Terrence Benjamin Chukwu Unveils N200,000 Grant Monthly For Startups
Philanthropist Laments State Of The Nation, Unveils Financial Aids For Start-ups
Disturbed by the current state of the nation, Philanthropist and Chairman of the New Minds Initiative, Terrence Benjamin Chukwu, has staged a protest against failure of governance in the country.
In a four-minute heartrending video released on his social media handles, @TheNewMinds1 on Twitter and @TheNewMinds on Facebook, Terrence calls for true patriotism.
Terrence who had earlier organised a #TheNewMindInitiative street protest in Lagos said that each time he wakes in the morning, all he sees is mourning in the streets, pains of hard work with no gain. “When I look around the street, all I see is anger, hunger, frustration, dehumanization, insurgency, tribal and religious crises, among others. We need to change our mindsets if Nigeria must grow,” said the motivational speaker and thought leadership coach.
To demonstrate its support to a viable nation for all, #TheNewMindInitiative has unveiled a business grant for SMEs in need of capital to start-up. To stand a chance to win a N200,000 grant monthly, visit www.thenewminds.org and share your new Nigerian dream.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXd1ioiqT9g
Re: Terrence Benjamin Chukwu Unveils N200,000 Grant Monthly For Startups
What his saying is the truth
I Hav no mb to watch the video, somebody should summarise for me.
another dude trying to seek attention for his secret political attention
We all know the problems ..................... SOLUTIONS REQUIRED ...........
These are the kinds of people I admire, they don't just mention problems, they offer solutions.
This Is Highly Commendable, i pray more of him shows up to help startups.
