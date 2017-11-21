₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,166 members, 3,925,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer (10341 Views)
Vera Sidika’s Ex-Boyfriend Leaks Her Nudes For Dumping Him For Rich Nigerian Man / Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos / Regina Daniels Shares Bathroom Photo, Disables Comments (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Letenwam: 8:06am
Teen Actress, Regina Daniels, has been accused by a blogger, Amanda Chisom of threatening to share her best friend's nudes if she doesn't sleep with a movie producer, Richy Adams for a movie role.
It was however gathered that true to her threat, she went ahead with the nude sharing prompting the call out post by Amanda who threatened to come down on her with lawsuits.
Amanda Chisom who made the shocking revelation wrote;
"Meanwhile, yesterday a young girl came to me that this never more than 17 years nollywood actress was blackmailing her and threatening her with nudes if she does not go to sleep with a certain producer. This is supposed to be a teenager oh threatening another teenager she asked for nudes so she can introduce her into acting that if she does not sleep with a certain producer. In my typical fashion, I went to this child first and asked her to make sure that she does not post nudes of anybody and familiarise herself with the cyber crime act. Obviously, she does not have any brain she decided she cannot be threatened with lawsuit and have initiated the process of posting the nudes....
So I will return the favour and post every chat , names and details. We were all teenagers , we did stupid things but for this one to assume her Asaba popularity and instagram fame is enough to start pimping out her fellow teenagers to paedophiles and blackmailing people is something we must all cut at the root. I do not even want to know who is involved and who gives her guts. This post is a cannon shot. Let those who know her tell her. Because I will not only post, I will make sure the law goes after her. Let her take down the girl's picture from that website before I wake up..."
https://www.lailasblog.com/regina-daniels-reportedly-threatens-share-friends-nudes-doesnt-sleep-movie-producer/
Editor's Note: The Actress has denied the allegations. See here http://www.nairaland.com/4189129/regina-daniels-reacts-alleged-news#62575609
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by NairalandCS(m): 8:09am
It's not longer '17 year old nigerian actress' it's now '17 year old nigerian pimp_'
Na wa.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by pacino26(m): 8:18am
Another cucumber saga in the making.
The only girl in my family is less than 3yrs old with two older brothers and another two younger ones so in the next 16yrs I trust the boys to hard format her at every given corrupt installation.
Why on earth will this phone and charger generation be playing with nudes and short sex clips? The next generation will walk about like Adam and Eve, shamelessly indulging like the rooster and hen.
Transient glory is pushing our Youths to so many things even the older ones too. The trend is that you must commit one absurdity or the other to make it in Nigeria.
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Learnstuffs(m): 10:28am
Like mother like daughter
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by miqos02(m): 11:24am
this world
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by timidapsin(m): 11:25am
Is this the Movie industry or Porn Industry?
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by BruncleZuma: 11:25am
Don't care, not interested....
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by DemonHunTER: 11:25am
Small small pikin.. chai!
Check out my signature guys, it's totally amazing
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:25am
Pictures of the nudes or adonbilivit
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Primusinterpares(m): 11:26am
yet we call dem. celebrities... so what are we celebrating de. 4 ni??
nudes
smh
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by sotall(m): 11:26am
OK
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Danjuma827(m): 11:26am
Hmm ladies of nowadays are just too cruel to themselves, jealousy has taken hold of them. And they behave as if the world must bow for them.
A lady can kill you and you will foolishly still love her.
Men should be careful around them.
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by chaelmic(m): 11:26am
na wa
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by soberdrunk(m): 11:26am
Una too dey play with person emotions, see as I dive the thread like say nah glo endorsement just to see nudes......
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Bennyidu(m): 11:27am
Where the nudes? Irrelevant post.... Mtcheww
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by JayCynic(m): 11:27am
...
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by nairavsdollars: 11:28am
Lies...i sense nothing but lies
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by SageTravels: 11:28am
iu
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by SweetJoystick(m): 11:28am
I wan see fresh skin jare
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by smartmey61(m): 11:28am
Kileleyi bayi tori olorun. ehn
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by ivolt: 11:29am
Noticed how the whistleblower purposely left out the name of the producer
and the website?
But she emphasized the threats from a number named Regina Daniels
which could be anybody.
Unless the victim is actually a friend with concrete evidence and not some internet fan
who sent nudes to a "celebrity" she has never met not communicate with, then this
case is going nowhere.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by baddosky1: 11:29am
So Regina Daniels just allowed somebori to collect her phone and take screenshots of her conversation abi? Una wan tanish thus innocent small girl name. E no go work!
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by TheKingIsHere: 11:29am
Where are the nude pictures? Na that one we wan see.
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by codedpee(m): 11:29am
My concern is that some people take these as role models
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by flyover30(m): 11:32am
I swear I haven't watch her movie.the producers DAT uses her movies baffles me.I saw a movie titled spider girl,and was like I swear I haven't watch her movie.the producers DAT uses her movies baffles me.I saw a movie titled spider girl,and was like whaaaat.
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by donklef(m): 11:32am
Where the nudes dey first,make I confirm..... I no see any oh
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Danjuma827(m): 11:33am
baddosky1:My friend when you are chating with someone their names will appear not your name
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by WHOcarex: 11:33am
I'm not even understanding. Not that I care anyway
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by WHOcarex: 11:35am
Dgyvhds egwcffcdgjj jgrbddstrx
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by Sunkyphil: 11:35am
nollywood and scandal b like 5 and 6
|Re: Regina Daniels Leaks Friend's Nude Photos For Refusing To Sleep With Producer by ClassicMan202(m): 11:36am
Children of now-a-days
Girl Shows Off Her Breast Without Being Covered In A Movie Set(photo) / Young South African Ladies In A Boobs Unveiling Festival / Alicia Keys, Signature Of Style Icon Of The New Year
Viewing this topic: zionzoe(m), hoyiilow, eaglebeliever(m), vivalavida(m), kkash(m), Emocream(f), Romzii, RisMas(m), Ugotony93, apuski2, usmanjamiu723(m), JOELIFYO, Gamusgamus, Benqozenero(m), MOVERSMAG, Adadinmaa(f), 2kurupt(m), spacestar(f), Bism(m), Larrey(f), MANNABBQGRILLS, Mystic216, nnemekaemmanuel, Kakamorufu(m), mayowaeh, ststyreal(f), Aloko36(m), Otulord(m), Idrismusty97(m), kambili999(f), MISTAICEY02288(m), Chizzy759831, endtime1(m), dad007(m), JesusIgot, NOC1(m), Innovictor, Larry253, sledge001(m), silver94(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, phayee(m), BrownBelle, Ifywildrose1(f), ibnkamal(m), alishuwa11, DIG1, Hardeysolution(m), Ewoma45(f), bilulu(m), ifenadi(m), klarke(m), dukie25, chalsixtus(m), mbasharon(m), wrahzaq(m), frank2075, Deeldorado, SIRTee15, beebi5(f), Uniquejames(m), engronwe22, princeSammyz, jeff1607(m), pstnicodemus(m), whoawa(m), FagsamPHP(m), Djtrips, IamOlusa(m), Ronie24(f), oyinsbank, toronto10, Asajesus(f), Dirkcoyt, Effizy12(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9