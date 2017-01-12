

visited the Lagos State House of Assembly to watch the

plenary sitting of the House conducted in Yoruba

language.





Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, restated

the commitment of the Assembly to the promotion of

Yoruba language and the culture of the Yoruba people.

Obasa assured the Yoruba monarch that he and his

colleagues in the Assembly will continue to work to

promote the Yoruba language and culture.





“We’ve started conducting our Thursday plenary

sessions in Yoruba. We’ve gone ahead to organise the

Yoruba Stakeholders’ Summit and we will ensure that

the teaching of Yoruba language becomes compulsory

in Lagos State. We will not relent and we will continue

to do more so that our dear language will not go into

extinction,” he said.





The Lagos Assembly Speaker urged Yoruba wherever

they are to make the language the tool of

communication with their children at home. “The era of

using other people’s language as tool of communication

for our children should be rejected and should be done

away with,” he said.





Ooni Ogunwusi commended the Lagos lawmakers for

being in the forefront of the struggle to promote the

Yoruba language and culture. “I’m very happy to be

here and I want to commend the members of the Lagos

State House of Assembly for being in the forefront of

the struggle for the promotion of Yoruba language and

culture,” Oba Ogunwusi said.





The monarch stated further that he was particularly

pleased with the plenary sitting of the House conducted

in Yoruba, saying that he had to push forward his visit

to the House by 24 hours because he wanted to witness

the Yoruba plenary session of the lawmakers.





“I’m highly impressed and indeed with what you have

done, the Lagos State House of Assembly has become

role model for others in the country in the area of

culture promotion,” Ooni Ogunwusi said.

The programme was concluded with exchange of gifts

between the Speaker and his visitor.



