|Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by SunFlow(m): 1:12am
The insults he received will last him through marriage..
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by SunFlow(m): 1:14am
More screen shots
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by SunFlow(m): 1:16am
More dedicated curses
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by SunFlow(m): 1:18am
Lalasticlala please ask fynestboi if he is from obinau village
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by Gibsonworld05(m): 1:27am
This one no get work.
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by chuks34(m): 2:19am
People mumu Sha
Which school did buhari graduated from
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by handbagss(f): 5:53am
SMH vigorously
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by helphelp: 10:18am
Idiot
1 Like
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by Thermodynamics(m): 10:18am
he is entitled to his opinion, na by certificate? Dumb thinking.
3 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by NLevents: 10:18am
Please can you tell me what certificate bill Gate had before coming the richest man alive
What certificates does Zuckerberg have before creating Facebook.
Do you know there are thousands of Bsc holders riding Okada on the streets of Lagos?
Do you know Efe of big brother Nigeria was a Bsc graduate but had nothing before big brother?
CERTIFICATES DOES NOT MAKE ONE WEALTHY. KNOWLEDGE DOES.
3 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by legendte(m): 10:18am
He is a product of a failed system. Don't be surprised he made third class. I wish I went to Polytechnic first. University is overrated in Nigeria.
10 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by 40kobo77: 10:19am
He has a point.
HND is a joke in Nigeria,and as far as I am concerned, they should all do direct entry to the University to get a Bachelor's.
The worst University in Nigeria, is better than the best Polythecnic.
All Poly graduates suffer from inferiority complex,and are usually bitter for the rest of their lives,as if we told them to attend the Joke called Polythecnics.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by sunbbo(m): 10:19am
Trust must be told, certificate does not certify you getting better job. We've had successful people with HND certificate likewise we've seen many BSc. with good grade roaming the street.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by kay29000(m): 10:19am
The poster, and the people abusing him, all are jobless.
1 Like
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by Macgreat(m): 10:20am
Uneducated fuul
He probably graduated with third class. . . Ndiot
Wallpapers and wall panels fall on his head! . .
1 Like
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by twilliamx: 10:20am
HND, BSC doesn't translate to money. Okoya no near school, dangote no graduate, bill gates na drop out, your president nor get certificate. Keep fooling ur self with useless titles.
6 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by Oxster(m): 10:20am
Am the president of a nation without Certificate,Use your Head Fams
8 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by morereb10: 10:20am
seriously ?
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by angelboy01(m): 10:20am
If he like make he burn his WAEC cert join. Lol.
Meanwhile.
8 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by tintingz(m): 10:21am
SMH, why should they burn it? Is it not a degree?
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by Benita27(f): 10:21am
The guy is right but HND holders will never accept the gospel truth that the certificate is useless in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by lacoach: 10:22am
No one's destiny is tied on any qualification.
1 Like
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by jbreezy: 10:22am
D fool jst ad a foolish way of presentingd truth...in Naija wey we dey, hnd is nt really recognized around big employment offers...m nt discriminating tho...i went to a poly for an nd cert, but ad to go to a uni to continue my edu due to d dichotomy..i pray oneday, d polytechnics get recognized too
2 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by KxngKrypt(m): 10:22am
Polytechnic? University? It doesn't even matter. It doesn't even matter what you study! Just develop yourself, the world needs great ideas. Not certificates.
Most of these I.T billionaires didnt even finish college. But they had great ideas, expanded it and became successful.
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by johnpaul1101(m): 10:23am
D dude is kindda making a point though......
Nigeria places no value in certs and even if they do, d BSC holders has it.....
Nevertheless, it shouldn't deter d polytechnic students; a child ought not to die because d momma's breast is dry....m
1 Like
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by BruncleZuma: 10:23am
Aproko
2 Likes
|Re: Corper: "HND Holders Burn Your Useless Certificates & Start Selling Tomatoes" by walosky(m): 10:23am
Well sha....u need not to blame him but our leaders.
He was trying to make a point there that after graduation n no work let alone d Bch Sc. Holders
