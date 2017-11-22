Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Can I Do With A Degree In Philosophy? (1920 Views)

I just got admitted to study PHILOSOPHY At OLABISI ONABANJO UNIVERSITY. I Actually Opted For Law But I Was Offered Philosophy.



I Have Little Or No Idea About Philosophy, Having Searched Google But all I saw was,

being a Lecturer Or working at one Local Government.



Pls where and

what can I work as With a Philosophy Degree





Go into politics.....GEJ studied Zoology and became president... 5 Likes 1 Share

Don't worry OP, you will work with Socrates. 16 Likes 2 Shares

become a nairaland super moderator 2 Likes

Join Police Force 2 Likes

i don't knw what u will do with philosophy buh i have another advice for u







take the course serious and don't joke with it





just because u r not offered law doesn't mean u should joke with it or u might find urself where u don't like





no course is bad... its what u have in u





best of luck 7 Likes 1 Share

if you can take jamb again,it would make sense. the jobs on offer are thinning out everyday, it would make sense to study something that can aid you to stand on your own,when you're done with school. not that you finish school,and start talking philosophy when people are dealing with reality. 6 Likes 1 Share

naija...

well I know you can work anywhere.... most especially u can work as a teacher or lecturer....

And also I know and believe that most of the companies in the world needs a philosopher because it helps them in areas of their business....

if u believe in yourself, u can do it, as someone said above me that jeg studies zoology and he's ex president in Nigeria, and if u can't, cause of fear, u may wait, obtain another jamb form.

lastly, God knows about everything, pray to him

Better change course

You can work as a Verterinary Doctor with the certificate. Shey we be google? 2 Likes

If you really want to make it in life, please I will advise you to forget about the certificate and look for one lucrative business to engage yourself...

in this our century now...... certificate no longer pay the bills... 1 Like

you can work at aro psychiatric hospital, yaba left or any institution constituting human with higher knowledge ... bro welcome to the world of madness.



I will advice you start learning aromatic behaviour now. congrats you can work at aro psychiatric hospital, yaba left or any institution constituting human with higher knowledge... bro welcome to the world of madness.I will advice you start learning aromatic behaviour now. congrats







Absolutely nothing.

It's a waste.



Even with a degree in Philosophy, an illiterate stands a better chance in life.

I'd advice you don't quit on your quest to study Law. Absolutely nothing.It's a waste.Even with a degree in Philosophy, an illiterate stands a better chance in life.I'd advice you don't quit on your quest to study Law. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Better still, accept ur admission, with time u would get info in school

Can u still actually get a job with any course again in Naija? I mean a real job ooooo, no dat one dat makes u underemployed.

You can build a career in writing inspirational pieces. Contact Robert Mugabe for mentoring. At least now he doesn't have a job. 3 Likes

Dont worry while studying the course get to make friends with 500- 200 level students you dont know who will be your helper, because all you need is connection in this country.



So my final answer is with the right connection you can work in an oil company 2 Likes

Lecturing so that u can mass produce more set of graduates that will ask this question again later in the future 5 Likes 1 Share

well It depends on what you wanna use it to do...If you are smart and you also believe in God..with Philosophy you can either become a lecturer or build your future and swerve into Diplomacy.



It is too bad that people are being offered what is not useful in Nigeria....Op why dont you still pursue your dream in law?

Op, Take the course and you would be glad you did after only 100 level. After 300 level, your IQ would be risen compared to any other student studying other courses in the same year as you and on graduating as philosophy student. You should be be able to create a job for yourself, it's called self employment.



Why am I sure your IQ would rise?



Anybody who studies logic has a clear reasoning ability but NOT all has flexible thinking capability ONLY few. But if you imbibe both then you a genius. Genius are always wanted every where.

U get to do what any other graduates do, hustle.. 1 Like

A degree in philosophy is worth having. It helps to broaden your horizon. Philosophy basically deals with all things in it entirety.







Study it and u will become the happiest man on earth

.

You can be MD of a bank like Peter Obi

Become a philosopher like Socrates

If you are from the North, dont worry they will soon make u an MD.



If you are from the south,sorry oh na only Jesus go fit help.

You'll open a poultry farm and manage it.