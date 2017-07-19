Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Buys Rolex For All His Crew Members As He Celebrates His 25th Birthday (6834 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





for more details Davido is turning 25-year-old tomorrow and has been splurging on luxury gifts for each member of his loyal crew. The 'IF' crooner purchased the new iPhone x for them some days ago and bought Rolex watches today. See more photos below.for more details http://www.gistlover.com/davido-buys-crew-rolex-celebrates-birthday-tomorrow/ 1 Like

FTC





Money is good, Mr Davido help the needy 1 Like

I thought they are the one dat suppose to buy him gift,why is he d one buying dem gift...David the sharp guy he don use all the destiny of his crew finish.. 6 Likes

Davido camp go soon blike IDP camp when guys go won share out of these too many freebies

When ur crew is just b red and this other guy in the pic there's alot you can do

Just like the last supper, he buys Rolex and iPhone for them before he puts them in the grave. 6 Likes 1 Share

NairalandCS:

Just like the last supper, he buys Rolex and iPhone for them before he puts them in the grave. You are older than him u know You are older than him u know 23 Likes 1 Share

Nice one Davido, haters will COME CLOSER now and hate, but who cares...



He should give them money to invest in business too.



Good news foe all those waiting for Npower List 2017



Check Npower recruitment list Here!:

It’s official Now! See list of N-Power successful candidates released Here! That's nice of Davido.He should give them money to invest in business too.Good news foe all those waiting for

See as money dey fly.

he for buy them a plot of land instead of this thrash





Come for your website design

(WhatsApp: 08130767357)

DuBLINGreenb:

When ur crew is just b red and this other guy in the pic there's alot you can do

Just read what you wrote. Does it make any sense to you?? 10 Likes

I no well ooooh

just as the person below me This post is for Davida and his fans but Wizkid fans will be the ones commenting loljust as the person below me 2 Likes

ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR, ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?

Lol... always buying Rolex just for 2 people

ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR, ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ? 1 Like

Who is that guy on blue?....looks like an henchman....him face no just pure....

Just few posts and straight to front page. These mods will leave educative threads and push nonsense to front page without delay. Sense fall on the mods. 1 Like 2 Shares

Baller





FIA burn all of them IF they say you go FALL



oga AirForce1 , e don tey wey i dey carry your brief case, abeg come buy me something. there is more from where that came.FIA burn all of them IF they say you go FALLoga AirForce1 , e don tey wey i dey carry your brief case, abeg come buy me something. 1 Like

woooooow...nice one bro.please remember visiting the IDP CAMP AND MOTHERLESS BABY HOME TO SHOW YOUR LOVE TOO FOR LIFE, AND FOR SEEING YOU PASS THROUGH AL THIS TRIALS AND CHALLENGES THIS YEAR

NtoAkwaIbom:

ҒΔTHΣR βILLIΩΠΔIRΣ, UΠCLΣ SΔΠΔTΩR,

ΠΔ ШHΩ ΠΩ ҜΠΩШ ШΣTIΠ ΨΩU βΣ ?



Which keyboard is this? Which keyboard is this?

Frog voice

What IF Davido Fall inside FIA 1 Like

Obo

nemdy:

Davido is turning 25-year-old tomorrow and has been splurging on luxury gifts for each member of his loyal crew. The 'IF' crooner purchased the new iPhone x for them some days ago and bought Rolex watches today. See more photos below.



for more details http://www.gistlover.com/davido-buys-crew-rolex-celebrates-birthday-tomorrow/



Good for them Good for them

Abeg how i fit take join hin crew

Obo

Check my signature via +2348103739506 On Facebook And Whatsapp for Music And Video Promotion

Am thinking what to say

kingandamy4life:

woooooow...nice one bro.please remember visiting the IDP CAMP AND MOTHERLESS BABY HOME TO SHOW YOUR LOVE TOO FOR LIFE, AND FOR SEEING YOU PASS THROUGH AL THIS TRIALS AND CHALLENGES THIS YEAR Go tell your pastors this... Go tell your pastors this... 1 Like