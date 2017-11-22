₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Osi360(m): 1:08am
My Bae Birthday Is Today
hello nairalanders pls celebrate with me as my fiancee by name Faith Okoro add a year to her years.
we have dated for more than 10 years and hope to settle down next year
I asked her what's her wish on this special day and she gave me this three points she said:
* Gods guidance, provision, preservation, protection and good health.
* By my next birthday let me be married to my best friend and lover.
* God blessings on my family,friends and well wishers.
What more can I say than to wish this damsel who has proved to me that Love still exist a wonderful birthday celebrations,more blessings and many years of fruitfulness
CHEER'S
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Osi360(m): 1:21am
more pics
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by IamProdigy: 1:21am
She's cute..happy birthday faith!
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Osi360(m): 1:26am
more pics
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Osi360(m): 1:41am
more pics
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by blaquebelle: 2:03am
Hbd to her
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Luxuryconsult: 3:23am
Happy married life
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by BruncleZuma: 10:08am
Make una just kukuma go Ikeja Registry nah just chikini money....
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:08am
Lord of the rings
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Scented(f): 10:08am
Is she pregnant already? Talking about her protruding tummy.
And what type of ring placement is going on with her fingers, how she placed the ring on her middle finger.
Well, let me concentrate on my boring lecture going on here.
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Joephat(m): 10:08am
Yoruba does magic
Mama Beji has been living with the father to the twins for over 7years.
I used to think they are husband n wife.. It was on Sunday that they did their wedding for the first time..
That's why I want to marry a Yoruba girl but I won't allow her to be doing Owambe all the time..
I wonder how many children this one already has bcz her stomach has fallen..... 10years dating a lady n you're happy broadcasting it?
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Primusinterpares(m): 10:09am
...so this old man still dey date...wtf...10 years... wetin he still dey wait for... more like 10 years of sex...yet no ring to show...abeg babe...try another leg...menopause dey o...
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by miqos02(m): 10:09am
OK good
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Lexusgs430: 10:09am
10 years of dating? Haba....... Take her to the registry before December 25th ........
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Gten(m): 10:10am
HAPPY WHATEVER YOU ARE CELEBRATING. ALL HAIL LORD OF THE RINGS
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by northvietnam(m): 10:10am
Mr Ibu bellee
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by CaptainJeffry: 10:10am
1234.......10years?
Chai brother, imagine say na your sister...
Congrats man.
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Poshriel(f): 10:10am
Probably waiting for menopause before you can marry her abi
Looks like you have been giving her a ring every three years...
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Habayomie(m): 10:10am
ChiefPiiko:
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by cyojunior1: 10:10am
menh 10 years and you are still waxing it strong
kudos to ur hubby who chooses not nack another fresh punna!
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Lojekunle: 10:10am
Very pretty somebody.. Happy birthday.
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by bikefab(m): 10:11am
How can u date a person for 10 years? Quite absurd.
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by kay29000(m): 10:11am
I'd love to see their "before" picture.
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Keneking: 10:11am
The woman is older
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by flyca: 10:11am
Is she preggy or just big stomach?
10years of what exactly? Na una sabi
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by frenzyduchess(f): 10:11am
A decade ,and you are proud?, na wah o,i guess the three rings on her hand signifies how many times you have proposed to her, mteeeew
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by jegz25(m): 10:11am
Mek u kuku marry this sister brother or let her go marry another. She's not getting any younger bro. Biko
|Re: We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday by Danny287(m): 10:11am
Chai this man has finished everything inside
