Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Releases New Photos (7938 Views)
|Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by choku123: 7:05pm
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself resuming back to work.
But the question is that ? Has she giving birth or other wise?
In the photos shared by the actress, she looks a little bit bigger but i can't locate the baby bump in her, I hope it is not what am thinking? Or are you thinking what i'm thinking?
http://news.nollyzone.com/pregnant-funke-akindele-releases-new-photos/
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 7:10pm
hmmmmmm?
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Topestbilly(m): 7:16pm
Monitoring spirit what are you thinking?
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by nuelzy: 7:34pm
Veelage pipuu at werk!!
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by ColdSun: 7:57pm
Do you plan on caring for the child or what?
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by phemflex90(m): 9:18pm
where's JJC abeg
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by orlabass(m): 9:18pm
Noticed
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Naturalobserver(m): 9:19pm
You shall have a baby in Jesus name.Amen......All these monitoring spirits nd bloggers,you will be put to shame.
6 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Edopesin(m): 9:19pm
Op Did You Knw That Fvcks Given/Fvcks Given = 0 Fvcks Given
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by se0un(m): 9:19pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by killdiabetes(f): 9:20pm
Hmmmmm
Am trusting God for her. I pray she deliver safely and nothing should go wrong with the pregnancy.
People should just pls leave this woman alone to enjoy her privacy and marriage biko.
It is well with you my sister.
MW, to get rid of diabetes, check my signature and profile for more details
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by rafabenitez: 9:20pm
Ugly yoruba thing.i pity d man managing you.
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by ychris: 9:20pm
Holeeeee shiiiit!
The ways girls apply make-up nowaday, they might result to buying paint in the nearest future.
As this small make-up kits get exhausted in no time because of heavy usage.
I'm worried if house painters would not have to compete with girls for paints in coming years.
Nwaamaikpe below me
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:20pm
I honestly don't know which to say.
Whether it's;
She looks like a whôre
Or
She looks horrible.
Either way, she doesn't look good.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by alignacademy(m): 9:21pm
choku123:
But is the camera set on hyper-zoom-in?
One can almost see the skin pores...
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Dizu(m): 9:21pm
So make we bricks ?
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by demsid(m): 9:21pm
This nairaland don spoil o. Is this news or useful info? Rubbish, if she like make she release c*m. Nonsense. If na person way fine now we for still manage, pack emulsion full face.
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Oyindidi(f): 9:21pm
Rubbish
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Joephat(m): 9:22pm
Meanwhile;
I am searching for A virgin within the ages of 25/30 for a serious relationship.. I will marry you after two days of virginity Test...
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by kkko(m): 9:22pm
Nairaland now a ground for rubbish news. So this news make Front Page? Nawa oooo
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by Franco2017(m): 9:23pm
Jenifer's diary
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by sunnyside16(m): 9:23pm
Age is not just a number
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by sylviaeo(f): 9:23pm
HOW MANY OF U CAME HERE TO CHECK HER TUMMY?. PLS DONT BE SHY, PLS RAISE YOUR HANDS
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by judlice84: 9:23pm
She delivered twins
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by demsid(m): 9:23pm
Joephat:are u pretending to be serious. Cos u are definítely un serious.
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by BIGTinfotech: 9:23pm
Jennifer...did she attend "That" wedding?
#BlackFriday offer!
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by kween01: 9:23pm
In the photos shared by the actress, she looks a little bit bigger but i can't locate the baby bump in her, I hope it is not what am thinking? Or are you thinking what i'm thinking?
http://news.nollyzone.com/pregnant-funke-akindele-releases-new-photos/
[/quote]
Look well and you will see it
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by oshe11(m): 9:24pm
I cnt see
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by personal59(m): 9:24pm
rafabenitez:
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by donblade85555(m): 9:25pm
wowo girl
|Re: Funke Akindele Releases New Photos by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:25pm
this barren woman that pump her womb with air ... make she no go steal person pikin think say she dey Ajegunle... Ndi Ara
