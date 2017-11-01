Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Okada Man Who Raises False Alarm Over Missing Joystick For Free Sex Arested.PICS (16693 Views)

The rider, whose name was given as Okechukwu Desmond, allegedly picked a young lady whose name was not disclosed at Apple Junction, Festac, around 9:00 p.m. yesterday.



Midway into the journey, Okechukwu raised alarm that his passenger lady has taken his manhood.



It took the speedy intervention of the Rapid Response Squad to save the lady from an angry mob who had converged at the scene from lyching the young lady for using charm to take the manhood of the okada rider.



The RRS team thereafter transferred the case to the nearest police station in Festac , where it was discovered that the supposed victim had recently reported a similar case of a missing manhood at the station.



On further interrogation, the okada rider confessed to the police about his habit of getting cheap sex from unsuspecting ladies that patronise him by raising false alarm that they have stolen his manhood.



Sources recalled that Okechukwu had once reported in the same station similar incident where he demanded he be put up with a commercial sex worker to test whether his manhood was still functioning.



After his confession, Okechukwu disclosed that nothing was wrong with his manhood and that all he wanted was free sex.



Efforts to get him to disclosed how many ladies he has done it for proved abortive as investigator disclosed the case was still under investigation.



While the lady was allowed to go after offering statement to the police, the rider was taken into custody at Base 44, Festac Police Station for further investigation into the case.



It could not be ascertained if he would be charged to court..



It can only happen in a country where colonial scam called religion is upheld with high esteem.



Meanwhile....



I have come to understand that equating Nigeria to Animals without being specific is a great insult to animals who had formed and who has a well organized system of Government with a working Castes or social classes.



For Instance: Termites



Winged female and male Termites will continue to fly around until they have grown and decide to make babes. The very moment they Met, they will loose their wings and come down to establish their Colony.



You can not establish a Colony without attaining a particular quality or Age. The couple will be Called a Queen and a King respectively. In the colony, they will start to make babies and the babies will grow taking up their Roles.



The Colony Castes are divided into three, Thats; The Queen and the king(Executives) Proletariat (Workers) and The Soldiers.



Their functions are categorically stipulated, the Executives are the head, the workers are in charge of building and expanding the colony, whereas, the Soldiers protect the Colony against external aggression..





Now, look clearly and tell me, if is not an insult to Compare Nigeria with Termites Colony.





Nigeria, a Country, that the head is Certificateless and without any good leadership quality. A country that cannot provide jobs for her willing workers. A country that uses her Soldiers to kill her citizens instead of protecting them against external aggression.



What kind of people inhabit this space called Nigeria sef 12 Likes

FarahAideed:

What kind of people inhabit this space called Nigeria sef



Good question.



What if they have killed the innocent girl.





That guy should be shot for putting someone's life @ harm's way. Good question.What if they have killed the innocent girl.That guy should be shot for putting someone's life @ harm's way. 41 Likes 1 Share

See em face, all these because of pussy? Anyway ur cup don full. He goat! 8 Likes 1 Share









Brethren, what shall i say unto this thing?





Na wa!





This is truly the end time, many shall indeed give themselves to seducing spirits and the love of many shall wax cold.





That man is a swine,

shame on him! Brethren, what shall i say unto this thing?Na wa!This is truly the end time, many shall indeed give themselves to seducing spirits and the love of many shall wax cold.That man is a swine,shame on him! 1 Like

Nigerians and free of charge 2 Likes





Okechukwu

Na their work. Na their work. 9 Likes





Billionaire Okada rider He’s amongst the dullards claiming to have developed Lagos.Billionaire Okada rider 23 Likes 2 Shares

I can't believe people actually believe this missing dick crap. 2 Likes

Actually blame the fools although seemingly educated believe In the theory of of missing joystick because it's their below IQ beliefs that propagate this unconfirmed fallacy 1 Like 1 Share

Ndi Ofe Onugbu 3 Likes

Till today i still don't understand how this Missing joystick of a thing works 3 Likes

Like if u came to read comments lyk me

Konji na bastard 1 Like 1 Share

wetin man neva see.... wetin man neva see....

See as d bastaard wan put another person for trouble..

What if d mob don kill d girl?

Nigerians sef no dey investigate before dem put hand for matter,na like so dem for kill d girl untop false accusation?

Nawa o..





The fool should be castrated and charged for attempted murder.

Baastard!! 3 Likes

Okechukwu Desmond





The poster below me must be from The Gambia I am proud to be a developer 14 Likes

Nigerians are stupid

Awon developers. U wan develop kpetus join 6 Likes 2 Shares

Very stupid guy

He should be locked up for one year so he won’t even think of having sex 3 Likes

So Okada man no fit arrange 500 Nara to go shine...na wa o 1 Like

He needs where to test his microphone for free

Omo ale, eleri palabapalaba,mo ti mo pe omo ajokuta ma mumi lo maa je, awon omo irankiran 2 Likes

.I am just here wondering why we can eat beans with plantain and not beans with banana

Free sex Lol 1 Like