₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,889 members, 3,927,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) (13368 Views)
N240m Bentley Bentayga Mansory Spotted In Lagos (Photos & Video) / See The Car I Spotted At Apapa This Afternoon / Innoson Utility Vehicle Spotted On Military Patrol In The Northeast. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 12:20pm
This "specially made" vehicle attracted attention from citizens after it was spotted in a public place in Benue state. According to reports, the moving engine/vehicle was successfully constructed by an engineer known as Igbauke Julius, a Tiv man from Gboko area of the state.
The machine reportedly features 5 gear-system. It also has a radiator at the back and it takes 20 litre-capacity.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/specially-made-vehicle-attracts-attention-public-display-benue-photos.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:21pm
Nice.
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:23pm
Nice one from Innoson motors
3 Likes
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:30pm
That's a talent that needs empowerment
But who will bell the cat?
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by 69MissedCalls(m): 2:31pm
D
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by morereb10: 2:31pm
shay baba
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Djtrips: 2:31pm
Badh guys!
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by besticality: 2:31pm
Nice ride. I'd love to make an order.
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by itsandi(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Bubewilson(m): 2:31pm
Neat construction
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Tuljaking(m): 2:31pm
Innovative
Meanwhile I found solution to Liverpool wacky Defence
More at my profile
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 2:32pm
Kini eleyi ..... What's this
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by pezeji(m): 2:32pm
anoda talent wasting in benue under d leaderships of ortom and akume...
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by AK6464(m): 2:32pm
We have what it takes if only we will believe in ourselves
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by kkevin: 2:32pm
In One Sentence:
I only wish the People have a government!
3 Likes
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by cyrilomoh: 2:32pm
.
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 2:33pm
Nigerians are really innovative. With the right policies and focused leadership, we can really go far!
Thank God I have been unbanned. For reasons unknown, I was banned. Hmmmmmm
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 2:33pm
We should be ashamed of some certain things...
Imagine what we're celebrating at this technology age, when other countries are competing in construction of electric cars
5 Likes
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by olaskul(m): 2:33pm
Aii.... next.
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Kendroid: 2:33pm
,.
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by kamtamark(m): 2:33pm
Cool
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:34pm
Nice
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by coolcatty: 2:34pm
Africans should stop disgrace going and embarrassing themselves for goodness sake.
See what someone is constructing in 2017 and expects to be applauded... They should go and see what small small I. T students are doing outside the shores of this country.
Lazy docile black people
2 Likes
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by jerryBoss1(m): 2:34pm
.
Nice jaguar
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by tico1212(m): 2:34pm
Built like those rugged cars in equalizer 2000 movie
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 2:34pm
I hope there is seat belt and Air bags in this vehicle
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 2:34pm
Wow. This is very good o, this is just the framework. Our only problem is the finishing because we dont stamp bodyparts like doors ,bonnets etc in this country.. But he did a very good work... we will get there
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 2:35pm
Somebody will come and type nice, keep up the good work. Biko, which god work?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by bigskab(m): 2:36pm
Seun
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 2:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Specially Constructed Vehicle Spotted In Benue (Photos) by iamleumas: 2:36pm
Africans should stop disgrace going and embarrassing themselves for goodness sake.
See what someone is constructing in 2017 and expects to be applauded... They should go and see what small small I. T students are doing outside the shores of this country.
Hello guys, good day am so delighted to inform you that i have Google Adsense for sale at 25k only. The account was approved few months ago & I've earned $62 in it.To get it Call ,Message or WhatsApp 070-6427-2729.
The Need To Have A Tyre Pressure Guage / 10 Things Every Woman Needs In Her Car / Why We Need To Change Motor (Engine) Oil Regularly
Viewing this topic: chuksonu(m), kulboy(m), latecoinvest, pereth, MKD63, austinebode, Ogirinaz(m), RENTS, sane93(f), managermahmud, highpriest4, GyemNgas(m), bemtos, stanfit8572, dinomela, propanet(m), Histrings08(m), coolcatty, opyscol(m), Gracesofar(m), sokoanugwa, skillfusion, Simongm(m), suzzyprima, Bonaventura(m), bigclem22, SUPERPACK, Vlip42(m), WolvyX5, uche87(m), henrydanger, lekejob(m), syllas007, kingcasmir(m), dadaic, becca4216(f) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16