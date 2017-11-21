₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,368 members, 3,925,902 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 06:56 PM

Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) (9360 Views)

Huge Earthquake Hits Buildings In Mexico, Killing Over 200 / The Moment The Trumps Saw The Obamas Off To Waiting Chopper After Swearing-In / Bizarre Photos Of New King Of Thai In Thailand... (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:56pm
A 14-foot snake found behind a woman's house in Thailand is seen regurgitating a huge lizard it swallowed moments before being recovered by rescuers.

The snake is believed to be a Burmese python, and was found by home owner Uraiwan Seksuk, 44, in Mueang Samut Songkhram, Central Thailand.

Ms Seksuk was busy hanging laundry when she noticed the snake slithering underneath a broken motor in her backyard.

She immediately called rescuers to help catch the reptile, which weighs approximately 44 pounds.


Video shows officers Sawang Benchait and Samut Songkhram taking a hammer to the concrete in the woman's backyard, breaking away piece by piece to reveal the large snake hiding underneath.






http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5103493/14-foot-python-regurgitates-lizard-horrifying-footage.html
Lalasticlala

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:56pm
Before releasing it back into the wild, rescuers were shocked to see the python slowly regurgitating what turned out to be a large Asia water monitor, or varanus salvator.

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 5:01pm
Snakes on rampant
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Totino: 5:03pm
Totino: huge indeed
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by fuckpro: 5:05pm
...hope they gleefully roast the python like the bush men of Nigeria
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Luckylife(m): 5:07pm
Wow
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Me77: 5:07pm
Explorers:
Before releasing it back into the wild , however, rescuers were shocked to see the python slowly regurgitating what turned out to be a large Asia water monitor, or varanus salvator.

That's what a civilized person would do. Animals should have the right to live just as we humans.

6 Likes

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by ichommy(m): 5:09pm
shocked
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 5:12pm
Totino:





Behave!!!!!!!!!!!

Lol
Pele
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by BEENUEL: 5:17pm
Python x Monitor Lizard......


Front page: 1.2 odds

Lalasticlala view thread: 1.34

Lalasticlala mentioned over 7.5: 2.3 odds

No front page : 12.00 odds.

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Totino: 5:17pm
Harbeyg09:

Lol Pele
Go and sin no more
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by shortgun(m): 5:19pm
I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Goahead(m): 5:21pm
Oh, gross!

"Graphic pictures" should be tagged on these photos...

Someone vomiting? Nasty!! undecided
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by BEENUEL: 5:21pm
shortgun:
I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.

God is mysterious FAM

How your whitish fluids turns human is.... Magical

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:29pm
Two pepper soup meat according to Naija bush meat hunter.
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:33pm
shortgun:
I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.


That's the Python's doing, preys cannot struggle out on their own when swallowing them because of the teeth.

To vomit them, Pythons knows what to do.

5 Likes

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 5:33pm
This one nah double blessing for lala grin grin grin
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by rozay12345: 5:57pm
Nigerians have been proudly feasting on "baby monitor lizards", if "Nairaland hunters" see the monitor lizard, that would be an unprecedented feast.
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 6:02pm
shocked
The Python's so lucky it wasn't caught somewhere in osun state, Nigeria grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by cyojunior1: 6:11pm
.
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by purem(m): 6:11pm
Omo see meat shocked


Walahi dis meat go feed us 4 my area lyk 3 days undecided wink

1 Like

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by cyojunior1: 6:12pm
thrillionaire:
shocked
The Python's so lucky it wasn't caught somewhere in osun state, Nigeria grin


and wu told u they do snakes too
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by ifex370(m): 6:12pm
Christmas came in early for lala...











This one na 2 in 1 grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Nelsizzy(m): 6:12pm
Snake and monitor lizard together. Lala ryt now tongue tongue tongue



Modified:
Front page already

1 Like

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Olasco93: 6:12pm
This Snake and the Rat below is a perfect example between a fortunate Thailand Snake and an unfortunate Rat here in Nigeria

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 6:12pm
BEENUEL:
Python x Monitor Lizard......


Front page: 1.2 odds

Lalasticlala view thread: 1.34

Lalasticlala mentioned over 7.5: 2.3 odds

No front page : 12.00 odds.
place bet! No front page 12:00... Bet amount! 1 million
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by wunmi590(m): 6:12pm
Lala right now would be.

2 Likes

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by investwisely: 6:13pm
I know say e no fit be for Naija

1 Like

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 6:13pm
hmm
Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Shaw007(m): 6:13pm
this snake is a greedy snake, see the big thing its swallowing

1 Like

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by Nelsizzy(m): 6:14pm
Me77:


That's what a civilized person would do. Animals should have the right to live just as we humans.
See them awon ti Animal Rights Activist. So as a Nigerian, if you see a snake ur instinct will be to save it abi.

4 Likes

Re: Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) by oshe11(m): 6:14pm
I can see Lala's 32grin

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Rebel Leader Nkunda Arrested In Rwanda / Big Trouble For Obama Nod / Irish Spend Most At Hotel Minibars - Survey

Viewing this topic: Shegzy8(m), tmx21(m), Freeman50(m), imwaya, Jigba(f), sauceEEP(m), kepal99(m), adeniyi3971(m), Maxymilliano(m), osywhite, akinsto4ever(m), lukfame(m), handsomeclouds(m), sinoprojects, willi926(m), chaidavese, sharaawy, joesir, phillio(m), Moris4(m), brightmac(m), MARQUIZ(m), Tmaniss, maballack(m), ozone0801(m), sammie90, tgmservice, WhoDeyThere(m), IamBoobs, rattlesnake(m), fippycbk(m), nwokolokingsley(m), STIdesyns(m), otis54(m), drtee247(m), sogodihno, DieBuhari, andybini(m), steric58(m), tiswell(m), awesomely, michaels5050, ubaobi, drololaaof, Patheos(m), 9japrof(m), Lanrelorry, greatnow, ahiarah, lordnammy(m), nuelsylves(m), SUPERPACK, Officialkplus(m), Mercykayy(m), sarcoma, Akinolasantos(m), meccuno, royalchallenge(m), justpeehay(m), HITdemUP, Rzq4, Gbengaodutona(m), Sirbobowen(m), laplace19(m), trigonometry, calebfm(m), olufemi247, ezelous, pilarnig(m), comradespade(m), rhino001, bandad, audition, Relixy2k, Jiouras(m), Eldavido1, Zaha(m), PqsMike, slimpoet11(m), Kasich(m), daremplus(m), leighcon(m), adoonyx(m), pswankyemtb(m), edupedia, DaFlash, zachanalysis, Efewestern, Akeem1759, onitemitope(m), sanusikebbe(m), larion, Laolu97(m), Amungwele, monechuks, Iyaomolere4(m), Dayocold001, realisticwise, osato45, Phillfree(m), Deflorence, Nani4all(m), pweeryambre, hcupid(m), childrenday15(m), rottennaija(m), gayman99, Macnnoli4(m), Sall(m), def111(m), austino677(m), omans14(m), tolextony(m), Rencent(m), jofatek9200(m), tommylee(m), princepet, zulex880, Izuogu1(m), diogenes, holutee(m), tolase220(m), TheCabal, ErnyyBobo, desire222(f), preciousmaro, chiboyo(m), wisestman(m), Themaths(m), muderkid(m), DrElixir(m), Agbele1(m) and 184 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.