Yesterday, Match Hospitality confirmed that Nigerian events and hospitality outfit, Integral, has acquired the rights as its exclusive sales agent in the country for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup packages.



MATCH Hospitality is the exclusive rights holder of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



The FIFA hospitality programme offers fans guaranteed match tickets bundled together with such services as facilities at the stadiums (including private suites, lounges and marquee tents), gourmet catering, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts.





Speaking on Integral’s appointment as agent for Nigeria, Match Hospitality’s Chief Operating Officer, Pascal Portes said: “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by Match Hospitality as FIFA’s official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.



“Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018. We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup environment.”





Also speaking on the development, Managing Director of Integral, Abimbola Ilo said: “We are delighted to act as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s official hospitality programme.



“After months of negotiations and discussions, this deal clearly confirms Integral’s pedigree to have been selected, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means now that we have the entire inventory to deliver unforgettable experience to all our clients during the FIFA World Cup, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team.”



Nigeria is just a participant in the world cup game.

We know who the true partakers are. Nigeria is just a participant in the world cup game.We know who the true partakers are.

That might cost so much...for the vrry rich only. Na to just stroll in watch one match with pop corn and pepsi and maybe one muffler for show off. Hospitality to bad! No bonanza?

I go watch inside my own private sitting room with my flat screen, I go even connect to my HD speakers for wow sound effect with light off like the cinema



God punish poverty! All Na to milk people dry and chop their moneyI go watch inside my own private sitting room with my flat screen, I go even connect to my HD speakers for wow sound effect with light off like the cinemaLobatanGod punish poverty! 5 Likes

If i enter russia iam not coming back 1 Like

I can't waste my money on Nigeria



Would rather buy anything about Chelsea than super eagles





They might not even go to the world cup self.



Lia n sports minister no go wan release money for them as they had claimed that Super Eagles and World cup are waste of money... I can't waste my money on NigeriaWould rather buy anything about Chelsea than super eaglesThey might not even go to the world cup self.Lia n sports minister no go wan release money for them as they had claimed that Super Eagles and World cup are waste of money...

Another opportunity for looters to enrich themselves... #Russia2018



Govt. will earmark billions of Naira, some people will get rich padding the expenses and stealing their shares



The company that won the VIP right will make so much money legitimately and smile to the bank.

The looters see a chance to steal from Russia preparation while the entrepreneurs see a chance to make cool cash.

Moral: Ideas and money rule the world

Alright.... Noted, we go buy after the world cup

Better i use my money to improve my living standard than enriching the rich more. Hiss Better i use my money to improve my living standard than enriching the rich more. Hiss 1 Like 1 Share

Trust naija, they would see it as the fastest and surest way to travel go Yankee without the Libyan route. Just save up, buy the package and vooom disappear after the games, find one Russian nwa baby, confuse am, get her pregnant and even if the government catches you later, they would allow you stay to father your children.





Thank me later and send me euros when you are successful Hope they are going to put tracker on every Nigerian going there, cos many would go much would not return.Trust naija, they would see it as the fastest and surest way to travel go Yankee without the Libyan route. Just save up, buy the package and vooom disappear after the games, find one Russian nwa baby, confuse am, get her pregnant and even if the government catches you later, they would allow you stay to father your children.Thank me later and send me euros when you are successful

Who dey go Russia, abeg you fit lap me for plane?

