The machine reportedly features 5 gear-system. It also has a radiator at the back and it takes 20 litre-capacity.



This "specially made" vehicle attracted attention from citizens after it was spotted in a public place in Benue state. According to reports, the moving engine/vehicle was successfully constructed by an engineer known as Igbauke Julius, a Tiv man from Gboko area of the state. The machine reportedly features 5 gear-system. It also has a radiator at the back and it takes 20 litre-capacity.

Nice one from Innoson motors









But who will bell the cat? That's a talent that needs empowerment

Nice ride. I'd love to make an order. 1 Like

Neat construction 1 Like

anoda talent wasting in benue under d leaderships of ortom and akume... 1 Like

We have what it takes if only we will believe in ourselves

I only wish the People have a government! 3 Likes

Nigerians are really innovative. With the right policies and focused leadership, we can really go far!















We should be ashamed of some certain things...

Imagine what we're celebrating at this technology age, when other countries are competing in construction of electric cars 5 Likes

Africans should stop disgrace going and embarrassing themselves for goodness sake.





See what someone is constructing in 2017 and expects to be applauded... They should go and see what small small I. T students are doing outside the shores of this country.





Lazy docile black people 2 Likes



Nice jaguar

Built like those rugged cars in equalizer 2000 movie 1 Like

I hope there is seat belt and Air bags in this vehicle 1 Like

Wow. This is very good o, this is just the framework. Our only problem is the finishing because we dont stamp bodyparts like doors ,bonnets etc in this country.. But he did a very good work... we will get there 1 Like

Somebody will come and type nice, keep up the good work. Biko, which god work? 1 Like 1 Share

