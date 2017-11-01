₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,166 members, 3,925,107 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal (12511 Views)
Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement / Christabel Ekeh: My Nude Pictures Are To Announce The 'New' Me / Regina Daniels: 8 Things You Might Not Know About The 16-Year-Old Actress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by 36govs: 10:17am
By OGA DONALD
Shared With Caption ..
Hello fam..... i usually don't reply to this kinda stuffs but I have to. I have said it countless times that I am not on Facebook. And as for the instagram DM....that I dunno either...the truecaller, anyone can register a sim with my name. But can I ask a question to the victim... can u show me the reply of the so-called Regina u sent a DM to on instagram ?
All this is new to me... have never heard of Amanda chisom before... so Biko oooo it's not Regina thank you
VIA : http://www.ogadonald.com/2017/11/regina-daniels-reacts-to-alleged-news.html
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by LordHiffy(m): 10:27am
enemies front, back, left and right at work. they will always be there, ask tuface
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by KnowMore: 11:28am
Okay
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by BruncleZuma: 11:28am
Cheap publicity stunt...
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Riversides2003(m): 11:28am
No jokes this girl is beautiful, pls manage your fame well and be decent. We still have decent celebrities, one bad egg does not condemn the whole create.
7 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Daboywizzy: 11:29am
This girl that Just got admission
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by edlion57(m): 11:29am
I don't like the attention nairaland is giving to this girl/lady....is getting too much..haba
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by donshaddow(m): 11:29am
Wetin she dey act sef? Na porn? Cos me neva watch her movie oooo
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by AroOkigbo(m): 11:29am
Front page?
Nairaland!!!!
mtcheew!!
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Edgarated(m): 11:30am
which nude pictures?
where are they?
been searching all over the internet for them...
Bye, let me continue my search!
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Aden777(m): 11:30am
nice
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by chrisbaby24(m): 11:30am
Wetin concern me......
...I be dem girls dem sugar...!!!
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by nairavsdollars: 11:31am
Dont mind them Reggie baby. I know it's all lies. Just focus on your studies and career and avoid distractions
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Innobee99(m): 11:31am
Her life, her business
Am i a celebrity?
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Raydiation800: 11:31am
Edgarated:
Good luck haha
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by omop20(m): 11:31am
Both of you...receive sense...
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Olaabdul01: 11:32am
I don hear
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Thozi: 11:32am
Wetin dis one go bring for my table smh, abeg make she pack well joor
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by ManTiger(m): 11:32am
Who else is interested in the said nude?
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by SageTravels: 11:32am
Where is the Nude Pls
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by Uyi168(m): 11:32am
why is her age always the first thing to mention abt her..
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by baddosky1: 11:32am
So she wants her friend to sleep with a producer abi? What kick will she get from it? This girl is one of the most sought-after actresses by producers today. If the story was that she is a lesbian and threatened to leak the nudes if the girl did not sleep with her, it would be was to swallow. Screenshotswith chat interface is trash because I can easily change the name on my Whatsapp to RMD or Pete Edochie. Haterz wan tarnish this innocent little girl's name.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by mykel25(m): 11:32am
Their business.... Oya my business kindly my signature
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by ivolt: 11:32am
ok
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by mykel25(m): 11:34am
.
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by okonja(m): 11:34am
Beautiful nonsense
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by nnokwa042(m): 11:35am
edlion57:if na ur sister will u hate on her? For me I want this girl to go places is not abomination if her family enjoy from her success go girl may God bless you more
|Re: Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal by LesbianBoy(m): 11:37am
click LIKE if you want to fvck this girl
2 Likes 1 Share
PHOTOS: Powerful Leaders and celebrities in Illuminati Flaunting Their signs / Bukky Wright & Fathia Balogun In Messy Romance With Married Men / Lagos Couple Having Sex In The Car At Elegushi Beach (18+ Photos)
Viewing this topic: chukwuma0000(m), dukie25, Oti4truth, isokey, WhiteSoup, NUELOJEI17, folhenrry4flizzy(m), fantastic1, Diamondamsel(f), EnnyGr, omafazie(f), DONADAMS(m), nerdymufasa(m), ksjmode, Selijoybabe, olu2014, BuBBley(f), IamProdigy, klarke(m), Aminzy(m), Professorcplus, Az1000, samwayne154(m), trigonometry, neetahRay(f), Semilore001(f), Maken1005, pstnicodemus(m), jaycasgroup, Skanas(m), excondido(m), drace, jeff1607(m), triggaSG(m), Dirkcoyt, Danielnino00(m), chidozieu(m), Libkid(m), Obiesmall, tmanis(m), pius49(m), lion042(m), Eaa247(m), Asajesus(f), MrThisandthat, abefe99, okenze007, KnowMore, mbasharon(m), transformed, michelle5683(f), periscope123, david22uu(m), snappyicee and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6