|Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by KingstonDome: 9:07am
Wizkid and Jada Pollock who happens to be in his management team have reportedly welcomed a new child. That would be Wizkid's third child.
Despite the congratulations coming in for Wizkid, let's not forget that around this time last year, Wizkid and Justin Skye were together and according to Nairaplus, Wizkid and Jada Pollock have been together for over a year.
It was not until last year December that Justin and Wiz broke up with Skye ranting on Twitter. May more attention to her last tweet.
She wrote then,
"You don't know your own strength until you need to use them"
"Falling in love is embarrassing"
And then she also said,
"I don't mind, you ain't mine"
Now that we know that Starboy Wizkid was actually with Jada P for over a year, it could be that he was cheating, was caught and had to break up with Justin Skye or he was actually just playing games around like a play boy.
So we can actually say Jada Pollock was the reason why Wizkid and Justin Skye broke up.
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/jada-pollock-responsible-for.html?m=1
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by KingstonDome: 9:11am
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by KingstonDome: 10:34am
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by midehi2(f): 11:46am
Na waoo, Pollock, Skye ...these small boys no go put their prick inside their shokoto
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by DONSMITH123(m): 11:46am
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by miqos02(m): 11:46am
wow
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Inception(m): 11:47am
inspector blogger
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Edgarated(m): 11:47am
Baba .ugu
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Sunkyphil: 11:47am
WIZKID just dey tear puna anyhow,him go soon leave this one too
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Benjom(m): 11:47am
Go out with Wizzy at your own risk. He's a one-time man with several tents
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:47am
Wizkid has 3 baby mamas and I dont even have 1 girlfriend
15 Likes
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by DopeBoss(m): 11:47am
Jada Padlock abi Pollock Weldone oo at least u've padlocked wizkid with ur pikin
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 11:48am
What are we supposed to do with this info?
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by onosprince(m): 11:48am
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by uminem02(m): 11:48am
Ko kan aye
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by blessedweapon(m): 11:48am
Gibberish
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by koladebrainiac(m): 11:48am
their headache
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Khodorkovsky(m): 11:48am
how does it corncern me?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Memphis357(m): 11:49am
There's a special place in hell for Nigerian bloggers.
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by NigerDeltan(m): 11:49am
Why leave smallie go they kpensh old woman
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by brunobaba(m): 11:49am
And so your assumptions are becoming facts abi??Fake bloggers everywhere
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by Reussite: 11:49am
Quite an apology that he is the role model of some supposed leaders of tomorrow.
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by IamBoobs: 11:49am
Radio Lagos.
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by jericco1(m): 11:50am
bustards everywhere
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by idreezbaba(m): 11:50am
wizkid and justin skye released a track together this year o
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by KayDEAN(m): 11:51am
i thought she friendzoned wizkid
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by DoubleSixMUZIK(m): 11:51am
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by darfay: 11:51am
E
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by chukzyfcbb: 11:51am
all these celebs be having se.x without con.dom.
They don't longer fear STDs, they just be fuvking raw with every girl, sharing sperm up and down.
Reckless lifestyle
|Re: Jada Pollock, Reason For Wizkid & Justin Skye's Breakup - Kingston Dome by martineverest(m): 11:53am
Breakup? Were they dating b4?
Bloggers and lies
