Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her

Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by seunadebisi(m): 6:08am
5 things to know about Wizkid's latest baby mama Jada Pollock

It is no longer news that Wizkid has welcomed his third child with his manager, Jada Pollock in the United States.
We take a look at five things you need to know about Jada Pollock.

1. Helped Wizkid crack the American market
She is a veteran in the entertainment industry. Wizkid started working with her circa 2015 and with her hep the singer has been able to have some sort of presence in the American music scene. She was formerly known as Jada Styles.

2. She was previously in the football business Jada and Salomon Kalou (rarolae)

She is the head of her very own consulting business firm she shared with Africa's most loved football star. Didier Drogba. Jada helped to the image of several African football stars in the English Premier League.

3. Her entry into music

Jada Pollock with her massive experience moved to the music side of the entertainment business and she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown and Pia Mia.

4. Chris Brown
She has worked closely with music star, Chris Brown when he visited Africa where it is mostly the time she met Wizkid. Jada Pollock took over as Wizkid's manager at a time when he had begun to gain so much international relevance.


5. She is British
Jada Pollock was born in London and she is a British citizen. She went to St. Saviour's & St. Olave's Church of England School in London. She graduate from University of Westminister.

http://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/5-things-you-need-to-know-about-wizkids-new-baby-mama-id7621721.html


Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Amberon11: 6:09am
Lol
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by MicheyJ1: 6:29am
Yo we get it wizkid impregnated his manager enough of the news already

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Bigbeard(m): 6:41am
Something tells me Wizkid was trying to maximize his investment after hiring her as his manager.

Who knows. :-

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by UbanmeUdie: 6:41am
shocked




Wizkid simply knows how to return favours with a life long investment plan.


Pollock abi na padlock is reaping the fruits of her labour already.


I carry yansh up for wizkid o!
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by meshach110: 11:02am
She is a virgin
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by WealthPhillips(m): 11:02am
Short people shaaa

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by free2ryhme: 11:02am
this guy just dey born for everywhere

e wan be father of western nations abi wetin
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by ekems2017(f): 11:02am
Must I know anything about her

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by free2ryhme: 11:02am
the girl white for water black for room

scam alert

make up are gonna be the downfall of a man

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Bossontop(m): 11:03am
undecided
Well....she's fine and looks very "fit"
Lol

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Airforce1(m): 11:03am
Fine girl
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Centimetre: 11:03am
pa
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Shakushaku1(m): 11:03am
Thb the pollock babe hot
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Benjaniblinks(m): 11:04am
Wizzi Boy Make We Dance....Daddiyo Make We Dance....Bae Of Dis Man!
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:04am
W
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by free2ryhme: 11:04am
Airforce1:
Fine girl

eye dey pain this one

or too much ...

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by kay29000(m): 11:04am
Okay. Maybe the next babymama will be from Australia when he goes on tour there.
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by orjikuramo(m): 11:04am
The smiles they both always share in almost all images seen is extremely contagious n beautiful

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by pauljumbo: 11:05am
How I wish slay queens can get this kind of her cv

Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Qsscruz(m): 11:05am
Since the barbecue didnt show up today, let me sell my own market...

Order fresh suya for your drinks, we deliver at your doorstep.. grin

Did i forget, check the link in my monkier... grin
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by LMAyedun(m): 11:05am
What's my Business with her
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by jieta: 11:05am
wizkid is investing wisely
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Ninebeejayfa: 11:05am
grin
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by xpset2(m): 11:05am
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by bamoski(m): 11:07am
ekems2017:
Must I know anything about her

Which kind envy be this
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by lilfreezy: 11:07am
Kalu, Drogba, Chris Brown, wizzy

It's safe to say she loves Big Black Cocks cool
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by Tosinex(m): 11:07am
Na wa o.. Which one in the pix is Jada, I'm seeing 3 different women there, abi no be so embarassed
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by correctguy101(m): 11:07am
How about wizzy has been pumping her before she became manager cum babaymama wink
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by NoFavors(f): 11:07am
What will this information add to my life?
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by DaBillionnaire: 11:07am
imitating this kind of life can be dangerous
Re: Jada Pollock: Meet Wizkid's Third Baby Mama & Things You Should Know About Her by donklef(m): 11:07am
Now we have met her,I want to meet you too...

