He posted this on a Facebook page.



“A woman must not put on men’s clothing, and a man must not wear women ’s clothing. Anyone who does this is detestable in the sight of the LORD your God.” Deu 22:5 Based on the biblical injunction , any lady/woman,girl wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God. Prove it otherwise if you can”



"A woman must not put on men's clothing, and a man must not wear women 's clothing. Anyone who does this is detestable in the sight of the LORD your God." Deu 22:5 Based on the biblical injunction , any lady/woman,girl wearing NYSC khaki trouser has committed a detestable offence before God. Prove it otherwise if you can"

What of female soldiers, all this fake pastors that will be turning people against the church..GOD will punish all of them amen..! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Where in the bible did men wear trousers? 22 Likes 1 Share

Women have two legs too, let them wear trousers... Shikena 1 Like

and pastors be doing jerrycurl up and down 5 Likes 1 Share

dammy13:

wetin the mumu wan tell police or military woman wey wear trouser



ode wetin the mumu wan tell police or military woman wey wear trouserode 4 Likes

The guy just feels like arguing and is looking for people to drag along. All these ones go follow be news. Nawao. 1 Like

Idiot

am sure that person is a religion fanatic...sumhow for some pple in this 21st century...Asia is alredy going back to the dark age finally....chai

the guy is old school.

dammy13:

Bros abeg hide your face Bros abeg hide your face

Hypocrite at it peak!

funkeeee!!!!

They do not have an understanding of the Deuteronomy scripture they quote.

What happens to cultures where the men tie wrappers or Scotland where they wear skirts?

The Scripture about not 'wearing men's clothing' was not a problem of trousers but of wearing clothes to look like a man.The men wore garments so the clothing was not a ' trouser' issue.The bible even spoke of 'Aaron's skirt' who was a priest.

The issue in the bible times was to discourage homosexuality.

Wtf is man

Really?....where is Burna Boy when you need him most.. 2 Likes

the thing is they made trousers for men and another type for women. A man cannot wear a womans trousers and vice versa . so Mr pastor shut up.

Just imagin

His facebook page is about to be raided

I don't know the version he is using buh king james version says GARMENT( a woman shall not put on a man's garment!) back then there was nothing like trouser both men and women wear garments but there was clear difference in the one men wear to that of the women and that is the point the bible was making CLEAR!

Or did JESUS wear TROUSER? 1 Like

You don't mean it

People put on a suit and gbam! They've becone pastors interpreting scripture. Africa's biggest ptoblem still remains religion

But his mum was once a youth corp member, as well as his wife.

But men wore skirts and dresses in the Bible.

I currently have no comments.

Bye-bye to religion

Mumu dey smell.

