



Despite the congratulations coming in for Wizkid, let's not forget that around this time last year, Wizkid and Justin Skye were together and according to Nairaplus, Wizkid and Jada Pollock have been together for over a year.



It was not until last year December that Justin and Wiz broke up with Skye ranting on Twitter. May more attention to her last tweet.



She wrote then,



"You don't know your own strength until you need to use them"

"Falling in love is embarrassing"

And then she also said,



"I don't mind, you ain't mine"

Now that we know that Starboy Wizkid was actually with Jada P for over a year, it could be that he was cheating, was caught and had to break up with Justin Skye or he was actually just playing games around like a play boy.



So we can actually say Jada Pollock was the reason why Wizkid and Justin Skye broke up.



