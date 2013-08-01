Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination (5291 Views)

The examination which took place on October 14 2017, was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT), to qualify the successful teachers to register as professional educators and be licensed with the council.



Mr Gbolahan Enilolobo, coordinator of the TRCN council in Lagos State, made this announcement on Monday, adding that the teachers' failure could be attributed to their inability to use the computer.

Enilolobo said the unsuccessful teachers will have to re-register for the examination, and will be disqualified after three consecutive failures.



He said: “The failure of the teachers is due to their inability to use the computer; especially as it the first time they are using CBT for the examination.

“About three of the teachers exited without even completing the examination, indicating their being unfamiliar with the system at all. Those that failed will have to re-sit the examination.



“But if failure occurs consecutively for three times, it means automatic disqualification, and such teacher cannot be licensed.”

In terms of the qualifications of participants, One (1) Ph.D holder, thirty (30) Masters degree holders, two hundred and eighty-two (282) First degree holders and ninety-nine (99) holders of National Certificate of Education (NCE) took the exams, adding that nine teachers out of 30 the master’s degree holders that sat for the examination failed.



257 out of the 282 first degree holder passed, while 82 passed out of the 99 NCE holders.



The solitary PhD teacher passed the examination.

Enilolobo stated the teachers were the maiden set to write the examination and as such, were a bit disadvantaged as there were no past questions to enable them familiarise with the national benchmark of the examination. He further advised teachers to "align themselves with computer so as to reduce the number of failures, and familiarize themselves with materials can be gotten from bookshops."



wish I can see my jss3 intro tech teacher take such exam, he is dumb as Bleep but want us to know intro tech more than him. how can u give what u don't have.



as if dat is not enough, he still beat us anytime his wife deny him sex at home

Something is happening. Elrufai has opened other governors eyes 1 Like

It's a good development



When the council members can't answer the said questions



it is finish.



wish I can see my jss3 intro tech teacher take such exam, he is dumb as Bleep but want us to know intro tech more than him. how can u give what u don't have.



Guy no kill me wit laff abeg

why wont they fail...they only bask in the euphoria of past knowledge, they dont learn new things except buying foodstuff and sharing it among themselves in the staffroom 8 Likes

Nigeria's educational system is a miasma of quackery, incompetence and unprecedented mediocrity.



From Primary schools to the ivory towers, it's a tale of woe. If you want to write a bestseller on How Not to Run a Country, come to Nigeria. Enough materials abound. 1 Like 2 Shares

Nigeria's educational system is a miasma of quackery, incompetence and unprecedented mediocrity.



From Primary schools to the ivory towers, it's a tale of woe. If you want to write a bestseller on How Not to Run a Country, come to Nigeria. Enough materials abound.









Average compared to their counterpart in Kaduna state. Other states will now start conducting.

This is not a Pry.4 Exam or even JAMB. It is a professional Exam to get a license as a practising teacher. I don't see any problem here only if you know the number of accountants that fail ICAN yearly or Law graduates that fail Law School Exams.

People should read well.... , they failed the exams that will qualify them to be a Professional teacher, its like writing ICAN and fail...

it is finish.



wish I can see my jss3 intro tech teacher take such exam, he is dumb as Bleep but want us to know intro tech more than him. how can u give what u don't have.



as if dat is not enough, he still beat us anytime his wife deny him sex at home

Can you tell me how you got to know he was denied sex by his wife, were you there?

Most don't know how to use computers, so I ain't surprised. The CBT test would have been like they were asked to perform magic. Lol!

dindinrin...tribalism has eaten deep into your brain

Something is happening. Elrufai has opened other governors eyes

The real thing to happen will be regular recruitment of professional teachers every year instead of sending hapless NYSC corpers to teach children thereby creating UNEMPLOYMENT and stealing our commonwealth.

Apart from ensuring all children are enrolled freely in government schools that are well built and equipped with libraries and laboratories.



At a time when knowledge acquisition in other climes is getting increasingly sophisticated, the same cannot be said to be the case in most parts of the country.



While the much-touted leaders of tomorrow in some states attend classes in ad-hoc environments including under trees, unsafe environment and sundry locations, Lagos State, many say should never be found in the company of such needy states.



But that is not the case. As a matter of fact, students in some schools in the state are taught while sitting on bare floors, while classrooms in some schools across the state are without roof, sundry fittings and devoid of requisite learning aides



Oshodi Nursery and Primary School, Oshodi, which has been in deplorable condition for a very long time is a classic example of this sad story.Located only a few kilometres away from Bolade Bus Stop, along Oshodi/Agege Motor Road, the school, which has up to four buildings within the premises, sees pupils scampering for safety anytime it rains, even as the learning process also has to be halted at such times.

