"Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by dammy13(m): 4:10pm
A Nigerian man, Mathew Chukwu Nolly (pictured) have said that based on the biblical injunction any lady wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God.
He posted this on a Facebook page.
“A woman must not put on men’s clothing, and a man must not wear women ’s clothing. Anyone who does this is detestable in the sight of the LORD your God.” Deu 22:5 Based on the biblical injunction , any lady/woman,girl wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God. Prove it otherwise if you can”
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by whitebeard(m): 4:18pm
What of female soldiers, all this fake pastors that will be turning people against the church..GOD will punish all of them amen..!
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Kowor(f): 4:34pm
Where in the bible did men wear trousers?
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Benjom(m): 4:34pm
Women have two legs too, let them wear trousers... Shikena
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Epositive(m): 4:39pm
and pastors be doing jerrycurl up and down
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by YelloweWest: 5:17pm
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by free2ryhme: 5:17pm
dammy13:
wetin the mumu wan tell police or military woman wey wear trouser
ode
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:17pm
The guy just feels like arguing and is looking for people to drag along. All these ones go follow be news. Nawao.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Touchey: 5:17pm
Idiot
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by peterokan(m): 5:18pm
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by josielewa(m): 5:18pm
am sure that person is a religion fanatic...sumhow for some pple in this 21st century...Asia is alredy going back to the dark age finally....chai
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by 2sa2: 5:18pm
the guy is old school.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
dammy13:
Bros abeg hide your face
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Tbillz(m): 5:18pm
Hypocrite at it peak!
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Lincoln275(m): 5:18pm
funkeeee!!!!
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by thorpido(m): 5:18pm
They do not have an understanding of the Deuteronomy scripture they quote.
What happens to cultures where the men tie wrappers or Scotland where they wear skirts?
The Scripture about not 'wearing men's clothing' was not a problem of trousers but of wearing clothes to look like a man.The men wore garments so the clothing was not a ' trouser' issue.The bible even spoke of 'Aaron's skirt' who was a priest.
The issue in the bible times was to discourage homosexuality.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Perspectives(m): 5:19pm
Wtf is man
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by positivelord: 5:19pm
Really?....where is Burna Boy when you need him most..
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by chocorex(m): 5:19pm
the thing is they made trousers for men and another type for women. A man cannot wear a womans trousers and vice versa . so Mr pastor shut up.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by saintTim(m): 5:20pm
Just imagin
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by GMarhoh9(m): 5:20pm
His facebook page is about to be raided
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Factfinder1(f): 5:21pm
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by PrinceJoeWan(m): 5:21pm
I don't know the version he is using buh king james version says GARMENT( a woman shall not put on a man's garment!) back then there was nothing like trouser both men and women wear garments but there was clear difference in the one men wear to that of the women and that is the point the bible was making CLEAR!
Or did JESUS wear TROUSER?
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Day11(m): 5:21pm
You don't mean it
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by obailala(m): 5:22pm
People put on a suit and gbam! They've becone pastors interpreting scripture. Africa's biggest ptoblem still remains religion
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by emeijeh(m): 5:22pm
But his mum was once a youth corp member, as well as his wife.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by kay29000(m): 5:23pm
But men wore skirts and dresses in the Bible.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by jericco1(m): 5:23pm
I currently have no comments.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Uyi168(m): 5:23pm
Bye-bye to religion
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by olaolulazio(m): 5:23pm
Mumu dey smell.
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by mashcent(m): 5:24pm
1
Re: "Any Lady Wearing NYSC Khaki Trouser Has Committed An Offence Before God" - Man by Lovine: 5:24pm
What about other verses after verse 5? Do you obey them? Hypocrites, God is a Spirit what you put on or not will never move Him.
