₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,807 members, 3,927,393 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 01:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) (5281 Views)
Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) / Terry G's Son Is Playing With Chelsea FC Foundation School (Photos) / Olajumoke Orisaguna Goes Back To School (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Hygist: 10:48am
A facebook user shared this on her timeline with the caption:
Ugomdi Ogbonna GOD WILL BLESS YOU FOR THIS.
SAVED TO SAVE SOULS
This handsome 12years boy comes to my workshop every other morning to sell groundnut to my workers. He is so experienced in the business that he knows how to convince you to spend your last cash buying his product.
Last week, I called him into my office and asked him why he is selling groundnut by this time of the day when he should be in school. Favour Emmanuel told me he doesn't enjoy selling groundnut but ever since they lost their father, life has become so difficult for them. They couldn't maintain their rent in Rivers state after the death of their father, so they moved back to Aba and joined their grandma in her one room apartment. Groundnut has been our only means of survival he said.
I told Favour to go home and bring his mother. The rest of the day with favour and his mum was spent with pool of tears of joy as I told them I will take care of Favour's Education all through Secondary and Tertiary level.
Even though First Term is half spent, I still summoned courage and begged a school principal to partner with me in taking favour out of the street by admitting him irrespective of his lateness. Finally, favour got registered, school fees and acceptance fees fully paid, school uniforms, shoes, books and other items fully provided.
Please, don't call this a show off! Don't tag it a post for comments and likes. I wanted to keep this off social Media but someone needs to know that we are only SAVED TO SAVE SOULS
Angel Sonia Nonyerem Ugomdi-Ogbonna
lalasticlala
https://www.facebook.com/ayara.margaret/posts/1643572825662909?pnref=story
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Hygist: 10:48am
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 10:53am
Wow, the real hero...
God bless you bruh.
26 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by 4hys: 12:05pm
Life sha, nice one bro.. even with a slippers u still helped someone
8 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Boxer007(m): 12:10pm
Selling ground nuts? He needs Maths. Ha ha ha ha ha ha
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Larrey(f): 12:49pm
The small boy looks sharp. May God help the good Samaritan too
5 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 1:04pm
Before I opened this thread I knew it must be an Igbo man that will perform this kind gesture.
it can only happened in the land of RISING SUN.
IGBO KWENU
2 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 1:05pm
..... and when he becomes something tomorrow one Ole Pastor will start asking for 10%
3 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 1:05pm
That's so sweet of him
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products.
1 Like
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Kendroid: 1:05pm
Tiri GBOZA for u bros
1 Like
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:05pm
Christmas is by the corner, everybody wants to close and balance their books well.
I don't trust all this people who use good deeds as a disguise to steal other people's destinies.
Please beware of them!
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:05pm
Goals, its always a great idea to make the world a better place than we met it, educate a child, you lift a family out of poverty
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by pauljumbo: 1:05pm
I love this
This a true Nigerian
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 1:06pm
The uniform no even fit the boy self mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Tascom236: 1:06pm
Nice one bro...even tho you ar nt having dah much buh u still try ur best.
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Raph01(f): 1:06pm
ADUPE OO
We are Auctioning our FELICITY SOLAR FRIDGE OF N400,000 FOR N50,000 AT OUR (P.CGETZ LTD) ANNUAL DINNER. PLACE UR BID HERE http://www.pcgetz.com/default/felicity-solar-fridge.html NOW! 3days to Go!
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by kay29000(m): 1:06pm
Cool. Nice move.
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Fefebeejay: 1:06pm
kudos man
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by dingbang(m): 1:07pm
Nice one
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 1:07pm
Nice one. Nobody wey no fine. Na money dey fuc.k up.
See as favour fine for school uniform. May God bless your hustle bro.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 1:08pm
So kind of him to help. God bless you abundantly, Mr.
1 Like
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Kceefresh19: 1:08pm
enemyofprogress:
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by KEVIND: 1:08pm
Matthew 25:40
And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.
Who are “the least of these”. They’re the hungry, thirsty, homeless, Unclad, sick, and imprisoned brethren amongst us.
God bless you bro
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by laideh(m): 1:08pm
May God reward you abundantly.
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 1:08pm
God
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by TEYA: 1:08pm
These are the real nigerian heroes! But unfortunately we don't encourage them by celebrating them, we will rather hail hushpuppy et al.
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by JOELIFYO: 1:09pm
bro... may God lift u higher
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 1:09pm
Good
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:09pm
Hygist:
God bless his kindness
1 Like
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 1:09pm
Timaya was a plantain seller.
He was quite unfortunate
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 1:09pm
enemyofprogress:
Show us your own when u dey primary school. Enemyofuniform
2 Likes
|Re: Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) by Stanley777(m): 1:10pm
what a very kind gesture,but if you really helping him,why are you posting it for people to see,e concern us?
What Are The Yabatech Catchment Areas? / Drop An English Word That Will Make People Check Their Dictionary. / Please My Waec Results Displays This...
Viewing this topic: twentyk(m), icekalito(m), Nnaminnami(m), sdav, masciv, VeraOshiolufa, KBEST3(m), ecgreb(m), Fadamant, klarke(m), tasteofcash, chrischina(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), AxFive, Horizona001(m), charlexarmani(m), CID, Abusto, ajiwo1, TheMainMan, chikeze(m), donewe(m), parcydrix(m), mascotblaze(m), columbus007(m), BEEGOLD797(m), Blonchilli(m), simplehidy, stagamagadasca(f), austinepreshyus(m), umuokezie(m), sheguy(m), Ak4200, jolomiurenyi(m), wenopapae, tippyboy(m), Eaa247(m), Longman6(m), ovadozes(m), Jehitalahun, fergusen(m), Stanley777(m), josephobaje(m) and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3