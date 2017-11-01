Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Am Not Pregnant" Tiwa Savage Says As She Shuts Down Rumors. (1207 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





From what Kingston Dome got via her Instagram page, she said with an harsh tag that she thought Linda Ikejis Blog (LIB) was a reputable blog.



See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below,



www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/i-am-not-pregnant-tiwa-savage-says-as.html?m=1



Lalasticlala News broke out some hours ago that Tiwa Savage was pregnant by Linda Ikeji but Tiwa Savage has shut down any rumor about her being pregnant.From what Kingston Dome got via her Instagram page, she said with an harsh tag that she thought Linda Ikejis Blog (LIB) was a reputable blog.See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below,Lalasticlala

Abeg no go drown ur 4month old pikin unto you want know if he sabi swim o 1 Like

Lalasticlala

On or before nine moment fowl nyash go show

b

Bloggers ehh, she only took a picture after consuming 4 wraps of fufu and you said she is pregnant SMH. 1 Like

Then Don jazzy was high on cheap drugs









It's too early abeg...

KingstonDome:

News broke out some hours ago that Tiwa Savage was pregnant by Linda Ikeji but Tiwa Savage has shut down any rumor about her being pregnant.



From what Kingston Dome got via her Instagram page, she said with an harsh tag that she thought Linda Ikejis Blog (LIB) was a reputable blog.



See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below,



www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/i-am-not-pregnant-tiwa-savage-says-as.html?m=1



Lalasticlala







she has come out to confess she has come out to confess

Better me and my first wife Ibkayee have decided to have just 1 kid, Tiwa should be like us

Awon womb watchers and womb monitors, nothing here for una o.

who her pregnancy epp

Linda with rumor,aunty.....pls marry and let people rumor about u too.

Good news for donjazzy lol

Hmm! Maybe she doesn't want the news out there. It can jinx her pregnancy.

Billionaires won't be plenty in this generation

Olamide said more than this

LuvU2:

Good news for donjazzy lol

Anytime I see your moniker I keep remembering what that nairalander said in one thread.



That you look like "Painted yam"



Jesu! Anytime I see your moniker I keep remembering what that nairalander said in one thread.That you look like "Painted yam"Jesu!

We will believe only when you display your test result. Linda had other stories why this? Smoke and fire!

Must she advertise her pregnancy

E be like say na Linda ikeji give you Belle, that girl cannot just mind her business, wizkid go soon change am for am.. Make person no tell me say na money she dey find oo, because you can be a blogger and still speak the truth... Dasukigate fall on her

Ok





anyways sale and also buy movies, event tickets at pls you guys should free celebs...anyways sale and also buy movies, event tickets at www.ticketlander.com