The young Keke Driver who hails from Ebonyi State met his untimely death when a stray bullet hit him after eating from fast food restaurant.





http://www.enzyhub.com/stray-bullet-from-police-armed-robbers-kills-keke-driver-in-portharcourt-graphic-image/ A Keke operator in PortHarcourt has been killed by a stray bullet from Armed Robbers and Police shootout.The young Keke Driver who hails from Ebonyi State met his untimely death when a stray bullet hit him after eating from fast food restaurant.

Shattered dreams... Bad news everywhere. RIP to the dead. May we find our way to God's saving grace and help in our last moments.... May God also comfort his loved ones and provide for those who depend on him.



First ever FTC... Not worth celebrating.... May our lives not be cut short. Amen. 2 Likes

Hmmm I wonder where and how we got it all wrong in this country.

Rip. May God grant you eternal rest.

chai...rivers again...life don tire person for diz naija..na so so death everywhere....na wa oo....may his soul rip....he is just managing his life jejely oo...dis life sef...

rip young man God save us from these people..rip young man 2 Likes 1 Share

Rivers state aka rivers of blood. nawa ooo... The rate at which people are being killed in rivers state is alarming. Woke woke woke do something. RIP to the dead

Sad, rest in peace

so SAd..rip.....but bubu y

]So unfortunate, may God rest his soul





Eya upon all the things wey we immigrant dey pass through for this rivers.



We are Nigerians and we know ourselves and what is happening in our country.



Let the voting begin



Click like if you think the stray bullet was from the police,



Click share if you think the stray bullet was from the robbers. 3 Likes

Death get mind find person go where him dey chop sef!





May we not die untimely

Rivers This... Rivers That... jst down wit dis Rivers of Blood jawe Rivers This... Rivers That... jst down wit dis Rivers of Blood jaweRivers This... Rivers That... jst down wit dis Rivers of Blood jawe

The NPF has succeeded in tarnishing any atom of respect or trust or a sense of security y those they are meant to protect. Everyday the Nigerian Political this and that.... No good news has ever come from their corner.



They molest, intimidate, terrorise, maim and frustrate the people they are constitutionally supposed to protect.



May God protect us from this evil called the NPF.





And a fool will say that IPOB Is the cause of the killings in biafralandRIP bro

WHY? WHY ALL THIS?

rivers state n stray bullet na 5&6 RIP

Always rivers

Always RIVERS!!!

Are you alright?. Are you alright?. 1 Like

fingard02k:

Akoba adaba olurun ma je ka ri. Akoba adaba olurun ma je ka ri.

Armed robbery is on the increase in Port Harcourt, they robbed yesterday evening at Psychiatric road, shop by shop up till obi wali and no police was in sight.

RIVERS AGAIN!!!