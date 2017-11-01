₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by seunadebisi(m): 6:08am
5 things to know about Wizkid's latest baby mama Jada Pollock
http://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-wizkids-new-baby-mama-id7621721.html
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Amberon11: 6:09am
Lol
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by MicheyJ1: 6:29am
Yo we get it wizkid impregnated his manager enough of the news already
7 Likes
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Bigbeard(m): 6:41am
Something tells me Wizkid was trying to maximize his investment after hiring her as his manager.
Who knows. :-
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by UbanmeUdie: 6:41am
Wizkid simply knows how to return favours with a life long investment plan.
Pollock abi na padlock is reaping the fruits of her labour already.
I carry yansh up for wizkid o!
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by meshach110: 11:02am
She is a virgin
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by WealthPhillips(m): 11:02am
Short people shaaa
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by free2ryhme: 11:02am
this guy just dey born for everywhere
e wan be father of western nations abi wetin
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by ekems2017(f): 11:02am
Must I know anything about her
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by free2ryhme: 11:02am
the girl white for water black for room
scam alert
make up are gonna be the downfall of a man
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Bossontop(m): 11:03am
Well....she's fine and looks very "fit"
Lol
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Airforce1(m): 11:03am
Fine girl
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Centimetre: 11:03am
pa
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Shakushaku1(m): 11:03am
Thb the pollock babe hot
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Benjaniblinks(m): 11:04am
Wizzi Boy Make We Dance....Daddiyo Make We Dance....Bae Of Dis Man!
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:04am
W
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by free2ryhme: 11:04am
Airforce1:
eye dey pain this one
or too much ...
2 Likes
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by kay29000(m): 11:04am
Okay. Maybe the next babymama will be from Australia when he goes on tour there.
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by orjikuramo(m): 11:04am
The smiles they both always share in almost all images seen is extremely contagious n beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by pauljumbo: 11:05am
How I wish slay queens can get this kind of her cv
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Qsscruz(m): 11:05am
Since the barbecue didnt show up today, let me sell my own market...
Order fresh suya for your drinks, we deliver at your doorstep..
Did i forget, check the link in my monkier...
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by LMAyedun(m): 11:05am
What's my Business with her
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by jieta: 11:05am
wizkid is investing wisely
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Ninebeejayfa: 11:05am
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by xpset2(m): 11:05am
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by bamoski(m): 11:07am
ekems2017:
Which kind envy be this
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by lilfreezy: 11:07am
Kalu, Drogba, Chris Brown, wizzy
It's safe to say she loves Big Black Cocks
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Tosinex(m): 11:07am
Na wa o.. Which one in the pix is Jada, I'm seeing 3 different women there, abi no be so
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by correctguy101(m): 11:07am
How about wizzy has been pumping her before she became manager cum babaymama
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by NoFavors(f): 11:07am
What will this information add to my life?
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by DaBillionnaire: 11:07am
imitating this kind of life can be dangerous
|Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid’s Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by donklef(m): 11:07am
Now we have met her,I want to meet you too...
