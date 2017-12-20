Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Releases New Photos,Comes For Haters In Appreciation Post To Ubi Franklin (22282 Views)

Tboss, in her very coy way has come for haters who are bent on calling her out whenever they have the chance.

Posting a photo of herself from a vacation, the beautiful actress penned a post appreciating Ubi Franklin writing;



A little something Beautiful I stumbled upon today & wanna share real early just to help kickstart your day on a wonderful note. This is sort of an Appreciation Post- Special Thanks to @ubifranklintriplemgfor this beautiful vacation to Paradise, @edeebeau -Gurlll you’re all sorts of Lovely- Makeup on Fleek, Hair looking like it grew out of my scalp- and yes it is a wig- Even I don’t believe it Myself @minphotographyy my baby boy & photography extraordinaire, thanking Faiza for making this pretty dress for me & @nessahappened for the anklets on my right feet as the ones on my left feet are 3 years old & some people might have an issue with me repeating stuff that I bought with my hard earned money like I was placed on this earth to impress you with material stuff. And of course my Mami as well as MamaNatura for creating the Awesomeness which is meThat being said- lets hashtag away









OK

What does she do for a living apart from sucking cocks of private jet owners? 104 Likes 8 Shares

Tboss youngin lol 4 Likes

Okay, so?

Hmmm we are watching!!! 2 Likes

who is tboss 9 Likes

Seriously?, Nigerians still remember this one. 6 Likes

I don't really know who she is. 7 Likes 1 Share

I don't understand what is term hot again!

5 Likes 1 Share

Tboss and Iranu are 5&6!



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

creepy!

That awkward moment you realize you didnt watch bbnaija 2 Likes

Ubi franklin don the eye this girl since. I hope this one won't leave you again... 2 Likes

Tboss My sister 3 Likes

She has returned to where she came from... Tokunbo 3 Likes

There's no different between her and Bobrisky.



Both of them are just social media celebrities. 2 Likes

Mtcheeeeww, who dis one epp





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit there is nothing hot here. all I see is an old lady trying hard to be relevantanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com 5 Likes 1 Share

. kikikiki. see how hard she is trying to expose her bum.

Christmas is here jor, sales must increase... 10 Likes

This post is not my problem. My problem is.....

Pls If u see any groundnut seller, wearing a pink top, pls call dis no 08060089235 She gave One tear tear 50 naira

� 9 Likes

Where is Efe?

These BB 9ja people don’t do anything apart from taking pictures? Who really cares about these people? Fuel is 350; how is this cöck-sucking, private jet owners seeking wanna be bïtch even news? 7 Likes





Non of the participant don blow sef BBN was just a waste of timeNon of the participant don blow sef 3 Likes

DrinkLimca:

What does she do for a living apart from sucking cocks of private jet owners?

Go suck ya own let's see how far you will go na. Haters just hate to see people happy. All the ones that sucked yours, where did it take them? Go suck ya own let's see how far you will go na. Haters just hate to see people happy. All the ones that sucked yours, where did it take them? 15 Likes 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

What does she do for a living apart from sucking cocks of private jet owners? I believe this is NwaAmaikpe 2nd account. The brain(s) behind the usernames should be well examined, there must be some micro organisms eating up the cells. Oloshi I believe this is NwaAmaikpe 2nd account. The brain(s) behind the usernames should be well examined, there must be some micro organisms eating up the cells. Oloshi 5 Likes 1 Share

Glorified olosho,thk god she no win 2 Likes

