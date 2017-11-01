Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Man Sends Young Groundnut Hawker Back To School (Photos) (5281 Views)

Ugomdi Ogbonna GOD WILL BLESS YOU FOR THIS.



SAVED TO SAVE SOULS



This handsome 12years boy comes to my workshop every other morning to sell groundnut to my workers. He is so experienced in the business that he knows how to convince you to spend your last cash buying his product.

Last week, I called him into my office and asked him why he is selling groundnut by this time of the day when he should be in school. Favour Emmanuel told me he doesn't enjoy selling groundnut but ever since they lost their father, life has become so difficult for them. They couldn't maintain their rent in Rivers state after the death of their father, so they moved back to Aba and joined their grandma in her one room apartment. Groundnut has been our only means of survival he said.



I told Favour to go home and bring his mother. The rest of the day with favour and his mum was spent with pool of tears of joy as I told them I will take care of Favour's Education all through Secondary and Tertiary level.



Even though First Term is half spent, I still summoned courage and begged a school principal to partner with me in taking favour out of the street by admitting him irrespective of his lateness. Finally, favour got registered, school fees and acceptance fees fully paid, school uniforms, shoes, books and other items fully provided.



Please, don't call this a show off! Don't tag it a post for comments and likes. I wanted to keep this off social Media but someone needs to know that we are only SAVED TO SAVE SOULS



Angel Sonia Nonyerem Ugomdi-Ogbonna



Wow, the real hero...

God bless you bruh. 26 Likes

Life sha, nice one bro.. even with a slippers u still helped someone Life sha, nice one bro.. even with a slippers u still helped someone 8 Likes

Selling ground nuts? He needs Maths. Ha ha ha ha ha ha

The small boy looks sharp. May God help the good Samaritan too 5 Likes







it can only happened in the land of RISING SUN.





IGBO KWENU Before I opened this thread I knew it must be an Igbo man that will perform this kind gesture.it can only happened in the land of RISING SUN.IGBO KWENU 2 Likes

..... and when he becomes something tomorrow one Ole Pastor will start asking for 10% 3 Likes

That's so sweet of him









Tiri GBOZA for u bros 1 Like





Christmas is by the corner, everybody wants to close and balance their books well.



I don't trust all this people who use good deeds as a disguise to steal other people's destinies.



Please beware of them! Christmas is by the corner, everybody wants to close and balance their books well.I don't trust all this people who use good deeds as a disguise to steal other people's destinies.

Goals, its always a great idea to make the world a better place than we met it, educate a child, you lift a family out of poverty

I love this

This a true Nigerian

The uniform no even fit the boy self mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Nice one bro...even tho you ar nt having dah much buh u still try ur best.

ADUPE OO





Cool. Nice move.

kudos man kudos man

Nice one

Nice one. Nobody wey no fine. Na money dey fuc.k up.

See as favour fine for school uniform. May God bless your hustle bro.



So kind of him to help. God bless you abundantly, Mr. 1 Like

enemyofprogress:

The uniform no even fit the boy self mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew









Matthew 25:40



And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.



Who are “the least of these”. They’re the hungry, thirsty, homeless, Unclad, sick, and imprisoned brethren amongst us.



God bless you bro 4 Likes 1 Share

May God reward you abundantly.

God

These are the real nigerian heroes! But unfortunately we don't encourage them by celebrating them, we will rather hail hushpuppy et al.

bro... may God lift u higher

Good

God bless his kindness God bless his kindness 1 Like

Timaya was a plantain seller.









He was quite unfortunate

enemyofprogress:

The uniform no even fit the boy self mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Show us your own when u dey primary school. Enemyofuniform Show us your own when u dey primary school. Enemyofuniform 2 Likes