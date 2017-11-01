₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by zoba88: 10:22am
A corper named Okoruwa was involved in accident on her way to NYSC.Her friend Abamba took to Facebook to share the news and wrote...
'Her name is forgive okoruwa she was on her way to her camp of deployment to and had an accident on the way at lokoja. The state coordinator should please help her out in any he can.
She was deployed to plateau state.
Please share.Wish her God's healing'
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by zoba88: 10:23am
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Hector09(m): 10:23am
Get well soon sister
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by qualityGod(m): 10:37am
Rip to the dead
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by pyyxxaro: 10:42am
qualityGod:
U de find who to kill abi
Pepper and acid fall on u
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by UbanmeUdie: 10:43am
News like this is expected!
I would have been surprised if this kind of news didn't surface.
An NYSC orientation period without PCM getting involved in an accident is that one a call to camp?
Na normal ritual.
More of such news loading!
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by OrestesDante(m): 10:58am
qualityGod:
UbanmeUdie:
Whether these guys are blind or senseless I can tell.
Especially the latter.
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by helphelp: 12:47pm
Na wa
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Raph01(f): 12:48pm
God help her
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by memeg1: 12:48pm
why na!
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by BarakOkenny(m): 12:48pm
Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Diso60090(m): 12:49pm
Nigeria don scatter so na hand those people use lift that car no insurance for the car
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Dizu(m): 12:49pm
qualityGod:are u insane
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Bari22(m): 12:50pm
sorry prospective corpers
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Etimnaic: 12:50pm
qualityGod:You no dey read
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by alagba333(m): 12:51pm
qualityGod:abeg she never die and she no go die....pple to like to grieve greetings.
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Mjshexy(f): 12:51pm
Hmm...God have mercy, i wish her swift recovery
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by alagba333(m): 12:53pm
UbanmeUdie:
the thunder wey go strike u still dey Jim.... maybe Na Ur relative go be d next victim
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by RuggedSniper: 12:53pm
pyyxxaro:~~~~~
what a prayer...
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by bjhaid: 12:53pm
qualityGod:sttop saying nonsense
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Etinosajay: 12:54pm
UbanmeUdie:
May you live a life full of disaster. You, your family members, your loved ones, if you have any.
What starts as a joke for you on nairaland will become your daily experience.
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by tosyne2much(m): 12:55pm
Oooooh.. Sorry dear
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by openmine(m): 12:55pm
Ohh no too bad for her...
this would not have occurred had the driver been a bit patient and careful!
This could also have been avoided had the passengers admonished the driver to drive safely and responsibly!!
I hope they didn't tell the driver to keep overspeeding simply becos the passengers want to quickly get to their destination!
Too many irresponsible and untrained drivers on our roads
And please for the umpteenth time, lets stop bringing "spirituality" on every accident on our roads!!
Most if not all accidents that occur are as a result of the unprofessional conduct on the part of the drivers esp commercial drivers,the passiveness of the passengers and the incompetence of most of our authorities who have been saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing law and order on our roads!!
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by alagba333(m): 12:56pm
wish u quick recovery oh patriot....
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by dingbang(m): 12:58pm
Chai
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by RuggedSniper: 12:58pm
zoba88:~~~~~
Happy for you and the second chance you got pretty Okoruwa...Get well soon!
Do these corpers have insurance at all?
Over to the Nigerian government to take care of her medical bills please
...her legs must not be amputated.
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by alagba333(m): 12:59pm
Diso60090:
sense fall on u.... so make dem wait for insurance so dat all d occupants will die... if uve ever witnessed an accident scene u ll do more
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by gonkin(m): 1:00pm
qualityGod:
QualityGod are u insane?
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by gonkin(m): 1:00pm
qualityGod:QualityGod are u insane?
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by kay29000(m): 1:02pm
Wow. Sad news
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Diso60090(m): 1:06pm
alagba333:You see ya ugly head wetin concern insurance for car and occupants
|Re: New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) by Fefebeejay: 1:14pm
