Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / New Corper Travelling To NYSC Camp Involved In Accident In Lokoja(pics) (8047 Views)

Dino Melaye Escapes Another Assassination In Lokoja (See His Tweets) / Let Aba Produce NYSC Uniforms - Ikpeazu, Takes Samples To NYSC DG (Pics) / Youths Stoned Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello In Lokoja (pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Her name is forgive okoruwa she was on her way to her camp of deployment to and had an accident on the way at lokoja. The state coordinator should please help her out in any he can.

She was deployed to plateau state.

Please share.Wish her God's healing'





Source: A corper named Okoruwa was involved in accident on her way to NYSC.Her friend Abamba took to Facebook to share the news and wrote...'Her name is forgive okoruwa she was on her way to her camp of deployment to and had an accident on the way at lokoja. The state coordinator should please help her out in any he can.She was deployed to plateau state.Please share.Wish her God's healing'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/female-corper-involved-in-road-accident.html?m=1

Get well soon sister 4 Likes

Rip to the dead

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead





U de find who to kill abi





Pepper and acid fall on u U de find who to kill abiPepper and acid fall on u 27 Likes 3 Shares









News like this is expected!





I would have been surprised if this kind of news didn't surface.





An NYSC orientation period without PCM getting involved in an accident is that one a call to camp?



Na normal ritual.



More of such news loading! News like this is expected!I would have been surprised if this kind of news didn't surface.An NYSC orientation period without PCM getting involved in an accident is that one a call to camp?Na normal ritual.More of such news loading!

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead UbanmeUdie:









News like this is expected!





I would have been surprised if this kind of news didn't surface.





An NYSC orientation period without PCM getting involved in an accident is that one a call to camp?



Na normal ritual.



More of such news loading!

Whether these guys are blind or senseless I can tell.



Especially the latter. Whether these guys are blind or senseless I can tell.Especially the latter. 7 Likes

Na wa

God help her





We are Auctioning our FELICITY SOLAR FRIDGE OF 400,000 FOR 50,000 AT OUR (P.CGETZ LTD) ANNUAL DINNER. PLACE UR BID HERE http://www.pcgetz.com/default/felicity-solar-fridge.html NOW! 3days to Go! God help her

why na!

Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.

Nigeria don scatter so na hand those people use lift that car no insurance for the car

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead are u insane are u insane 3 Likes

sorry prospective corpers

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead You no dey read You no dey read 2 Likes

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead abeg she never die and she no go die....pple to like to grieve greetings. abeg she never die and she no go die....pple to like to grieve greetings. 1 Like

Hmm...God have mercy, i wish her swift recovery

UbanmeUdie:









News like this is expected!





I would have been surprised if this kind of news didn't surface.





An NYSC orientation period without PCM getting involved in an accident is that one a call to camp?



Na normal ritual.



More of such news loading!

the thunder wey go strike u still dey Jim.... maybe Na Ur relative go be d next victim the thunder wey go strike u still dey Jim.... maybe Na Ur relative go be d next victim 1 Like

pyyxxaro:









U de find who to kill abi





Pepper and acid fall on u ~~~~~





what a prayer... ~~~~~what a prayer... 1 Like

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead sttop saying nonsense sttop saying nonsense 1 Like

UbanmeUdie:









News like this is expected!





I would have been surprised if this kind of news didn't surface.





An NYSC orientation period without PCM getting involved in an accident is that one a call to camp?



Na normal ritual.



More of such news loading!

May you live a life full of disaster. You, your family members, your loved ones, if you have any.



What starts as a joke for you on nairaland will become your daily experience. May you live a life full of disaster. You, your family members, your loved ones, if you have any.What starts as a joke for you on nairaland will become your daily experience. 1 Like

Oooooh.. Sorry dear



this would not have occurred had the driver been a bit patient and careful!

This could also have been avoided had the passengers admonished the driver to drive safely and responsibly!!

I hope they didn't tell the driver to keep overspeeding simply becos the passengers want to quickly get to their destination!

Too many irresponsible and untrained drivers on our roads



And please for the umpteenth time, lets stop bringing "spirituality" on every accident on our roads!!

Most if not all accidents that occur are as a result of the unprofessional conduct on the part of the drivers esp commercial drivers,the passiveness of the passengers and the incompetence of most of our authorities who have been saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing law and order on our roads!! Ohh no too bad for her...this would not have occurred had the driver been a bit patient and careful!This could also have been avoided had the passengers admonished the driver to drive safely and responsibly!!I hope they didn't tell the driver to keep overspeeding simply becos the passengers want to quickly get to their destination!Too many irresponsible and untrained drivers on our roadsAnd please for the umpteenth time, lets stop bringing "spirituality" on every accident on our roads!!Most if not all accidents that occur are as a result of the unprofessional conduct on the part of the drivers esp commercial drivers,the passiveness of the passengers and the incompetence of most of our authorities who have been saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing law and order on our roads!!

wish u quick recovery oh patriot....

Chai

zoba88:

A corper named Okoruwa was involved in accident on her way to NYSC.Her friend Abamba took to Facebook to share the news and wrote...



'Her name is forgive okoruwa she was on her way to her camp of deployment to and had an accident on the way at lokoja. The state coordinator should please help her out in any he can.

She was deployed to plateau state.

Please share.Wish her God's healing'





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/female-corper-involved-in-road-accident.html?m=1 ~~~~~

Happy for you and the second chance you got pretty Okoruwa...Get well soon!



Do these corpers have insurance at all?



Over to the Nigerian government to take care of her medical bills please

...her legs must not be amputated. ~~~~~Happy for you and the second chance you got pretty Okoruwa...Get well soon!Do these corpers have insurance at all?Over to the Nigerian government to take care of her medical bills please...her legs must not be amputated.

Diso60090:

Nigeria don scatter so na hand those people use lift that car no insurance for the car

sense fall on u.... so make dem wait for insurance so dat all d occupants will die... if uve ever witnessed an accident scene u ll do more sense fall on u.... so make dem wait for insurance so dat all d occupants will die... if uve ever witnessed an accident scene u ll do more

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead

QualityGod are u insane? QualityGod are u insane? 1 Like

qualityGod:

Rip to the dead QualityGod are u insane? QualityGod are u insane? 1 Like

Wow. Sad news