|Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Truth234: 12:35pm On Nov 22
Apple Stores in the United States and United Kingdom have begun the sale of gaming robots, MekaMons, built by a Nigerian-British, Silas Adekunle.
Adekunle’s company, Reach Robotics struck the deal with Apple recently.
The product with a price tag of $299.95 went on sale from 16 November in the shops and online. The robots can be operated with an iPhone and other smartphones.
Reach Robotics, an augmented reality gaming company creates robots for both fun and STEM education.
Adekunle, who was born in Nigeria moved to the UK when he was 11 years old.
He is an engineer who graduated with First Class Honours from the University of the West of England in Bristol, with a Bachelor of Science in robotics technology. He previously worked at GE Aviation and Infineon.
“We’ve created an entirely new video gaming platform,” said Adekunle in a press release, published by Black Enterprise.
“MekaMon straddles both the real and virtual worlds while taking the gaming experience beyond a player’s screen and turning their sitting room into a limitless robotic battle zone. MekaMon represents a quantum leap forward in the leveraging of augmented reality. Players can whip out their iPhone to battle their multi-functional, connected battlebots in the physical and virtual worlds at the same time.”
MekaMons are four-legged robots that players can control via a smartphone using a companion app for augemented reality gameplay.
Multiple players can have their MekaMons battle each another. Each robot weighs a little over two pounds with dimensions of 11.8 by 11.8 by 5.9 inches.
MekaMons can connect to each other via infrared signals and Bluetooth, allowing for co-op gaming.
The robots are powered by a rechargeable battery that provides up to an hour of gameplay. They are compatible with the iPhone, using the smartphone’s camera and infrared tracking capability for precise navigation.
Adekunle’s company, founded in 2013 is based at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory (BRL) Technology Incubator. His colleagues include Chris Beck who had been working as a roboticist in the BRL.
The company, according to southwestbusiness.co.uk has experienced fast growth in the past few months and the firm is moving out of its offices at Future Space in Bristol.
The company, which has taken space for its 29 members of staff at Bristol Business Park, has secured $9.5m (£7.1m) of investment funding from organisations which, says Adekunle, could “see the potential for what we were developing”.
Adekunle said: “When I was a student at UWE Bristol I spent some time going into schools to help inspire young people and it struck me that there was a huge untapped market for a consumer robot with a difference.
“We used to go in and explain simple robotics to try to inspire the young roboticists and engineers of the future and this experience set me off thinking about designing gaming robots.”
Reach Robotics is anticipating fast future growth and is looking to target the UK and US market in the lead up to Christmas.
Adekunle added: “This is an exciting time for our company as now after years of development work we are finally able to bring Mekamon to customers across the UK and US and with plans to go global.
“UWE Bristol has given us an amazing start and we are so grateful for their support.”
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Donald3d(m): 12:45pm On Nov 22
Wawu !!
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by tubolancer(m): 1:37pm On Nov 22
lovely.
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by AFONJACOW(f): 6:59am
land Grabbers everywhere TUFIAKWA
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Ihatepork: 6:59am
Wow. this is nice. It can only be a Yoruba man. Even in Nigeria sef, anytime you see tech, especially software, just know a Yoruba man is involved. Yorubas have the Tech sector firmly in their hands. By the way, these robots this guy built are the first of their kind. Meanwhile, somewhere in erosion-potopoto republic, they're busy putting dirty scraps together and calling it inventions. They say that was how china started . Dumbitos
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by DeutschJunge: 6:59am
Blessings to all Nigerians out there putting us in the spotlight for the right reasons.
All of us hustling to make Nigeria known for the right reasons, BABA God please bless our hustle.
7 Likes
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Ihatepork: 6:59am
AFONJACOW:
Someone's name is Adekunle, this ipob cross-dressing thug is talking about land-grabbing. What has land-grabbing even got to do with this anyway. You better go sell your gala and fanyogo cos that's the only thing you clowns are good at . This is beyond your mental capacity ipob illiterate
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by miremoses(m): 6:59am
Nice
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by crisycent: 7:00am
.
1 Like
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by SoNature(m): 7:00am
Proudly Naija
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by wahzupguy(m): 7:00am
Now he's Nigerian-British
1 Like
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by 9japrof(m): 7:00am
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by chloroform: 7:00am
Thank God you moved to the UK. if he had been in Nigeria nobody will know him and nothing will he build other than useless tribal statements on nairaland and of course fighting for FTC.
3 Likes
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by datola: 7:01am
Congratulations
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by jerrythafinisher(m): 7:01am
amazing!!!
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by money121(m): 7:01am
Adekunle OmoLuabi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by yeyerolling: 7:01am
Nice one. If he didnt move he for dey zenith bank teller by now and dem go tell am to barb dat 'irresponsible' hair
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by asawanathegreat(m): 7:01am
More to come from nnewi and Aba in nigeria, good work there bro. May God bless ur hustle.
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by donklef(m): 7:02am
Weldone boy
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by harjiboyede: 7:02am
great
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Jogoewa: 7:02am
Spirit of invention on Nigeria just need more support
Nice one adekunle
1 Like
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Ushiefrank(m): 7:03am
Okay
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by birdsview(m): 7:03am
He is Nigerian British he is smart,he is handsome.He is becoming a celebrity... soon Nigerian yeyebrities will start saying they are waiting for him to come marry them..Anthony Joshua" in retrospect
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by EWAagoyin(m): 7:03am
Nothing good can come out of you if you're based in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by bakynes(m): 7:04am
I am Proudly an Afonja Man.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by ekensi01(m): 7:05am
Cool but the dude didn't grow up in Nigeria
I bet you for that
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by willi926(m): 7:06am
afonja reping 9ja wela.
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by Esseite: 7:06am
It amazing how we rush to claim others whom have performed well in their different endeavours.
Who is claiming you screaming afonja and ipob?
Poor/hungry minds without vision.
1 Like
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by fero07(m): 7:07am
[/quote] shine oh 9ja one love
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by finnestdope(m): 7:07am
We got Talents
|Re: Apple Sells Gaming Robots Built By Nigerian by parzdor(m): 7:07am
W
