|Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by edunwablog: 5:54am
Nigerian football fans, who want to watch matches of the Russia 2018 World Cup, now have the opportunity to get the packages from the official sources.
Yesterday, Match Hospitality confirmed that Nigerian events and hospitality outfit, Integral, has acquired the rights as its exclusive sales agent in the country for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup packages.
MATCH Hospitality is the exclusive rights holder of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The FIFA hospitality programme offers fans guaranteed match tickets bundled together with such services as facilities at the stadiums (including private suites, lounges and marquee tents), gourmet catering, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts.
Speaking on Integral’s appointment as agent for Nigeria, Match Hospitality’s Chief Operating Officer, Pascal Portes said: “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by Match Hospitality as FIFA’s official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.
“Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018. We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup environment.”
Also speaking on the development, Managing Director of Integral, Abimbola Ilo said: “We are delighted to act as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s official hospitality programme.
“After months of negotiations and discussions, this deal clearly confirms Integral’s pedigree to have been selected, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means now that we have the entire inventory to deliver unforgettable experience to all our clients during the FIFA World Cup, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team.”
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/nigeria-begins-sale-of-fifa-hospitality.html
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Atiku2019: 6:01am
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by osumak2: 6:25am
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by tchimatic(m): 6:25am
I'm coming to get mine.
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by NwaAmaikpe: 6:26am
Nigeria is just a participant in the world cup game.
We know who the true partakers are.
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by yhormite: 6:26am
Second to comment on front page this guy above me why now
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by naptu2: 6:26am
2018 World Cup private hospitality suites.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WB8hCe9gxXs
2) Millenium Stadium
3) Wembley Stadium
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by hemucology(m): 6:27am
Good
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Articul8(m): 6:28am
That might cost so much...for the vrry rich only. Na to just stroll in watch one match with pop corn and pepsi and maybe one muffler for show off. Hospitality to bad! No bonanza?
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Xtopherprince(m): 6:31am
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya drop it like it's hot......
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Edopesin(m): 6:31am
NwaAmaikpe:This Guy Get Time O
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by COOLDK(m): 6:33am
All Na to milk people dry and chop their money
I go watch inside my own private sitting room with my flat screen, I go even connect to my HD speakers for wow sound effect with light off like the cinema
Lobatan !
God punish poverty!
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Naughtytboy: 6:33am
If i enter russia iam not coming back
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by emeijeh(m): 6:33am
Naughtytboy:
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Joephat(m): 6:33am
I can't waste my money on Nigeria
Would rather buy anything about Chelsea than super eagles
They might not even go to the world cup self.
Lia n sports minister no go wan release money for them as they had claimed that Super Eagles and World cup are waste of money...
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by hottathanfire(m): 6:33am
Another opportunity for looters to enrich themselves... #Russia2018
Govt. will earmark billions of Naira, some people will get rich padding the expenses and stealing their shares
The company that won the VIP right will make so much money legitimately and smile to the bank.
The looters see a chance to steal from Russia preparation while the entrepreneurs see a chance to make cool cash.
Moral: Ideas and money rule the world
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by welzyj2(m): 6:34am
AFONJACOW:
This ya moniker is more than enough to scare the poster.
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:34am
So?
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by hezy4real01(m): 6:35am
Alright.... Noted, we go buy after the world cup
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by EmekaBlue(m): 6:36am
Better i use my money to improve my living standard than enriching the rich more. Hiss
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by psalmhorah(m): 6:36am
NwaAmaikpe:drop the early morning Savage ..we dy wait
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by kennypoka2(m): 6:40am
Naughtytboy:This comment though!
Russians kuku love male prostitutes! Run and start work!!!
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Mysticluv(f): 6:42am
I can't read all, how much is it?
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by 9japrof(m): 6:42am
Hope they are going to put tracker on every Nigerian going there, cos many would go much would not return.
Trust naija, they would see it as the fastest and surest way to travel go Yankee without the Libyan route. Just save up, buy the package and vooom disappear after the games, find one Russian nwa baby, confuse am, get her pregnant and even if the government catches you later, they would allow you stay to father your children.
Thank me later and send me euros when you are successful
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by frenzyduchess(f): 6:44am
Who dey go Russia, abeg you fit lap me for plane?
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by Naughtytboy: 6:44am
kennypoka2:i dont mind bro,, i have a long fat dick and iam not bad looking
|Re: Nigeria Begins Sale Of FIFA Hospitality Packages by OnowuOra(m): 6:46am
Russia.... The Visa will be easy now that it's World Cup, and a lot of my fellow naija sharp guys will see it as an escape route while our politicians will go on money spending jamboree
