for them some days ago and bought Rolex watches today. See more photos below.

for more details http://www.gistlover.com/davido-buys-crew-rolex-celebrates-birthday-tomorrow/


Good for them
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by DaddyKross: 8:12am
Abeg how i fit take join hin crew
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by ihatebuhari(f): 8:12am
Obo
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:12am
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by mitcheldaniela: 8:12am
Am thinking what to say
Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by uzoclinton(m): 8:12am
kingandamy4life:
woooooow...nice one bro.please remember visiting the IDP CAMP AND MOTHERLESS BABY HOME TO SHOW YOUR LOVE TOO FOR LIFE, AND FOR SEEING YOU PASS THROUGH AL THIS TRIALS AND CHALLENGES THIS YEAR
Go tell your pastors this...

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Divay22(f): 8:12am
A boss is suppose to lead by example..
Happy birthday OBO

