Below Is What She Wrote On Her Instagram Page:



The picture above is an ATM web cam image of a man who stole my younger brother’s ATM card and withdrew all the money in that account. This incident occurred yesterday and these are the picture we got from the Bank today.. kindly repost as a means to not only find this culprit but also deter him from doing so to others.��

All my brother can remember of this guy is the guy asking questions for directions and the next time he sees this face is in the bank after his account has been emptied.. this talk and follow thing actually is REAL.. pls help us share his pictures.. and anyone that has any information about his whereabouts should report to the nearest police station. Thank you @instablog9ja @rilimillz @nigeriagotnews



A Nigerian with the username "uzo_m_amaka" on instagram has taken to the platform to narrate how a Man hypnotizes his brother, empties his account via an ATM at Agungi, Lekki, Lagos.The picture above is an ATM web cam image of a man who stole my younger brother's ATM card and withdrew all the money in that account. This incident occurred yesterday and these are the picture we got from the Bank today.. kindly repost as a means to not only find this culprit but also deter him from doing so to others.��All my brother can remember of this guy is the guy asking questions for directions and the next time he sees this face is in the bank after his account has been emptied.. this talk and follow thing actually is REAL.. pls help us share his pictures.. and anyone that has any information about his whereabouts should report to the nearest police station.





the rate people are lookin for fast means this time is alarming, this a lesson to all of us.

parents caution ur offspring, adult be careful where u go,how u talk, how you act in public,

finally let be prayerful 4 Likes

Talk and follow charm is one of the oldest alongside touch and follow!



The touch and follow charm was what I used on Nwankaego and Enoghayin back then in secondary school to have carnal knowledge of them under one of the staircase in my school.



It made me feel like LL Cool J way back.



But it never worked on all the ugly girls in SU I tried to help their ministry.



Talk and follow charm is one of the oldest alongside touch and follow!The touch and follow charm was what I used on Nwankaego and Enoghayin back then in secondary school to have carnal knowledge of them under one of the staircase in my school.It made me feel like LL Cool J way back.But it never worked on all the ugly girls in SU I tried to help their ministry.A prayerful person never falls victim of such!Your brother is obviously a mumu and fell a prey because he does not pray.Apostle Suleiman once said, if you don't use something, they will use you for something or use their something to collect your something.Be wise!

Stupid banks. They will never help you recover your stolen funds. They will just shut you out and tell you its non of their business. 4 Likes

It isn't charm, it is greed!!!

When jungle justice activist fall on him now people 'll begin to complain .

Hmm! I still don't believe in juju. The guy might have used some form of psychology for the small boy.

Its well with your brother

ONWA December. We should just be careful alot of people are out there looking for the fast money by hook or crook

Eleyi gidi gan o....



"Talk and follow sha"?

I still don't believe in charms!!

It is called hypnosis, an art that has been in existence for thousands of years..modern psychologists use it, even the media use it...

I just learnt a lesson



He then told me about how he has foreign currency to wash which he took from one of the GMG bags of his boss who is a politician and into money laundering and that they launder money by coating it with a material to avoid EFCC and immigration detection at the airport and that the man treated him badly and that was why he had to take one bag and run and now needed some money to buy 'mercury' which is the chemical agent they use for washing off the coating on the money which includes dollars, Euro and Pounds.



He promised me a huge share of the dollars, took me to a corner and demonstrated how it works with a small quantity, gave me 1 dollar note that he just 'washed' to go and change at the Mallams place, I went and came back and he told me to hurry and go and bring money so that we can buy more chemicals and wash more money which he claimed are in $100 notes.



Na so I begin dey give am money until all my savings were finished and he disappeared, because of the embarassment of being fleeced by another guy, I had to lie to my parents and everyone like your brother has just done that the man hypnotized me with 'touch and follow' instead of telling them that it was my greed that I 'touched and followed' and got seriously burnt



It is not touch and follow anything; it has happened to me, when a random guy met on the road asking for directions and from there started a new conversation.He then told me about how he has foreign currency to wash which he took from one of the GMG bags of his boss who is a politician and into money laundering and that they launder money by coating it with a material to avoid EFCC and immigration detection at the airport and that the man treated him badly and that was why he had to take one bag and run and now needed some money to buy 'mercury' which is the chemical agent they use for washing off the coating on the money which includes dollars, Euro and Pounds.He promised me a huge share of the dollars, took me to a corner and demonstrated how it works with a small quantity, gave me 1 dollar note that he just 'washed' to go and change at the Mallams place, I went and came back and he told me to hurry and go and bring money so that we can buy more chemicals and wash more money which he claimed are in $100 notes.Na so I begin dey give am money until all my savings were finished and he disappeared, because of the embarassment of being fleeced by another guy, I had to lie to my parents and everyone like your brother has just done that the man hypnotized me with 'touch and follow' instead of telling them that it was my greed that I 'touched and followed' and got seriously burntAbeg, ask your brother to give you the true story and not this story for the gods

Omo this thing dey common for ekiti; they go jst come meet you dey ask for direction wey no exist if u con answer them, then u are a goner cos dem go collect everything wey dey ur hand and even snd you home to go and bring the one @ home. If u re lucky ur neighbours go save you bt if u re not...

That's why i love myself,i won't even look at you ,let alone say "ah",when i don't know you from Adam #nochills



Lmao my friend borrowed my England jersey and crested his name,birthday and month.

over to u atheists...Pikin wey nor get sense go see juju for ground call am okazi abi ofaku..Smh� over to u atheists...Pikin wey nor get sense go see juju for ground call am okazi abi ofaku..Smh�

