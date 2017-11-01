Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arraign Fulani Herdsman In Makurdi Court (Photos) (8615 Views)

A Makurdi chief magistrate court presided by Justice Isaac Ajim today remands a Fulani herdsman for open grazing, criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms.



When the case was mentioned, the Prosecutor Asp Imo Edward told the court that on the 2nd November, 2017 at about 0730hrs, the DPO Logo Division received a distress call from the unit commander Police mobile force 13 squadron on special duty at Ayilamo that some Fulani herdsmen stormed Azege village shot and killed one Ortse Kwaghdoo aged 40yrs and also shot one Mr. Akaa Hingir in the chest and he sustained serious injury.



He said during Police investigation, one Mallam. Gambo Ibrahim Mohammad was arrested and a locally made pistol was recovered from him.



The prosecutor informed the court that Mallam Gambo committed an offence under section 97,248,222 of the penal code Law of Benue State and section 19(7) of the Anti Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment law of Benue State 2017 punishable under section 3(1) of the robbery and firearms act.



No plea was taken on want of jurisdiction



The accused was remanded at the Federal Prison and the case adjourned to February 9th, 2018 for further mentioning.



It would be recalled that the Anti Open Grazing prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was signed by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on the May 22nd, 2017 but went into effect on November 1st, 2017.



Mallam Gambo who committed the offence on the November 2nd, 2017 is the first offender since the law came into effect.



When contacted, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barr Micheal GUSA said the law is made to protect both herdsmen and farmers and it would not spell anyone who breaks it. He urged the public to report trespasses to security agencies and the Livestock Guards and warns against people taking laws into their hands.

Gusa commends security forces for a job well done.





http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/11/police-arraigns-fulani-herdsman-for.html?m=1

This is just the beginning. Let's go there... 19 Likes 2 Shares

tellmoon:

This is just the beginning. Let's go there... I expect Kwankwaso to mobilize funds for his bail and their commander in chief to order the IGP to call the Logo DPO to order and the DPO in turn causes the prosecuting police officer not to appear in court on adjourned dates and the case subsequently struck out for "lack of diligent prosecution".

Fulani herdsmen seem to have a seperate law,above all other Nigerian criminal justice laws since 2015. I expect Kwankwaso to mobilize funds for his bail and their commander in chief to order the IGP to call the Logo DPO to order and the DPO in turn causes the prosecuting police officer not to appear in court on adjourned dates and the case subsequently struck out for "lack of diligent prosecution".Fulani herdsmen seem to have a seperate law,above all other Nigerian criminal justice laws since 2015. 19 Likes 1 Share

They should hang him to death, before Buhari calls for his release. 21 Likes 3 Shares

He will Surely Go to jail



Lemme Tell u, Fulani are Cowards.



Dey Attack u from d Bck, They Can't Face an organized local Militia Equally Armed, Ask dem abt d Mambila Experience. 7 Likes 1 Share

dadavivo:

They should hang him to death, before Buhari calls for his release. very good very good 1 Like

Fulani no dey stay long for prison oo.... incase y'all Don know, now una know 7 Likes

Isokowadoo:

He will Surely Go to jail



Lemme Tell u, Fulani are Cowards.



Dey Attack u from d Bck, They Can't Face an organized local Militia Equally Armed, Ask dem abt d Mambila Experience.



He won't stay in for long He won't stay in for long 2 Likes





"The accused was remanded at the Federal Prison and the case adjourned to February 9th, 2018 for further mentioning."

- Federal prison not State prison indeed

- So that Buhari can intervene Buhari would intervene...."The accused was remanded at the Federal Prison and the case adjourned to February 9th, 2018 for further mentioning."- Federal prison not State prison indeed- So that Buhari can intervene 7 Likes

tellmoon:

This is just the beginning. Let's go there... When yiu get there lemme know how e be.. When yiu get there lemme know how e be..

Are they Nigerians, if not, Nigeria needs to work with their countries of origin to curtail their migration in non-Fulani lands. 1 Like

Keneking:

Buhari would intervene He doesn't need to intervene He doesn't need to intervene

Police Don turn bloggers



Are they celebrities

Let see the end of this story

Good, just hope orders from above won't set him free 1 Like

Fayose on the move

Nigeria is still a shithole. Delaying justice after the foolani have killed someone already?Nigeria is still a shithole. 1 Like













oya make them send am go jail sharparly 1 Like

Aboki mentality. 2 Likes

Very good.....were are the pirates of Allah hope they learn

The Magistrate is very nice guy, his case will be heard in February 9, and he will be in the prison from now November to February. 3 good months.

Isokowadoo:

He will Surely Go to jail



Lemme Tell u, Fulani are Cowards.



Dey Attack u from d Bck, They Can't Face an organized local Militia Equally Armed, Ask dem abt d Mambila Experience.





Is Kanu a coward? He ran from battle. Is Kanu a coward? He ran from battle.

Kwankwaso will sooon arrive Benue state to free him as usual.. Our president in waiting.. 1 Like

Jailed him already and throw the keys to River Niger





I have come to understand that equating Nigeria to Animals without being specific is a great insult to animals who had formed and who has a well organized system of Government with a working Castes or social classes.



For Instance: Termites



Winged female and male Termites will continue to fly around until they have grown and decide to make babes. The very moment they Met, they will loose their wings and come down to establish their Colony.



You can not establish a Colony without attaining a particular quality or Age. The couple will be Called a Queen and a King respectively. In the colony, they will start to make babies and the babies will grow taking up their Roles.



The Colony Castes are divided into three, Thats; The Queen and the king(Executives) Proletariat (Workers) and The Soldiers.



Their functions are categorically stipulated, the Executives are the head, the workers are in charge of building and expanding the colony, whereas, the Soldiers protect the Colony against external aggression..





Now, look clearly and tell me, if is not an insult to Compare Nigeria with Termites Colony.





Nigeria, a Country, that the head is Certificateless and without any good leadership quality. A country that cannot provide jobs for her willing workers. A country that uses her Soldiers to kill her citizens instead of protecting them against external aggression.



Please, if you're equating Nigeria with Animals, be specific bcz it will be an insult to some Animals I have come to understand that equating Nigeria to Animals without being specific is a great insult to animals who had formed and who has a well organized system of Government with a working Castes or social classes.For Instance: TermitesWinged female and male Termites will continue to fly around until they have grown and decide to make babes. The very moment they Met, they will loose their wings and come down to establish their Colony.You can not establish a Colony without attaining a particular quality or Age. The couple will be Called a Queen and a King respectively. In the colony, they will start to make babies and the babies will grow taking up their Roles.The Colony Castes are divided into three, Thats; The Queen and the king(Executives) Proletariat (Workers) and The Soldiers.Their functions are categorically stipulated, the Executives are the head, the workers are in charge of building and expanding the colony, whereas, the Soldiers protect the Colony against external aggression..Now, look clearly and tell me, if is not an insult to Compare Nigeria with Termites Colony.Nigeria, a Country, that the head is Certificateless and without any good leadership quality. A country that cannot provide jobs for her willing workers. A country that uses her Soldiers to kill her citizens instead of protecting them against external aggression.Please, if you're equating Nigeria with Animals, be specific bcz it will be an insult to some Animals 2 Likes