|Ooni Visits Lagos Assembly, Watches Proceedings In Yoruba by Danladi7: 3:50pm
The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Thursday
visited the Lagos State House of Assembly to watch the
plenary sitting of the House conducted in Yoruba
language.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, restated
the commitment of the Assembly to the promotion of
Yoruba language and the culture of the Yoruba people.
Obasa assured the Yoruba monarch that he and his
colleagues in the Assembly will continue to work to
promote the Yoruba language and culture.
“We’ve started conducting our Thursday plenary
sessions in Yoruba. We’ve gone ahead to organise the
Yoruba Stakeholders’ Summit and we will ensure that
the teaching of Yoruba language becomes compulsory
in Lagos State. We will not relent and we will continue
to do more so that our dear language will not go into
extinction,” he said.
The Lagos Assembly Speaker urged Yoruba wherever
they are to make the language the tool of
communication with their children at home. “The era of
using other people’s language as tool of communication
for our children should be rejected and should be done
away with,” he said.
Ooni Ogunwusi commended the Lagos lawmakers for
being in the forefront of the struggle to promote the
Yoruba language and culture. “I’m very happy to be
here and I want to commend the members of the Lagos
State House of Assembly for being in the forefront of
the struggle for the promotion of Yoruba language and
culture,” Oba Ogunwusi said.
The monarch stated further that he was particularly
pleased with the plenary sitting of the House conducted
in Yoruba, saying that he had to push forward his visit
to the House by 24 hours because he wanted to witness
the Yoruba plenary session of the lawmakers.
“I’m highly impressed and indeed with what you have
done, the Lagos State House of Assembly has become
role model for others in the country in the area of
culture promotion,” Ooni Ogunwusi said.
The programme was concluded with exchange of gifts
between the Speaker and his visitor.
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/01/12/ooni-visits-lagos-assembly-watches-proceedings-in-yoruba/
I am not a Yoruba, but I find this worthy of commendation. Others should emulate it to preserve and promote our language
|Re: Ooni Visits Lagos Assembly, Watches Proceedings In Yoruba by Olekumaster(m): 5:11pm
Isèsé làágbá
