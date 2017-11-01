Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her (4864 Views)

5 things to know about Wizkid's latest baby mama Jada Pollock



It is no longer news that Wizkid has welcomed his third child with his manager, Jada Pollock in the United States.

We take a look at five things you need to know about Jada Pollock.



1. Helped Wizkid crack the American market

She is a veteran in the entertainment industry. Wizkid started working with her circa 2015 and with her hep the singer has been able to have some sort of presence in the American music scene. She was formerly known as Jada Styles.



2. She was previously in the football business Jada and Salomon Kalou (rarolae)



She is the head of her very own consulting business firm she shared with Africa's most loved football star. Didier Drogba. Jada helped to the image of several African football stars in the English Premier League.



3. Her entry into music



Jada Pollock with her massive experience moved to the music side of the entertainment business and she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown and Pia Mia.



4. Chris Brown

She has worked closely with music star, Chris Brown when he visited Africa where it is mostly the time she met Wizkid. Jada Pollock took over as Wizkid's manager at a time when he had begun to gain so much international relevance.





5. She is British

Jada Pollock was born in London and she is a British citizen. She went to St. Saviour's & St. Olave's Church of England School in London. She graduate from University of Westminister.

Yo we get it wizkid impregnated his manager enough of the news already 7 Likes

Something tells me Wizkid was trying to maximize his investment after hiring her as his manager.



Who knows. :- 2 Likes 1 Share











Wizkid simply knows how to return favours with a life long investment plan.





Pollock abi na padlock is reaping the fruits of her labour already.





Wizkid simply knows how to return favours with a life long investment plan.

Pollock abi na padlock is reaping the fruits of her labour already.

Short people shaaa 1 Like

this guy just dey born for everywhere



e wan be father of western nations abi wetin

Must I know anything about her 1 Like

the girl white for water black for room



make up are gonna be the downfall of a man 1 Like



Well....she's fine and looks very "fit"

Lol Well....she's fine and looks veryLol

Fine girl

Thb the pollock babe hot

Wizzi Boy Make We Dance....Daddiyo Make We Dance....Bae Of Dis Man!

Airforce1:

Fine girl

eye dey pain this one



or too much ... eye dey pain this oneor too much ... 2 Likes

Okay. Maybe the next babymama will be from Australia when he goes on tour there.

The smiles they both always share in almost all images seen is extremely contagious n beautiful 1 Like

How I wish slay queens can get this kind of her cv 1 Like 1 Share





What's my Business with her

wizkid is investing wisely

ekems2017:

Must I know anything about her

Which kind envy be this Which kind envy be this





It's safe to say she loves Big Black Cocks Kalu, Drogba, Chris Brown, wizzyIt's safe to say she loves Big Black Cocks

Na wa o.. Which one in the pix is Jada, I'm seeing 3 different women there, abi no be so

How about wizzy has been pumping her before she became manager cum babaymama

What will this information add to my life?

imitating this kind of life can be dangerous