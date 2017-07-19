₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,022 members, 3,924,626 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday (6834 Views)
|Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by nemdy(m): 7:24am
Davido is turning 25-year-old tomorrow and has been splurging on luxury gifts for each member of his loyal crew. The 'IF' crooner purchased the new iPhone x for them some days ago and bought Rolex watches today. See more photos below.
for more details http://www.gistlover.com/davido-buys-crew-rolex-celebrates-birthday-tomorrow/
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by jamexborn(m): 7:25am
FTC
Money is good, Mr Davido help the needy
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by yungmoney447(m): 7:33am
I thought they are the one dat suppose to buy him gift,why is he d one buying dem gift...David the sharp guy he don use all the destiny of his crew finish..
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by updatechange(m): 7:33am
Davido camp go soon blike IDP camp when guys go won share out of these too many freebies
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:45am
When ur crew is just b red and this other guy in the pic there's alot you can do
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by NairalandCS(m): 7:52am
Just like the last supper, he buys Rolex and iPhone for them before he puts them in the grave.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by designer01(m): 8:09am
NairalandCS:You are older than him u know
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by tolexy007(m): 8:09am
Nice one Davido, haters will COME CLOSER now and hate, but who cares...
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by KnowMore: 8:09am
That's nice of Davido.
He should give them money to invest in business too.
Good news foe all those waiting for Npower List 2017
Check Npower recruitment list Here!:
It’s official Now! See list of N-Power successful candidates released Here!
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Hivazinc: 8:09am
See as money dey fly.
he for buy them a plot of land instead of this thrash
Come for your website design
(WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by SirMichael1: 8:09am
DuBLINGreenb:
Just read what you wrote. Does it make any sense to you??
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by McINoWell: 8:09am
I no well ooooh
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Ericaikince(m): 8:10am
This post is for Davida and his fans but Wizkid fans will be the ones commenting lol just as the person below me
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:10am
ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR, ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Comrade360(m): 8:10am
Lol... always buying Rolex just for 2 people
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:10am
ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR, ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Blackfyre: 8:10am
Who is that guy on blue?....looks like an henchman....him face no just pure....
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by TheTechMan: 8:10am
Just few posts and straight to front page. These mods will leave educative threads and push nonsense to front page without delay. Sense fall on the mods.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by bjhaid: 8:10am
Baller
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by TechPanda(m): 8:11am
there is more from where that came.
FIA burn all of them IF they say you go FALL
oga AirForce1 , e don tey wey i dey carry your brief case, abeg come buy me something.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by kingandamy4life: 8:11am
woooooow...nice one bro.please remember visiting the IDP CAMP AND MOTHERLESS BABY HOME TO SHOW YOUR LOVE TOO FOR LIFE, AND FOR SEEING YOU PASS THROUGH AL THIS TRIALS AND CHALLENGES THIS YEAR
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Blackfyre: 8:11am
NtoAkwaIbom:
Which keyboard is this?
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by johnstar(m): 8:11am
Frog voice
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by BreezyCB(m): 8:11am
What IF Davido Fall inside FIA
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by uzoclinton(m): 8:11am
Obo
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by free2ryhme: 8:12am
nemdy:
Good for them
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by DaddyKross: 8:12am
Abeg how i fit take join hin crew
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by ihatebuhari(f): 8:12am
Obo
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:12am
Check my signature via +2348103739506 On Facebook And Whatsapp for Music And Video Promotion
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by mitcheldaniela: 8:12am
Am thinking what to say
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by uzoclinton(m): 8:12am
kingandamy4life:Go tell your pastors this...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday by Divay22(f): 8:12am
A boss is suppose to lead by example..
Happy birthday OBO
Singer Blackface Forcefully Ejected From Apartment / It's Official, Halle Berry Is Engaged / Lady Gaga's Tea Cup Was Sold For $75, 000 In Japan
Viewing this topic: HyconMojo(m), Tenniebae(f), xmen4mee(m), Sammymyte(m), jerryfisher(m), justi4jesu(f), positivelord, iambabaG, payepoppin(m), dxdiag, berdmisky, Effizy12(m), Number999, Kaykaymil(m), ykgold29, manofsense, sweetkev(m), castANDbind, poka7(m), Konami94, BigSamX(m), Bhol28, hebraheem20(m), bunmioguns(m), horlarry(m), Walexwisdom(m), Ty440, josielewa(m), Woly, AKBUDDY, franzis(m), Vcojuro, udees, Next2Bezee(m), Dovie1240(m), usmanbma(m), kreniblink, Faruki, xhojay123, misschocolate, nonye6194(m), Kenneth10110, byemx06(m), Nevee, hugo2802, moao(m), SoNature(m), Irokoagents(m), brosom, wickedtuna(m), DonebyGodTG(m), deboski60, emmajesty1, dadavivo, GreatDreams, yemtos10, Tosin249(m), bentlywills(m), PAO429, timsbee(f), Naughtysite, adebayoadeyiga(m), hdeeman, sod09(m), kantoronto, tunji1(m), Shosvegas(m), nawtyme and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11