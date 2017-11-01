₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by HeWrites(m): 9:15am On Nov 22
An electronics dealer in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Lukman Lambo, may have to undergo a surgery to regain the use of his left eye.
The injury was inflicted on him by soldiers, who also dragged him on the street. It was said that the girlfriend of one of the soldiers had a disagreement with Lukman’s younger brother, Saheed.
Saheed and the lady, identified simply as Dasola, were neighbours on Itulubajo Lane, Alhaji Street, Ikorodu. It was learnt that the duo were lovers, until a few weeks ago when a disagreement over money strained their relationship.
It was gathered that some residents clashed around 11am on Saturday, November 11, in the house where Saheed lives and Dasola went to watch the altercation.
Saheed was said to have rebuked her for poking her nose into a situation that did not concern her. At about 5pm on that day, Dasola reportedly led her soldier boyfriend in company with three other soldiers to Saheed’s residence.
The soldiers did not meet Saheed at home, but they descended on his elder brother, Lukman, who was on a visit. The victim revealed that one of the soldiers believed to be Dasola’s boyfriend rained blows on his face.
He said he was handcuffed to a motorcycle while one of the soldiers rode the bike and dragged him on the street. Lukman said the soldiers left him when blood started coming out from his eyes.
The case was reported at the Igbogbo Police Station and Dasola was arrested. Saheed explained that a week before the incident, he had taken Dasola to an inn in the community.
He said after the date, he gave her N1,500, but she rejected it, insisting that she would collect N2,500. Saheed said, “She later collected the N1,500, but tore my clothes.
Afterwards, she would abuse me whenever she saw me. On Saturday, November 11, my friends fought in our compound and she came. I told her she was nosy. We abused each other and she left and later came back with the soldiers to intimidate me.”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/soldiers-chain-man-to-motorcycle-in.html
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by kingjomezy(m): 9:16am On Nov 22
Which kain wahala be this
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by psalmson001: 9:20am On Nov 22
... Zombie o zombie... *in fela's voice*
So all they teach them in NDA na to dey bodyguard girlfriends and assuslt innocent civilians?
I just cant imagine my self being an officer, and one mumu colleague will come to me to join him to go oppress an innocent civilian.
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by baski92(m): 9:21am On Nov 22
if this guys collect nigeria from government hand, i swear we go suffer. this na small to the damages may they fit do be that
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:25am On Nov 22
Country of vagabonds
Touts in uniform they do not have my respect nor sympathy when they are killed
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by KardinalZik(m): 9:33am On Nov 22
But they can't handle Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen in similar manner.
BUNCH OF UNLEARNED TOUTS KAWAI.
UNTIMELY AND PAINFUL DEATH FALL ON THEM.
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Me77: 9:36am On Nov 22
It wasThese soldiers should be be dismissed, so they can become the official bodyguards of their girlfriend. Total Idiots.
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Nbote(m): 9:37am On Nov 22
Army jus dey oppress Nigerians ... Both in govt and on d streets
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by mexxmoney: 9:57am On Nov 22
Nigeria is just a theatre if the absurd
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Hector09(m): 10:18am On Nov 22
Some one once said that equating Nigerians with an animal is an insult to the animals, thats the comment of the year, i rest my case
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by coluka: 10:24am On Nov 22
Nigeria is a zoo
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by tit(f): 4:53pm On Nov 22
Python dance for him face?
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Gentlevin: 11:09pm On Nov 22
Nigerian soldiers are dead men walking ......that is why they don't value life......
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by meezynetwork(m): 6:26am
Lawless country. Only in Africa that soldiers beats civilians
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by favourmic(m): 8:33pm
if soldier handle you for the first time my brother, believe it or not u go no say police is your friend
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by imhotep: 8:34pm
Two boko boys will send those soldiers into the bush
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Keneking: 8:34pm
Buratai
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by youmour(m): 8:35pm
Who is going to save us when we are powerless ,this is the reason why people join gangs
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:35pm
Something is telling me to mind my business but another thing is telling me to type.
Those soldiers are animals who always want to show their stupidity in public domain. Most of them are dug addicts, HIV infected lots with animalistic mntality
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Primusinterpares(m): 8:36pm
I wish its bh niga they treated this way.
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by kay29000(m): 8:36pm
This is sad. See how they went and beat innocent man up, because the younger brother had an argument with the soldier's girlfriend. That's abuse of power.
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by trustyshoess(f): 8:36pm
No brain, no gear, no sense. Craze world
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Offpoint: 8:37pm
I blame we the citizens for hyping them, I'm willing to die for my right... don't care WTF is trying trample on it. I'll say this a million times... no Nigeria soldier can't stand me on one-on-one ground.
F**k with me as a soldier and I'll leave the scene.. track your entire family down and put them 6ft below....then come for you
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Haryoryhemie(f): 8:37pm
na tout fit those sojo boys! They had better return govt uniform and join their colleagues at ita-maga
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by trustyshoess(f): 8:38pm
Hector09:Where are you from
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by dinomela: 8:38pm
totally unacceptable
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by GMarhoh9(m): 8:38pm
idiots in uniform...WTF
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by valdes00(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by UbanmeUdie: 8:39pm
All this beating on top one olosho matter wey dey valued at #2,500 (negotiable).
Those green boys are a disgrace to Buratai!
The victim should cheer up, at least they left him with one good eye. If only Cobhams has that he would be full of immeasurable gratitude.
|Re: Soldiers Chain Man To Motorcycle In Lagos, Drag Him On Street by Klington: 8:40pm
Fela kuti where are thou......
Come and them....
ZoneBs
