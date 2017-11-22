Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / This House Takes 6 Hours To Build And Costs Just $33K (9121 Views)

https://www.boredpanda.com/folding-innovative-house-six-hours-madi-home/



http://googleweblight.com/i?u=http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5103629/Home-takes-SIX-hours-build-costs-just-25-000.html&grqid=IzHbX3KV&hl=en-NG





M.A.Di. looks like an ordinary house, but everything underneath the exterior is the complete opposite of “simple”







In a time when real estate prices are going through the roof, Italian Renato Vidal has created a brilliant alternative to traditional housing. The M.A.Di. is a flat pack folding home that costs only $33K and three people can assemble it in any flat location in about 6 hours.M.A.Di. looks like an ordinary house, but everything underneath the exterior is the complete opposite of "simple"

It is a flat pack folding home that costs only $33K and three people can assemble it in any flat location in about 6 hours

The home doesn't have to be built on a concrete foundation, allowing the structure to have zero impact on the environment

And this is how the structure looks when completed

The interior has a sleek and modern open-plan style

RoyalBlak007:

Beautiful... beautiful!

Panel buildings are the way to go

on a global scale while reducing the

housing deficit.



cool. but don't try am for ninja ooo, na tru the wooden area the fit enter ur house

Cool

Brick is better

Awesome







This house is the opposite of what Frank Lloyd Wright meant when he said "less is more".



What's is a house if hippos people like Spesh the Hypeman and Eniola Badmus can not make love in it without the risk of it collapsing?



Well in other news;

This house is the opposite of what Frank Lloyd Wright meant when he said "less is more".

What's is a house if hippos people like Spesh the Hypeman and Eniola Badmus can not make love in it without the risk of it collapsing?

Well in other news;

RoyalBlak007 is giving Explorers a run for his money on informative topics.

Na wa for all this house wey breeze go just blow comot anyhow 1 Like

Unbelievable

this is what I love about the West, always inventing ways to make life easier

beautiful, just hope it can withstand environmental n natural test of time

this is very good

Ok





The moment you build this in Nigeria they kidnap you.



Even if it's cheap.



The moment you build this in Nigeria they kidnap you.

Even if it's cheap.

Your village people will call urgent meeting

This is elegant!

$33k? Do u know how much it is in our naira?

Can a building like this survive in Ikorodu please? #MakingThingsEasierForBadooGang.

Innovation



Can it withstand the Nigerian Climate?

When there is flood hope it will still maintain position?



Can it Protect? Cos some boys can tow this house with you and your family inside.



Can't it last for 30 years at least?Can it withstand the Nigerian Climate?When there is flood hope it will still maintain position?Can it Protect? Cos some boys can tow this house with you and your family inside.My take is that It Can't work in Nigeria. For now.





Make sense