This explains why parents and concerned residents of the area are urging the state government to come to their aid, by rehabilitating the school, and providing an enabling environment for the pupils to learn, in consonant with their rights to attend school in conducive environments.



The pathetic condition of the school first attracted the attention of The Guardian Newspaper, which carried a report to that effect in The Guardian on Sunday edition of February 7th, 2016. Ever since that publication, nothing has been done to improve the fortunes of the school.



This gross neglect suffered by the school, has provided a leeway for miscreants in the area to sneak in for regular Indian Hemp smoking sessions. They sometimes defecate in the open classrooms, thereby compounding an already bad situation.



When The Guardian visited the school last week, over 20 classrooms are without roof, just as empty plastic bottles and empty sachets of water jostled for space.



Some of the residents who spoke to The Guardian said they have on several occasions written letters informing the state government about deplorable state of the school, and the need to rehabilitate it, but without any positive response.



They said because of the ugly condition of the school, most of them had to relocate their children to other schools, adding that only indigent students still attend the school.



One of the residents Mr. Edwin Mathew, said parents of the pupils have raised the issue of renovation on several occasions with the school management during Parents Teacher Association (PTA) meeting, but nobody is saying anything about it.



Mathew said: “This school has been in this form for a very long time and nobody is saying anything about it. We have written letters to government but there have been no responses. We feel government has forgotten this school, and some parents have taken their children to private schools. Only a few parents still bring their children to this school because the school has been abandoned.



“I want to use this opportunity to beg the state government to come to our aid because our children are our investment so, we would not like to play with their future.”



A parent, Mrs. Kafayat Dada, said she personally wrote several letters, but when nobody responded, she visited the Ministry of Education in Alausa to inform them of condition of the school, but nothing has been done till date.



Dada said: “I have been to places to find out why the school has been abandoned, along with other parents because we suspected that government must have awarded contract for the rehabilitation of the school buildings. We found out that the contract has not been awarded, but I want to use this opportunity to ask Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to come and rehabilitate the school for our children. We are not happy with the terrible condition of the school because it is an eyesore. Our children have right to school in a conducive environment like other children in the state.”



Secretary, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board Oshodi/Isolo Local Council, Lekan Alausa Adekoya, explained that it was rainstorm that removed the roofs of the buildings in September 2014, and ever since the school management has written several letters to the state government, through the State Primary Education Board (SPEB), to rehabilitate the school, but nothing has been done.



He called on the state government to take the school building as a priority project, and rehabilitate it. He said: “As you can see, it is an eyesore and we do not like the situation. I feel one day it would be the turn of the school to be renovated because I believe government has not forgotten the school.



“One non-governmental organisation promised that it would rehabilitate the school for us in 2016, but because of the economic recession, the group apologised it would no longer happen. It is a project that would take millions of naira, so, there is nothing we can do on our own other than to write letters to government, which we did on several occasions. I know very soon by God’s grace something would be done because it is a public school and the children have right to stay and learn in a conducive environment.

“We try our best to see that the situation of the school does not affect the learning process. We thank God that we are in dry season because whenever it rains, the learning process is affected because of the open roof.



“Government should intervene in this matter. I know that government has other projects to handle, but it should make this school a priority project.”



Responding to the use of the school by miscreants and hoodlums for binging, he said, “We have arrested some of them before with the help of the police. We discovered that it was some children of some landlords in the area, including some tenants and traders in Oshodi market that litter the school environment.”











The real thing to happen will be regular recruitment of professional teachers every year instead of sending hapless NYSC corpers to teach children thereby creating UNEMPLOYMENT and stealing our commonwealth. Apart from ensuring all children are enrolled freely in government schools that are well built and equipped with libraries and laboratories.

Not surprised.



We all know hydraulic soup causes depletion of brain cells. That's why a greater percentage of Afonjas no get sense. Brainless dirty people. #spits



Yet they call themselves the sophisticated ones.



Like I always ask, can anything good come from the south wàste?!?



I don't think you read the post so well or understand the write up

he always has a foul mood, one I know due to a co tenant who has same problem

Lagos State again? Who is the Commissional of Education for Lagos State? U fit died ooooo or u no hear weting happen for Kaduna State Commissional of Education? Toh me no dy oooooo

Not surprised.



We all know hydraulic soup causes depletion of brain cells. That's why a greater percentage of Afonjas no get sense. Brainless dirty people. #spits



Yet they call themselves the sophisticated ones.



Like I always ask, can anything good come from the south wàste?!?



Dont you have work.. Early morning.. And don't you think the teachers mentioned constitutes all tribes in Nigeria.. This is not Yoruba thingy.. This afonja..flatino talk is getting boring





