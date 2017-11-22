Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" (11931 Views)

The insults he received will last him through marriage..

More screen shots











Lalasticlala please ask fynestboi if he is from obinau village

This one no get work.

People mumu Sha



Which school did buhari graduated from 11 Likes 1 Share

SMH vigorously

Idiot 1 Like

he is entitled to his opinion, na by certificate? Dumb thinking. 3 Likes





What certificates does Zuckerberg have before creating Facebook.



Do you know there are thousands of Bsc holders riding Okada on the streets of Lagos?



Do you know Efe of big brother Nigeria was a Bsc graduate but had nothing before big brother?



CERTIFICATES DOES NOT MAKE ONE WEALTHY. KNOWLEDGE DOES.





He is a product of a failed system. Don't be surprised he made third class. I wish I went to Polytechnic first. University is overrated in Nigeria. 10 Likes

He has a point.



HND is a joke in Nigeria,and as far as I am concerned, they should all do direct entry to the University to get a Bachelor's.



The worst University in Nigeria, is better than the best Polythecnic.



All Poly graduates suffer from inferiority complex,and are usually bitter for the rest of their lives,as if we told them to attend the Joke called Polythecnics. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Trust must be told, certificate does not certify you getting better job. We've had successful people with HND certificate likewise we've seen many BSc. with good grade roaming the street. 3 Likes 1 Share

The poster, and the people abusing him, all are jobless. 1 Like







He probably graduated with third class. . . Ndiot





Wallpapers and wall panels fall on his head! . . Uneducated fuulHe probably graduated with third class. . . Ndioton his head! . . 1 Like

HND, BSC doesn't translate to money. Okoya no near school, dangote no graduate, bill gates na drop out, your president nor get certificate. Keep fooling ur self with useless titles. 6 Likes

Am the president of a nation without Certificate,Use your Head Fams 8 Likes

seriously ?

If he like make he burn his WAEC cert join. Lol.

Meanwhile.





I don't know how it sounds, but if you don't have a skill, you might be out in the long run. What skill do you have?



Digital Marketing is the trending one now, and it is making lots of youths millionaires. You intend to learn for just a cheap fee?



SMH, why should they burn it? Is it not a degree?

The guy is right but HND holders will never accept the gospel truth that the certificate is useless in Nigeria. 1 Like

No one's destiny is tied on any qualification. 1 Like

D fool jst ad a foolish way of presentingd truth...in Naija wey we dey, hnd is nt really recognized around big employment offers...m nt discriminating tho...i went to a poly for an nd cert, but ad to go to a uni to continue my edu due to d dichotomy..i pray oneday, d polytechnics get recognized too 2 Likes

Polytechnic? University? It doesn't even matter. It doesn't even matter what you study! Just develop yourself, the world needs great ideas. Not certificates.





Most of these I.T billionaires didnt even finish college. But they had great ideas, expanded it and became successful.

D dude is kindda making a point though......

Nigeria places no value in certs and even if they do, d BSC holders has it.....

Nevertheless, it shouldn't deter d polytechnic students; a child ought not to die because d momma's breast is dry....m 1 Like





Aproko Aproko 2 Likes