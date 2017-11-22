₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
In a time when real estate prices are going through the roof, Italian Renato Vidal has created a brilliant alternative to traditional housing. The M.A.Di. is a flat pack folding home that costs only $33K and three people can assemble it in any flat location in about 6 hours.
https://www.boredpanda.com/folding-innovative-house-six-hours-madi-home/
http://googleweblight.com/i?u=http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5103629/Home-takes-SIX-hours-build-costs-just-25-000.html&grqid=IzHbX3KV&hl=en-NG
M.A.Di. looks like an ordinary house, but everything underneath the exterior is the complete opposite of “simple”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9fkzQpao3U
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by RoyalBlak007: 6:43am
It is a flat pack folding home that costs only $33K and three people can assemble it in any flat location in about 6 hours
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by RoyalBlak007: 6:44am
The home doesn’t have to be built on a concrete foundation, allowing the structure to have zero impact on the environment
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by RoyalBlak007: 6:45am
.
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by RoyalBlak007: 6:46am
And this is how the structure looks when completed
lalasticlala
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by RoyalBlak007: 6:47am
The interior has a sleek and modern open-plan style
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by Konquest(m): 7:04am
RoyalBlak007:^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^
Beautiful... beautiful!
Panel buildings are the way to go
on a global scale while reducing the
housing deficit.
Brilliant post!
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by adetoroamos(m): 7:05am
cool. but don't try am for ninja ooo, na tru the wooden area the fit enter ur house
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by MrHighSea: 7:08am
Cool
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by free2ryhme: 7:08am
Brick is better
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by Bombolistic: 7:09am
Awesome
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by NwaAmaikpe: 7:09am
This house is the opposite of what Frank Lloyd Wright meant when he said "less is more".
What's is a house if
Well in other news;
RoyalBlak007 is giving Explorers a run for his money on informative topics.
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by OlojoTaiwo(m): 7:10am
Sell your paypal and btc 345/$ watsapp me
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by I124U: 7:10am
Na wa for all this house wey breeze go just blow comot anyhow
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by tspun(m): 7:10am
Unbelievable
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by Talk2Bella(f): 7:10am
this is what I love about the West, always inventing ways to make life easier
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by Harwoyeez(m): 7:10am
beautiful, just hope it can withstand environmental n natural test of time
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by Abimbola29(m): 7:11am
this is very good
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by biggerboyc(m): 7:11am
Ok
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by ekensi01(m): 7:11am
The moment you build this in Nigeria they kidnap you.
Even if it's cheap.
Your village people will call urgent meeting
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by BalogunIdowu(m): 7:12am
This is elegant!
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by paulchineduN(m): 7:12am
$33k? Do u know how much it is in our naira?
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by SmartMugu: 7:12am
Can a building like this survive in Ikorodu please? #MakingThingsEasierForBadooGang.
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by toyinjimoh(m): 7:12am
Innovation
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by Chuvin22(m): 7:13am
Can't it last for 30 years at least?
Can it withstand the Nigerian Climate?
When there is flood hope it will still maintain position?
Can it Protect? Cos some boys can tow this house with you and your family inside.
My take is that It Can't work in Nigeria. For now.
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by money121(m): 7:13am
Nice one
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by money121(m): 7:13am
Make sense
|Re: This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K by money121(m): 7:14am
More Review
