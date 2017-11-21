Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Moment A Python Regurgitates Huge Monitor Lizard In Thailand(Photos) (9360 Views)

The snake is believed to be a Burmese python, and was found by home owner Uraiwan Seksuk, 44, in Mueang Samut Songkhram, Central Thailand.



Ms Seksuk was busy hanging laundry when she noticed the snake slithering underneath a broken motor in her backyard.



She immediately called rescuers to help catch the reptile, which weighs approximately 44 pounds.





Video shows officers Sawang Benchait and Samut Songkhram taking a hammer to the concrete in the woman's backyard, breaking away piece by piece to reveal the large snake hiding underneath.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5103493/14-foot-python-regurgitates-lizard-horrifying-footage.html

Before releasing it back into the wild, rescuers were shocked to see the python slowly regurgitating what turned out to be a large Asia water monitor, or varanus salvator.

Snakes on rampant

Totino: huge indeed

...hope they gleefully roast the python like the bush men of Nigeria

Explorers:

Before releasing it back into the wild , however, rescuers were shocked to see the python slowly regurgitating what turned out to be a large Asia water monitor, or varanus salvator.

That's what a civilized person would do. Animals should have the right to live just as we humans. That's what a civilized person would do. Animals should have the right to live just as we humans. 6 Likes

Totino:











Behave!!!!!!!!!!!

Pele LolPele

Python x Monitor Lizard......





Front page: 1.2 odds



Lalasticlala view thread: 1.34



Lalasticlala mentioned over 7.5: 2.3 odds



No front page : 12.00 odds. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Harbeyg09:



Lol Pele Go and sin no more Go and sin no more

I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.





"Graphic pictures" should be tagged on these photos...



Someone vomiting? Nasty!! Oh, gross!"Graphic pictures" should be tagged on these photos...Someone vomiting? Nasty!!

shortgun:

I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.

God is mysterious FAM



How your whitish fluids turns human is.... Magical God is mysterious FAMHow your whitish fluids turns human is.... Magical 4 Likes 2 Shares

Two pepper soup meat according to Naija bush meat hunter.

shortgun:

I tot Python teeth are curved backwards how on earth was this Python able to regurgitate that large meal without harming itself.



That's the Python's doing, preys cannot struggle out on their own when swallowing them because of the teeth.



To vomit them, Pythons knows what to do. That's the Python's doing, preys cannot struggle out on their own when swallowing them because of the teeth.To vomit them, Pythons knows what to do. 5 Likes

This one nah double blessing for lala

Nigerians have been proudly feasting on "baby monitor lizards", if "Nairaland hunters" see the monitor lizard, that would be an unprecedented feast.



The Python's so lucky it wasn't caught somewhere in osun state, Nigeria The Python's so lucky it wasn't caught somewhere in osun state, Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Omo see meat





Walahi dis meat go feed us 4 my area lyk 3 days Walahi dis meat go feed us 4 my area lyk 3 days 1 Like

thrillionaire:



The Python's so lucky it wasn't caught somewhere in osun state, Nigeria



and wu told u they do snakes too and wu told u they do snakes too

























This one na 2 in 1 Christmas came in early for lala...This one na 2 in 1 3 Likes 1 Share









Modified:

Front page already Snake and monitor lizard together. Lala ryt nowModified:Front page already 1 Like

This Snake and the Rat below is a perfect example between a fortunate Thailand Snake and an unfortunate Rat here in Nigeria

BEENUEL:

Python x Monitor Lizard......





Front page: 1.2 odds



Lalasticlala view thread: 1.34



Lalasticlala mentioned over 7.5: 2.3 odds



No front page : 12.00 odds. place bet! No front page 12:00... Bet amount! 1 million place bet! No front page 12:00... Bet amount! 1 million

Lala right now would be. 2 Likes

I know say e no fit be for Naija 1 Like

this snake is a greedy snake, see the big thing its swallowing 1 Like

Me77:





That's what a civilized person would do. Animals should have the right to live just as we humans. See them awon ti Animal Rights Activist. So as a Nigerian, if you see a snake ur instinct will be to save it abi. See them awon ti Animal Rights Activist. So as a Nigerian, if you see a snake ur instinct will be to save it abi. 4 Likes