|Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:56pm
A 14-foot snake found behind a woman's house in Thailand is seen regurgitating a huge lizard it swallowed moments before being recovered by rescuers.
The snake is believed to be a Burmese python, and was found by home owner Uraiwan Seksuk, 44, in Mueang Samut Songkhram, Central Thailand.
Ms Seksuk was busy hanging laundry when she noticed the snake slithering underneath a broken motor in her backyard.
She immediately called rescuers to help catch the reptile, which weighs approximately 44 pounds.
Video shows officers Sawang Benchait and Samut Songkhram taking a hammer to the concrete in the woman's backyard, breaking away piece by piece to reveal the large snake hiding underneath.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5103493/14-foot-python-regurgitates-lizard-horrifying-footage.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:56pm
Before releasing it back into the wild, rescuers were shocked to see the python slowly regurgitating what turned out to be a large Asia water monitor, or varanus salvator.
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 5:01pm
Snakes on rampant
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Totino: 5:03pm
Totino: huge indeed
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by fuckpro: 5:05pm
...hope they gleefully roast the python like the bush men of Nigeria
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Luckylife(m): 5:07pm
Wow
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Me77: 5:07pm
Explorers:
That's what a civilized person would do. Animals should have the right to live just as we humans.
6 Likes
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by ichommy(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 5:12pm
Totino:
Lol
Pele
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by BEENUEL: 5:17pm
Python x Monitor Lizard......
Front page: 1.2 odds
Lalasticlala view thread: 1.34
Lalasticlala mentioned over 7.5: 2.3 odds
No front page : 12.00 odds.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Totino: 5:17pm
Harbeyg09:Go and sin no more
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by shortgun(m): 5:19pm
I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Goahead(m): 5:21pm
Oh, gross!
"Graphic pictures" should be tagged on these photos...
Someone vomiting? Nasty!!
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by BEENUEL: 5:21pm
shortgun:
God is mysterious FAM
How your whitish fluids turns human is.... Magical
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:29pm
Two pepper soup meat according to Naija bush meat hunter.
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:33pm
shortgun:
That's the Python's doing, preys cannot struggle out on their own when swallowing them because of the teeth.
To vomit them, Pythons knows what to do.
5 Likes
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 5:33pm
This one nah double blessing for lala
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by rozay12345: 5:57pm
Nigerians have been proudly feasting on "baby monitor lizards", if "Nairaland hunters" see the monitor lizard, that would be an unprecedented feast.
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 6:02pm
The Python's so lucky it wasn't caught somewhere in osun state, Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by cyojunior1: 6:11pm
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by purem(m): 6:11pm
Omo see meat
Walahi dis meat go feed us 4 my area lyk 3 days
1 Like
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by cyojunior1: 6:12pm
thrillionaire:
and wu told u they do snakes too
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by ifex370(m): 6:12pm
Christmas came in early for lala...
This one na 2 in 1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Nelsizzy(m): 6:12pm
Snake and monitor lizard together. Lala ryt now
Modified:
Front page already
1 Like
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Olasco93: 6:12pm
This Snake and the Rat below is a perfect example between a fortunate Thailand Snake and an unfortunate Rat here in Nigeria
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 6:12pm
BEENUEL:place bet! No front page 12:00... Bet amount! 1 million
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by wunmi590(m): 6:12pm
Lala right now would be.
2 Likes
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by investwisely: 6:13pm
I know say e no fit be for Naija
1 Like
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Shaw007(m): 6:13pm
this snake is a greedy snake, see the big thing its swallowing
1 Like
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Nelsizzy(m): 6:14pm
Me77:See them awon ti Animal Rights Activist. So as a Nigerian, if you see a snake ur instinct will be to save it abi.
4 Likes
|Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by oshe11(m): 6:14pm
I can see Lala's 32
2 Likes
