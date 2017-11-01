₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors.
|"I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by KingstonDome: 6:24pm
News broke out some hours ago that Tiwa Savage was pregnant by Linda Ikeji but Tiwa Savage has shut down any rumor about her being pregnant.
From what Kingston Dome got via her Instagram page, she said with an harsh tag that she thought Linda Ikejis Blog (LIB) was a reputable blog.
See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/i-am-not-pregnant-tiwa-savage-says-as.html?m=1
Lalasticlala
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by ijebuloaded(m): 6:27pm
Rumour Everywhere
In Other News "Don jazzy Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Statement On Getting Pregnant Again – Photos"
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by I124U: 6:28pm
Abeg no go drown ur 4month old pikin unto you want know if he sabi swim o
1 Like
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by KingstonDome: 6:37pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by Khd95(m): 6:37pm
On or before nine moment fowl nyash go show
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by segebase(m): 6:46pm
b
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by fecta: 6:46pm
Bloggers ehh, she only took a picture after consuming 4 wraps of fufu and you said she is pregnant SMH.
1 Like
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by Ericaikince(m): 6:46pm
Then Don jazzy was high on cheap drugs
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by BruncleZuma: 6:47pm
It's too early abeg...
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by free2ryhme: 6:47pm
KingstonDome:
she has come out to confess
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:47pm
Better me and my first wife Ibkayee have decided to have just 1 kid, Tiwa should be like us
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by kennygee(f): 6:47pm
Awon womb watchers and womb monitors, nothing here for una o.
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by calebfm(m): 6:48pm
who her pregnancy epp
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by merit455(m): 6:48pm
Linda with rumor,aunty.....pls marry and let people rumor about u too.
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by LuvU2(f): 6:48pm
Good news for donjazzy lol
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by kay29000(m): 6:48pm
Hmm! Maybe she doesn't want the news out there. It can jinx her pregnancy.
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by LesbianBoy(m): 6:48pm
Billionaires won't be plenty in this generation
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by Mexbeejayx: 6:49pm
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by MaryBenn(f): 6:49pm
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by JOHNSONSOLAFUNMI: 6:50pm
Olamide said more than this
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by LesbianBoy(m): 6:50pm
LuvU2:
Anytime I see your moniker I keep remembering what that nairalander said in one thread.
That you look like "Painted yam"
Jesu!
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by chrisxxx(m): 6:50pm
We will believe only when you display your test result. Linda had other stories why this? Smoke and fire!
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by Hivazinc: 6:50pm
Must she advertise her pregnancy
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by Beehshorp(m): 6:50pm
E be like say na Linda ikeji give you Belle, that girl cannot just mind her business, wizkid go soon change am for am.. Make person no tell me say na money she dey find oo, because you can be a blogger and still speak the truth... Dasukigate fall on her
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by jurgyvideos: 6:51pm
Ok
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by aragon4realz(m): 6:51pm
pls you guys should free celebs...
anyways sale and also buy movies, event tickets at www.ticketlander.com
|Re: "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. by PetrePan(m): 6:52pm
You mean d it's loading?
(0) (Reply)
