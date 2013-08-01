₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2013-08-01
51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination
51 out of the 412 teachers who sat for the Lagos State Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) failed, according to the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria
The examination which took place on October 14 2017, was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT), to qualify the successful teachers to register as professional educators and be licensed with the council.
Mr Gbolahan Enilolobo, coordinator of the TRCN council in Lagos State, made this announcement on Monday, adding that the teachers' failure could be attributed to their inability to use the computer.
Enilolobo said the unsuccessful teachers will have to re-register for the examination, and will be disqualified after three consecutive failures.
He said: “The failure of the teachers is due to their inability to use the computer; especially as it the first time they are using CBT for the examination.
“About three of the teachers exited without even completing the examination, indicating their being unfamiliar with the system at all. Those that failed will have to re-sit the examination.
“But if failure occurs consecutively for three times, it means automatic disqualification, and such teacher cannot be licensed.”
In terms of the qualifications of participants, One (1) Ph.D holder, thirty (30) Masters degree holders, two hundred and eighty-two (282) First degree holders and ninety-nine (99) holders of National Certificate of Education (NCE) took the exams, adding that nine teachers out of 30 the master’s degree holders that sat for the examination failed.
257 out of the 282 first degree holder passed, while 82 passed out of the 99 NCE holders.
The solitary PhD teacher passed the examination.
Enilolobo stated the teachers were the maiden set to write the examination and as such, were a bit disadvantaged as there were no past questions to enable them familiarise with the national benchmark of the examination. He further advised teachers to "align themselves with computer so as to reduce the number of failures, and familiarize themselves with materials can be gotten from bookshops."
http://www.teacher.com.ng/trcn-51-lagos-teachers-fail-professional-exam/
Cc olawalebabs, Fynestboi, Richiez
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by BruncleZuma:
Good going Lagos
Make I go do morning things...
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by AFONJAPIG(f):
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by holatin(m):
it is finish.
wish I can see my jss3 intro tech teacher take such exam, he is dumb as Bleep but want us to know intro tech more than him. how can u give what u don't have.
as if dat is not enough, he still beat us anytime his wife deny him sex at home
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by abels(m):
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by yjgm(m):
Something is happening. Elrufai has opened other governors eyes
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by attention007(m):
It's a good development
When the council members can't answer the said questions
yeye DEy smell jor
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Nobleking2000(m):
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by northvietnam(m):
Give dem Lagos teachers Ewedu test
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by omocalabar(m):
holatin:Guy no kill me wit laff abeg
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by syncACE(m):
why wont they fail...they only bask in the euphoria of past knowledge, they dont learn new things except buying foodstuff and sharing it among themselves in the staffroom
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Zionista(m):
Nigeria's educational system is a miasma of quackery, incompetence and unprecedented mediocrity.
From Primary schools to the ivory towers, it's a tale of woe. If you want to write a bestseller on How Not to Run a Country, come to Nigeria. Enough materials abound.
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by semoly(m):
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by anonimi:
Zionista:
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by overhypedsteve(m):
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Delightbaby(f):
Average compared to their counterpart in Kaduna state. Other states will now start conducting.
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Addme:
yjgm:This is not a Pry.4 Exam or even JAMB. It is a professional Exam to get a license as a practising teacher. I don't see any problem here only if you know the number of accountants that fail ICAN yearly or Law graduates that fail Law School Exams.
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by honey001(m):
People should read well.... , they failed the exams that will qualify them to be a Professional teacher, its like writing ICAN and fail...
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by holatin(m):
omocalabar:no be m fault na boredom
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by mradjoy:
holatin:
Can you tell me how you got to know he was denied sex by his wife, were you there?
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by kay29000(m):
Most don't know how to use computers, so I ain't surprised. The CBT test would have been like they were asked to perform magic. Lol!
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by syncACE(m):
sKeetz:dindinrin...tribalism has eaten deep into your brain
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by anonimi:
yjgm:
The real thing to happen will be regular recruitment of professional teachers every year instead of sending hapless NYSC corpers to teach children thereby creating UNEMPLOYMENT and stealing our commonwealth.
Apart from ensuring all children are enrolled freely in government schools that are well built and equipped with libraries and laboratories.
HungerBAD:
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by kolajoo(m):
sKeetz:I don't think you read the post so well or understand the write up
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by holatin(m):
mradjoy:he always has a foul mood, one I know due to a co tenant who has same problem
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Jessejossy(m):
Lagos State again? Who is the Commissional of Education for Lagos State? U fit died ooooo or u no hear weting happen for Kaduna State Commissional of Education? Toh me no dy oooooo
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by fatymore(f):
sKeetz:Dont you have work.. Early morning.. And don't you think the teachers mentioned constitutes all tribes in Nigeria.. This is not Yoruba thingy.. This afonja..flatino talk is getting boring
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Citizen99:
[quote author=sKeetz post=62600496]Not surprised.
We all know hydraulic soup causes depletion of brain cells. That's why a greater percentage of Afonjas no get sense. Brainless dirty people. #spits
Yet they call themselves the sophisticated ones.
Like I always ask, can anything good come from the south wàste?!?
[/tribalism has eaten deep into your skull thereby making you to think and talk like slowpoke whom you are ]
Re: 51 Lagos Teachers Fail Professional Examination by Zionista(m):
anonimi:
What percentage of the budget is earmarked for education? The UN suggests 26%. Nigeria has never voted up to 10% of it's budget for education.
It's the reality bro. Our educational system is on life support.
