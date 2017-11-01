Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Reacts To Nude Photos Scandal (12511 Views)

OGA DONALD



Shared With Caption ..



Hello fam..... i usually don't reply to this kinda stuffs but I have to. I have said it countless times that I am not on Facebook. And as for the instagram DM....that I dunno either...the truecaller, anyone can register a sim with my name. But can I ask a question to the victim... can u show me the reply of the so-called Regina u sent a DM to on instagram ?

All this is new to me... have never heard of Amanda chisom before... so Biko oooo it's not Regina thank you



VIA :



enemies front, back, left and right at work. they will always be there, ask tuface 3 Likes

Cheap publicity stunt...



3 Likes

No jokes this girl is beautiful, pls manage your fame well and be decent. We still have decent celebrities, one bad egg does not condemn the whole create. 7 Likes

This girl that Just got admission

I don't like the attention nairaland is giving to this girl/lady....is getting too much..haba 1 Like

Wetin she dey act sef? Na porn? Cos me neva watch her movie oooo 1 Like

Front page?

Nairaland!!!!



mtcheew!! 1 Like



where are they?

been searching all over the internet for them...







Bye, let me continue my search! which nude pictures?where are they?been searching all over the internet for them...Bye, let me continue my search! 2 Likes

Wetin concern me......









...I be dem girls dem sugar...!!! 1 Like

Dont mind them Reggie baby. I know it's all lies. Just focus on your studies and career and avoid distractions

Her life, her business

Am i a celebrity?

Edgarated:

which nude pictures?

where are they?

been searching all over the internet for them...







Bye, let me continue my search!



Good luck haha Good luck haha

Both of you...receive sense...

Wetin dis one go bring for my table smh, abeg make she pack well joor





Who else is interested in the said nude? 3 Likes

Where is the Nude Pls 3 Likes

why is her age always the first thing to mention abt her..

So she wants her friend to sleep with a producer abi? What kick will she get from it? This girl is one of the most sought-after actresses by producers today. If the story was that she is a lesbian and threatened to leak the nudes if the girl did not sleep with her, it would be was to swallow. Screenshotswith chat interface is trash because I can easily change the name on my Whatsapp to RMD or Pete Edochie. Haterz wan tarnish this innocent little girl's name. 1 Like

Their business.... Oya my business kindly my signature

Beautiful nonsense

edlion57:

I don't like the attention nairaland is giving to this girl/lady....is getting too much..haba if na ur sister will u hate on her? For me I want this girl to go places is not abomination if her family enjoy from her success go girl may God bless you more if na ur sister will u hate on her?For me I want this girl to go places is not abomination if her family enjoy from her success go girl may God bless you more