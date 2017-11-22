₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by fingard02k(m): 4:09pm
A man, Nnaemeka Onyeka Obiaraeri has come hard on Nigerians on social media discussing about the viral photo of Agbada, Ebuka wore to Banky W’s traditional wedding over the weekend.
He advises Nigerians on social media to do something meaningful with their time rather than gossiping about other people.
N250,000 AGBADA AND DISTINCTION VIA CREATIVITY/EXCELLENCE.
“I have followed with a mixture of amusement and bewilderment the ongoing debate in the social media on the true worth of Ebuka Uchendu’s N250,000 agbada by one Monye.
“Amusment because Nigerians “sabi” break dia heads and burn their data over nothing. Bewilderment on why people cannot mind their own businesses and aspire to be the best in their chosen fields of endeavour.
MY TAKE.
“To be honest, that agbada was tastefully done. The first thing that caught my attention was the beauty of the design and its fittings on the person that adorned it. Immediately, I saw it, the first thing I did was to save it and forward it via whats app to my “Capenter” based in Owerri (Ezenta).
“Sincerely, I love excellence. I love excellent people and crafts men. The Monye guy , who did that Uchendu agbada is an excellent designer. He is an epitome of what I have always preached and demanded of our youths……always aspire to be excellent and the best in whatever you do.
“There is also what we call packaging. It is not in doubt that we have over 1001 designers in Aba or Onitsha , who can do such an excellent Agbada or even better. It is also not in doubt that the Monye guy may have done the Agbada and dressed Ebuka Uchendu for free (so that he can help him to do free advert) and then put the price tag of N250,000 on it to use it to lure other very wealthy Nigerians, who might like it to patronize him and pay that price tag or more. See guys, there are folks , who can cough out N1million for the same agbada that some people are screaming is too expensive at N250k.
“When you are excellent at what you do, people will pay top premium price to buy what you sell. Have you asked yourself why a sane man will cough out $450million/N162.9billion to buy an art work because it was done by Da Vinci. But will not agree to pay $50/N18,1000 for perhaps a better art work done under obelende bridge. There is what is called credibility, integrity, excellence and brand worth.
“RATHER THAN waste your energy, time and resources discussing the propriety or otherwise of the N250,000 Ebuka’s agbada, kindly devote such times, resources and energy perfecting your own arts, crafts, profession and occupation to be excellent and the best at what you do. The scripture says…”Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men”… Proverb 22:29
“That Dr Nnaemeka Onyeka Obiaraeri, FICA received, $5000 for 5 hours to facilitate new forex policy implications training workshop for the personnels of a top law firm in Lagos, does not mean that a former CBN governor may not receive ten times the same amount for the same assigment or that you will receive 1/10 of what I received.
Face your lane and be the best at what you do. Finito”
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by BruncleZuma: 5:06pm
Same thing I've been saying on Nairaland.
You must not react to everything and anything...
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:06pm
Ok. Thanks for the advice.
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by emeijeh(m): 5:06pm
Much ado about nothing
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by walter08: 5:07pm
What is Agbada?
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by cr7rooney10(m): 5:07pm
When there is no job
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by fecta: 5:07pm
I know the designer the guy don blow na ,
Thats why its good too know people at least i get connection.
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by brunobaba(m): 5:08pm
enough of this cloak already
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Afrok(m): 5:08pm
The reactants will not stop reacting
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Topestbilly(m): 5:08pm
lordswill03
This is not Agbada!
The difference is in the style and the style is the difference. Me, my friends, my uncles, my aunties, we are in love with the yoruba Agbada. Please if it is not yoruba Agbada , don't call it Agbada... � � �
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Safiaa(f): 5:08pm
When are we going to hear word?
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Gkay1(m): 5:08pm
life Na per head
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Iamtipsyy(m): 5:09pm
Well said.
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Aarenaija: 5:09pm
Good.
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by jaysmallz(m): 5:09pm
Stop wasting your time on social mediaAnd he wrote all this on?
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by okoliobinna84(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by asumo12: 5:10pm
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Blackops(m): 5:10pm
wetin koncern u?
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Divay22(f): 5:11pm
Undiluted truth.
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by PetrePan(m): 5:11pm
Why is he agitating though..being on social media doesnt mean one is jobless..just like i wouldnt call him dat for typing all this unnecessary rant
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by rawtouch: 5:12pm
badass agbada..
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by estolaB(f): 5:12pm
D agbada make sense, my husband most wear something like dis for our wedding
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by rawtouch: 5:12pm
the guy has told the world he cannot afford to pay for the original agbada and so has sent pictures to his carpenter in the village to construct one for him..
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Tbillz(m): 5:12pm
Burn 100mb on Ebuka z agbada, 20mb on registering for nPower, 500mb on Instagram, 700mb on Facebook...... Monthly data burnt within a week. Next week my dear can U send me 1k me won sub? Backwardness looming
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by openmine(m): 5:12pm
He said nothing but the bitter truth!
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by Lalas247(f): 5:13pm
Well said
That’s what they are good at ... wat hing others who are wayyyyy better off than them and judging yet ... bank account under 1k so shameful
Misplaced priorities up n down ...
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by BuhariNaWah: 5:13pm
Rubbish
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
fingard02k:
Because of ordinary Agbada una no wan sleep abi
una do hear word very soon
|Re: Ebuka Agbada: Stop Wasting Your Time On Social Media – Man Tells Nigerians by spencekat(m): 5:14pm
All these because of Ebuka and his Agbada?
