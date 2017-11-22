Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / We Have Dated For 10 Years: A Nairalander Celebrates His Fiancée On Her Birthday (7903 Views)

My Bae Birthday Is Today



hello nairalanders pls celebrate with me as my fiancee by name Faith Okoro add a year to her years.

we have dated for more than 10 years and hope to settle down next year

I asked her what's her wish on this special day and she gave me this three points she said:

* Gods guidance, provision, preservation, protection and good health.

* By my next birthday let me be married to my best friend and lover.

* God blessings on my family,friends and well wishers.

What more can I say than to wish this damsel who has proved to me that Love still exist a wonderful birthday celebrations,more blessings and many years of fruitfulness

more pics 1 Like

She's cute..happy birthday faith! 10 Likes

more pics 1 Like

more pics 1 Like

Hbd to her

Happy married life 1 Like

Make una just kukuma go Ikeja Registry nah just chikini money....



Lord of the rings 17 Likes

Talking about her protruding tummy.

And what type of ring placement is going on with her fingers, how she placed the ring on her middle finger.



Well, let me concentrate on my boring lecture going on here. Is she pregnant already?Talking about her protruding tummy.And what type of ring placement is going on with her fingers, how she placed the ring on her middle finger.Well, let me concentrate on my boring lecture going on here. 15 Likes 1 Share





Yoruba does magic



Mama Beji has been living with the father to the twins for over 7years.



I used to think they are husband n wife.. It was on Sunday that they did their wedding for the first time..



That's why I want to marry a Yoruba girl but I won't allow her to be doing Owambe all the time..



I wonder how many children this one already has bcz her stomach has fallen..... 10years dating a lady n you're happy broadcasting it? Yoruba does magicMama Beji has been living with the father to the twins for over 7years.I used to think they are husband n wife.. It was on Sunday that they did their wedding for the first time..That's why I want to marry a Yoruba girl but I won't allow her to be doing Owambe all the time..I wonder how many children this one already has bcz her stomach has fallen..... 10years dating a lady n you're happy broadcasting it? 11 Likes 1 Share

...so this old man still dey date...wtf...10 years... wetin he still dey wait for... more like 10 years of sex...yet no ring to show...abeg babe...try another leg...menopause dey o... 6 Likes

OK good

10 years of dating? Haba....... Take her to the registry before December 25th ........ 5 Likes

HAPPY WHATEVER YOU ARE CELEBRATING. ALL HAIL LORD OF THE RINGS

Mr Ibu bellee





Chai brother, imagine say na your sister...





Congrats man. 1234.......10years?Chai brother, imagine say na your sister...Congrats man. 4 Likes

Probably waiting for menopause before you can marry her abi





Looks like you have been giving her a ring every three years... 3 Likes

ChiefPiiko:

Lord of the rings

menh 10 years and you are still waxing it strong



kudos to ur hubby who chooses not nack another fresh punna! 1 Like

Very pretty somebody.. Happy birthday. 1 Like

How can u date a person for 10 years? Quite absurd. 5 Likes

I'd love to see their "before" picture.

The woman is older 1 Like



10years of what exactly? Na una sabi Is she preggy or just big stomach?10years of what exactly? Na una sabi 6 Likes 1 Share

A decade ,and you are proud?, na wah o,i guess the three rings on her hand signifies how many times you have proposed to her, mteeeew 11 Likes 1 Share

Mek u kuku marry this sister brother or let her go marry another. She's not getting any younger bro. Biko 2 Likes