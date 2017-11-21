₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by fingard02k(m): 5:18pm
A Keke operator in PortHarcourt has been killed by a stray bullet from Armed Robbers and Police shootout.
The young Keke Driver who hails from Ebonyi State met his untimely death when a stray bullet hit him after eating from fast food restaurant.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by fingard02k(m): 5:19pm
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by wagzyl: 6:13pm
Shattered dreams... Bad news everywhere. RIP to the dead. May we find our way to God's saving grace and help in our last moments.... May God also comfort his loved ones and provide for those who depend on him.
First ever FTC... Not worth celebrating.... May our lives not be cut short. Amen.
2 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by ekems2017(f): 6:13pm
Hmmm I wonder where and how we got it all wrong in this country.
Rip. May God grant you eternal rest.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by josielewa(m): 6:13pm
chai...rivers again...life don tire person for diz naija..na so so death everywhere....na wa oo....may his soul rip....he is just managing his life jejely oo...dis life sef...
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by bidemz(m): 6:13pm
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by xavier0327(f): 6:13pm
Na wa o
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by MaryBenn(f): 6:13pm
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by wiloy2k8(m): 6:14pm
ohhhh
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by vastolord4(m): 6:14pm
God save us from these people.. rip young man
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by DrDeji20(m): 6:14pm
RIP
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by OBIGS: 6:14pm
Rivers state aka rivers of blood. nawa ooo... The rate at which people are being killed in rivers state is alarming. Woke woke woke do something. RIP to the dead
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:15pm
Sad, rest in peace
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by segebase(m): 6:17pm
so SAd..rip.....but bubu y
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by Mexbeejayx: 6:17pm
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by rassyk15(m): 6:18pm
]So unfortunate, may God rest his soul
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by DoubleObee(m): 6:19pm
Chai!
Eya upon all the things wey we immigrant dey pass through for this rivers.
My fellow Ebonyian Rest in Peace. ;(
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by Kylekent59: 6:19pm
We are Nigerians and we know ourselves and what is happening in our country.
Let the voting begin
Click like if you think the stray bullet was from the police,
Click share if you think the stray bullet was from the robbers.
3 Likes
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by Houseofglam7(f): 6:19pm
Na wa o!
Death get mind find person go where him dey chop sef!
May we not die untimely
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by STDAVID32: 6:21pm
Rivers This... Rivers That... jst down wit dis Rivers of Blood jawe Rivers This... Rivers That... jst down wit dis Rivers of Blood jawe
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by cashlurd(m): 6:21pm
The NPF has succeeded in tarnishing any atom of respect or trust or a sense of security y those they are meant to protect. Everyday the Nigerian Political this and that.... No good news has ever come from their corner.
They molest, intimidate, terrorise, maim and frustrate the people they are constitutionally supposed to protect.
May God protect us from this evil called the NPF.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by wrestleman: 6:21pm
And a fool will say that IPOB Is the cause of the killings in biafraland
RIP bro
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by investwisely: 6:21pm
WHY? WHY ALL THIS?
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by Uziyl(m): 6:21pm
rivers state n stray bullet na 5&6 RIP
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by ceda99: 6:21pm
Always rivers
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by vicfajeze(m): 6:23pm
Always RIVERS!!!
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 6:24pm
Sad
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by Jerrypolo(m): 6:24pm
Kylekent59:
Are you alright?.
1 Like
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by free2ryhme: 6:25pm
fingard02k:
Akoba adaba olurun ma je ka ri.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by otokx(m): 6:27pm
Armed robbery is on the increase in Port Harcourt, they robbed yesterday evening at Psychiatric road, shop by shop up till obi wali and no police was in sight.
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by PSVITA: 6:28pm
RIVERS AGAIN!!!
|Re: Stray Bullet From Police & Armed Robbers Kills Keke Driver In Rivers (Graphic) by phranq30(m): 6:32pm
Ah swear, this Naijiriya taya me
