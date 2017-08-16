₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by kobo123: 2:05pm
Ghanaian actress,Juliet Ibrahim has debunked marriage rumours with Nigerian singer, Icebergslim swirling around the internet since yesterday.
She debunked the rumours on Instagram after sharing a pics of herself with caption
Wow! @iamicebergslim and I have received so many congratulatory messages and well wishes, we must say the love and support is unbelievable! However, we will like to inform the general public that we are not married yet. When we decide to go down that path together, we will certainly be the ones to let the world, our friends, family, supporters and fans know. The image circulating isn't a court wedding photograph, it is a leaked behind-the-scenes image which was taken during a photoshoot for a new project, which we will soon unveil to the world. God bless everyone for the love and well wishes. I love you all.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-juliet-ibrahim-debunks-marriage-rumors-icebergslim/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by 48noble(m): 2:08pm
pretty girls hardly walk down d aisle on time
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by NaijaCelebrity: 2:08pm
I tot has much,you too fine for this short Yoruba Demon
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by alexialin: 2:13pm
As long as I didnt see them in a registry room, saying their vows or in church infront of a pastor I knew they weren't married yet.
Someone was just playing a prank to the public.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by pyyxxaro: 2:15pm
NaijaCelebrity:
Shaarap
Winch
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by tobillionaire(m): 2:17pm
NaijaCelebrity:jealous mumu
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by NaijaCelebrity: 2:19pm
See pot calling kettle black
tobillionaire:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by NaijaCelebrity: 2:19pm
Same to you?
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by MyOpinion1(f): 2:24pm
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by yanabasee(m): 2:27pm
And the person that geared the rumour said she was happy to witness it.. Naija bloggers ehn!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by choku123: 2:34pm
lol na to sell market ooo
yanabasee:
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by Primusinterpares(m): 3:34pm
With the kind of news that makes front page these days one will be tempted to say Nairaland is an entertainment forum
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by RichiB(m): 3:35pm
.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by NCANTaskForce(m): 3:35pm
What's so special about her puna sef?, It's just like the others.
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by NoFavors(f): 3:36pm
People care too much tho
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by Nellybank(m): 3:36pm
Den do settle down. You don dey old abeg
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by Bossontop(m): 3:36pm
U still wan dey sample d dick abii to make sure say e no go fail anytym soon ko b4 u finally marry am ko??....kwantinue
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by unitysheart(m): 3:36pm
OK. The wedding project abi
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by MhizzAJ(f): 3:37pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:37pm
Their cup of tea
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by Innobee99(m): 3:38pm
NaijaCelebrity:Lol, I thought he was a cloned Ngolo Kante
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by LesbianBoy(m): 3:38pm
NCANTaskForce:
Baba fvcking this juliet ibrahim wee be sweet o
Have you seen what she is "carrying" at her back?
Ukwu!!!
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by hssl(m): 3:38pm
Which ever way congratulations in advance
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by movid(m): 3:38pm
kobo123:Even if u comot court go do stage wedding, wetin concern me? mtscheeew rada rada raun raun
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by spaggyy(m): 3:38pm
OK
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by LesbianBoy(m): 3:39pm
Chai
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by candlewax: 3:39pm
they will rush to leak a picture, then foolishly act like they are suprised just to be on the news.
who even have the time to stalk juliet and the toy boy she is dating？ as if they are that important
Augustap
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by nwakibie3(m): 3:39pm
so whats my business?
meanwhile somewhere in Owerri
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by nairavsdollars: 3:39pm
Juliet Ibrahim, Nairaland actress
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Denies Court Marriage With Iceberg Slim by Etimnaic: 3:39pm
NaijaCelebrity:Kill me!!
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Makes Forbes Most Powerful Women In The World List / Ay Gets International Awards Nomination / Actress Susan Peters Shun ‘birds’ As She Attends Another Award Ceremony In Londo
