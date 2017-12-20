₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by skuki123: 4:46pm
The Home Of Nollywood News [Nollyzone.com]
Tboss, in her very coy way has come for haters who are bent on calling her out whenever they have the chance.
Posting a photo of herself from a vacation, the beautiful actress penned a post appreciating Ubi Franklin writing;
A little something Beautiful I stumbled upon today & wanna share real early just to help kickstart your day on a wonderful note. This is sort of an Appreciation Post- Special Thanks to @ubifranklintriplemgfor this beautiful vacation to Paradise, @edeebeau -Gurlll you’re all sorts of Lovely- Makeup on Fleek, Hair looking like it grew out of my scalp- and yes it is a wig- Even I don’t believe it Myself @minphotographyy my baby boy & photography extraordinaire, thanking Faiza for making this pretty dress for me & @nessahappened for the anklets on my right feet as the ones on my left feet are 3 years old & some people might have an issue with me repeating stuff that I bought with my hard earned money like I was placed on this earth to impress you with material stuff. And of course my Mami as well as MamaNatura for creating the Awesomeness which is meThat being said- lets hashtag away
See more photos on http://news.nollyzone.com/tboss-releases-new-photos-comes-haters-appreciation-post-ubi-franklin/
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by eezeribe(m): 4:48pm
OK
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by DrinkLimca(m): 4:51pm
What does she do for a living apart from sucking cocks of private jet owners?
104 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by fuckerstard: 4:51pm
Tboss youngin lol
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Mariinee(f): 4:51pm
Okay, so?
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by chriskosherbal(m): 4:52pm
Hmmm we are watching!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Homeboiy: 4:55pm
who is tboss
9 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by JacksonD7: 5:09pm
Seriously?, Nigerians still remember this one.
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Yemike(m): 5:22pm
I don't really know who she is.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Marcelinho(m): 6:00pm
I don't understand what is term hot again!
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by larry4eva: 6:00pm
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Fukafuka: 6:00pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by IamZam: 6:01pm
Tboss and Iranu are 5&6!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by cyojunior1(m): 6:01pm
creepy!
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by HumbleGee(m): 6:01pm
That awkward moment you realize you didnt watch bbnaija
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by KingLennon(m): 6:01pm
Ubi franklin don the eye this girl since. I hope this one won't leave you again...
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by biacan(f): 6:01pm
Tboss My sister
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:01pm
She has returned to where she came from... Tokunbo
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Kekx(m): 6:02pm
There's no different between her and Bobrisky.
Both of them are just social media celebrities.
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by pheonixxx: 6:02pm
Mtcheeeeww, who dis one epp
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by donblade85555(m): 6:03pm
there is nothing hot here. all I see is an old lady trying hard to be relevant
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Nobodys(f): 6:03pm
. kikikiki. see how hard she is trying to expose her bum.
Christmas is here jor, sales must increase...
10 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by jaxmand: 6:03pm
This post is not my problem. My problem is.....
Pls If u see any groundnut seller, wearing a pink top, pls call dis no 08060089235 She gave One tear tear 50 naira
�
9 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by CentaurXLV: 6:03pm
Where is Efe?
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by crisycent: 6:04pm
These BB 9ja people don’t do anything apart from taking pictures? Who really cares about these people? Fuel is 350; how is this cöck-sucking, private jet owners seeking wanna be bïtch even news?
7 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by LesbianBoy(m): 6:05pm
BBN was just a waste of time
Non of the participant don blow sef
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by delishpot: 6:05pm
DrinkLimca:
Go suck ya own let's see how far you will go na. Haters just hate to see people happy. All the ones that sucked yours, where did it take them?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by abejide1000(m): 6:05pm
DrinkLimca:I believe this is NwaAmaikpe 2nd account. The brain(s) behind the usernames should be well examined, there must be some micro organisms eating up the cells. Oloshi
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by Sultty(m): 6:05pm
Glorified olosho,thk god she no win
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by MayorJake(m): 6:06pm
skuki123:
skuki123:
skuki123:
Na so them take dey enter there
|Re: Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin by YINKS89(m): 6:06pm
So Na ubi franklin dey dre now...
